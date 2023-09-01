Man whose dog bit cyclist and “pulled her off bike” handed suspended sentence and ordered to pay almost £2,000

A man whose dog attacked a passing female cyclist, biting her leg and pulling her to the ground, has been handed a three-month suspended prison sentence, while a destruction order has been placed upon the German Shepherd.

The cyclist was riding in the Glencraig Manor area of Antrim in September 2022 when Jaroslan Bednarek’s dog attacked her, pulling her from her bike and leaving her with “considerable injuries” which required medical treatment, Belfast Live reports.

The Alsatian, named Roxter, had attacked another person three years before biting the cyclist, an incident which meant that Bednarek was under court orders to ensure his pet was fitted with a muzzle and kept on a lead at all times in public places.

Following last year’s attack, which prompted an investigation by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, Bednarek was charged under the Dogs (Northern Ireland) Order 1983 as the owner of a dog which attacked a person and for the contravention of control conditions already attached to the licence of a dog.

He pleaded guilty to both charges at Antrim Magistrates’ Court in June, and last week was sentenced to a three-month custodial sentence, suspended for two years.

Bednarek was also fined £500 and ordered to pay £1,000 in compensation to the injured cyclist, along with legal costs of £322.

The judge also made an automatic destruction order concerning the German Shepherd.

However, the dog owner has indicated his intention to appeal the sentence, and the destruction order has been suspended pending the outcome of the appeal.

Following the sentencing, Antrim and Newtownabbey’s Mayor Mark Cooper said: “The Council places a strong emphasis in the investigation of all offences under dog control legislation. Incidents involving attacks on people and animals are investigated rigorously and formal action, such as prosecution, is taken, as demonstrated in this particular case.”

The suspended sentence and relatively hefty fine – a result of the owner and dog’s past misdemeanours – stands in stark contrast to previous punishments handed out following similar incidents involving Alsatians and cyclists.

Last December, we reported that the owner of a German Shepherd who left a teenage cyclist with puncture wounds in Derbyshire was fined £140 and ordered to pay £200 compensation, a £34 victim surcharge, and £85 court costs after the attack.

Owner Patricia Williamson, who told the court that her dog suffers “anxiety” around cyclists having been hit by someone riding a bike as a puppy, was “apologetic straightaway” and “put the dog back under control” after it bit a 14-year-old cyclist in the leg.

