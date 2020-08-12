Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Crime & Legal
Police tape (CC licensed by freefotouk on Flickr)

Police hunt Land Rover driver after Somerset cyclist pushed from his bike

Rider sustained minor injuries in incident following collision
by Simon_MacMichael
Wed, Aug 12, 2020 15:02
5

Police in Somerset are appealing for information after a cyclist was injured when he was pushed over by a Land Rover driver following a collision.

The incident happened on a narrow country lane between Charterhouse and Mendip Raceway between noon and 12.30pm on Sunday 2 August.

The male cyclist, aged in his 50s, sustained minor injuries but di not require hospital treatment.

Avon & Somerset Police say that the vehicle involved was a silver or grey Land Rover Discovery.

The driver is described as a man in his 60s, with white or grey hair. He was wearing a short-sleeved checked shirt.

Police believe that there were a number of other vehicles in the area at the time and other drivers may have seen what happened, or have dashcam footage.

Anyone who is able to help is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference number 5220173426.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to the charity, Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.

Assault
Somerset
Avon & Somerset Police
Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

Latest Comments