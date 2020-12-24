Five cool things at Christmas 2020: show us your cycling-related gifts for the chance to win some road.cc socks!

It only starts to properly feel like Christmas round here when we've kicked off our festive edition of Five Cool Things! Granted 2020 has been a bit of a stinker, but you can change all that* by sending us pics of your best cycling-related Christmas pressies from tomorrow, and in return we'll send our favourites some legendary road.cc socks (plus some extra goodies for the very best) in the new year.

Five cool things coming soon to road.cc

Buy road.cc socks here

Start your 2021 with some dazzling argyle chic

Our weekly Five Cool Things round-up usually shows off the latest and greatest products we've got in for testing here at road.cc, but this now annual road.cc Christmas tradition gives you the chance to show us some of the best, most interesting or downright silliest bike-related things you’ve got for Christmas.

The judging criteria is loose and at our discretion as usual, but in general just try to steer clear of submitting anything that appeared on our 2020 'Don't buy me this' Christmas gift guide! If you want an idea of what kind of things won the prizes last year, here is the LEJOG-themed framed bike print received by Teresa Day from a friend. Teresa and her pal completed the mammoth challenge back in September of last year, so this gift was particularly apt and meaningful...

This year might be a bit lighter on the present front what with most of us spending Christmas with a greatly reduced crowd, so hopefully those closest to you have impeccable taste! Like the winning entry above, do try to tell us a bit of backstory behind your gift if there is one to increase your chances of being among the winners.

You can send us your submissions in a number of ways: in the comments section underneath this article, via our Facebook or Twitter pages or by emailing info [at] road.cc. We’ll be judging over Christmas and Boxing day (deadline for entries is 11:59pm on December 26th), and the article will appear on the 27th. If you’re a winner you will receive a message of congratulations and a request for a delivery address, and we’ll post the prizes in January when our NYE hangovers have settled - you can’t say fairer than that. Best of luck folks!

*It's only socks, but better than a kick in the teeth eh. Merry Christmas!