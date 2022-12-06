Support road.cc

Teenage cyclist left with puncture wounds after bite from pet AlsatianGerman Shepherd (wikimedia commons CC Att-SA 4.0 by Jakub Hałun)

Teenage cyclist left with puncture wounds after bite from pet Alsatian

The 14-year-old cyclist was treated in hospital following the incident in Derbyshire
by Dan Alexander
Tue, Dec 06, 2022 17:08
5

A teenage cyclist suffered puncture wounds that needed hospital treatment after being bitten by a pet German Shepherd on a reclaimed former railway in Derbyshire in April.

The Derbyshire Times reports Patricia Williamson told a court this week that her dog suffers "anxiety" around cyclists having been hit by someone riding a bike when she was a puppy. 

The incident happened on April 29 on the former railway between Clowne and Woodthorpe when, according to prosecutor Rebecca Williamson (no relation to the defendant), the 14-year-old "noticed two dogs in the area".

"He described seeing them out of nowhere and one dog coming towards him and biting him at the bottom of his left leg," she continued. "The bite punctured the skin, causing it to bleed."

The dog's owner, 63-year-old Williamson — who was fined £140, ordered to pay £200 compensation, a £34 victim surcharge and £85 court costs — was "apologetic straightaway" and "put the dog back under control".

"She explained the dog didn't like bikes because it was hit by one when it was a puppy," prosecutor Ms Williamson continued, pointing out the dog was not on a lead but had been wearing a head collar.

According to the solicitor representing the dog's owner there have been no other incidents with the five-year-old Alsatian and the pet interacts with Williamson's seven grandchildren regularly without issue.

A magistrate told her: "A young child was injured and the dog was off the lead at the time — this caused significant injuries to a young person. However we have heard the dog is by and large a family pet and there have been no issues in the past.

"This appears to be an isolated incident and you were mortified by the effects of it."

Williamson admitted being in charge of a dog which was dangerously out of control and was given a contingency destruction order in relation to her pet, that it should be muzzled and on a lead at all times when in public.

Main image for illustration purposes only.

Dog
Derbyshire
Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

