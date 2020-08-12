Police hunt Land Rover driver after Somerset cyclist pushed from his bike

Police in Somerset are appealing for information after a cyclist was injured when he was pushed over by a Land Rover driver following a collision.

The incident happened on a narrow country lane between Charterhouse and Mendip Raceway between noon and 12.30pm on Sunday 2 August.

The male cyclist, aged in his 50s, sustained minor injuries but di not require hospital treatment.

Avon & Somerset Police say that the vehicle involved was a silver or grey Land Rover Discovery.

The driver is described as a man in his 60s, with white or grey hair. He was wearing a short-sleeved checked shirt.

Police believe that there were a number of other vehicles in the area at the time and other drivers may have seen what happened, or have dashcam footage.

Anyone who is able to help is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference number 5220173426.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to the charity, Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.