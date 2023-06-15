Gino Mäder airlifted to hospital after horrific Tour de Suisse crash

Bahrain Victorious rider Gino Mäder was airlifted to hospital following a crash at the fifth stage of the Tour de Suisse today, with his team saying on Twitter that he lost consciousness following the incident which happened on a descent towards the finish.

Ineos Grenadiers rider Magnus Sheffield also injured in the incident, with world champion Remco Evenepoel hitting out on social media at what he saw as a dangerous finish to the stage.

Mäder reportedly had to be resuscitated after falling into a ravine, although he was said to have regained consciousness by time he was taken to hospital.

The crash happened on the descent of the Albula Pass towards the end of the stage to La Punt, won by Juan Ayuso of UAE Team Emirates.

In a statement posted to social media shortly after the stage finished, race organisers said: “At race kilometre 197 in the descent from the Albula Pass, two riders crashed at very high speed.

“The race doctor was on the scene of the accident within two minutes.

“Magnus Sheffield was responsive,” the statement continued. “He was transported to hospital with bruises and a concussion.

“Gino Mäder lay motionless in the water. He was immediately resuscitated and then transported to Chur hospital by air ambulance.

“The severity of his injuries has not yet been fully clarified,” they added.

In an update on his condition, Mäder’s team said that he “went off the road and fell into a ravine, where he was promptly assisted by the race doctor.

“Mäder was found unresponsive, resuscitated at the scene and then transported by helicopter to Chur Hospital.

“More news about the consequences of the accident will follow after Mäder undergo further examinations,” Bahrain Victorious said, adding that “our thoughts and prayers are with Gino.”

In an update on Sheffield’s condition, Ineos Grenadiers confirmed that the 21-year-old had sustained a concussion and would be kept in hospital under observation.

UPDATE: @magnussheffield was involved in a crash on the final descent of #TourdeSuisse2023 Stage 5. He sustained a concussion and soft tissue damage. He will be kept in hospital overnight for observation, continued care and monitoring. Thank you all for your messages 🙏 pic.twitter.com/vp49wYpMp0 — INEOS Grenadiers (@INEOSGrenadiers) June 15, 2023

The crash was witnessed by riders including overall leader Mattias Skjelmose of Trek-Segafredo, and world champion Remco Evenepoel from Soudal-Quick Step, who took to Twitter after the stage to criticise organisers for what he saw as a dangerous finish.

While a summit finish would have been perfectly possible, it wasn’t a good decision to let us finish down this dangerous descent. As riders, we should also think about the risks we take going down a mountain My thoughts & strength is with @ginomaeder and @MagnusSheffield! (2/2) — Remco Evenepoel (@EvenepoelRemco) June 15, 2023

“I hope all the guys that were involved in a crash are okay,” he wrote.

“I hope that the final of today's stage is food for thought for both cycling organisers as well as ourselves as riders.”

Saying that his “thoughts and strength” were with both riders, he added: “While a summit finish would have been perfectly possible, it wasn’t a good decision to let us finish down this dangerous descent. As riders, we should also think about the risks we take going down a mountain.”

Aged 26, Mäder has established himself as perhaps the leading Swiss riders of his generation.

In 2021, he won stages at the Giro d’Italia and the Tour de Suisse, and later that year topped the young riders’ classification at the Vuelta in 2021, a race in which he also finished 5th overall.

Last year, he was second overall in the Tour de Romandie week-long stage race, held in French-speaking Switzerland.