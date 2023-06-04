Cyclist suffers shocking injuries as hooded gang steals £12,500 Specialized and beats victim

An east London cyclist needed multiple surgeries for injuries sustained in a violent bikejacking in Waltham Forest two weeks ago.

Releasing more information in the hope of tracking down the perpetrators, the Metropolitan Police said the incident occurred on Tuesday 23 May at around 19:45 and saw a man in his 40s, aboard a £12,500 Specialized S-Works Tarmac with Roval wheels, pushed from his bike by a group of hooded males who had gathered next to Lea Bridge Road's cycle lane.

The attack happened between the Lea Valley Ice Centre and Lea Valley Riding Centre, just a couple miles north of Lee Valley VeloPark across Hackney Marshes.

Described as "a group of males wearing similar black hoodies" and also on bicycles, the victim was pushed off, one of the men then riding the stolen bike away over the marshes while other members of the group "repeatedly kicked" the victim, breaking his jaw in two places and knocking out teeth. The victim also suffered a broken collarbone and scapula.

"This incident has left the victim with possible nerve damage and has resulted in him needing a number of surgeries," detective constable Helen Cordes said. "It is imperative we track down those responsible.

"This area is routinely used by commuters and I would ask any cyclists in the area at the time to share any helmet or body cams footage that may have captured this incident or suspects. I would also ask anyone in the trade to be on the lookout for this bike and anyone attempting to sell such a high-spec bike."

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information should call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD 7178/23MAY. To remain 100 per cent anonymous please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Reports of similar bikejacking incidents in and around London have become worryingly common in recent times, last month a machete-wielding teenager who knocked pro cyclist Alexandar Richardson off his bike in Richmond Park in October 2021, dragging the then-Alpecin-Fenix rider for 100m before taking his team-issue bike, was sentenced to 12 months.

> What can be done about the latest spate of bikejackings?

Elsewhere, across almost all parts of London and its outskirts, road.cc has reported on similar incidents in the past two years, pro cyclist Jennifer George saying she has been twice targeted while training out of south-east London to Surrey and explaining that she no longer rides alone for fear of a third attempt.

In response to the growing picture of moped-riding criminals targeting cyclists for expensive bicycles, British Cycling last July said it was "deeply concerned".

"The sad reality however is that when these spikes in violent crime occur, and while we try to understand the pattern of incidents better, it is prudent for individuals, clubs and groups to discuss these concerns together and think carefully about the rides they have planned," policy manager Nick Chamberlain continued.

> "They said give us the bike or we stab you": Another cyclist targeted by motorbike-riding muggers on popular route out of London

In March, a Bermondsey cyclist was left bleeding "profusely" after being struck on the nose during yet another bikejacking incident on a popular route that has seen previous similar attacks, so much so that graffiti warning cyclists of attacks was sprayed on the entrance to one section.