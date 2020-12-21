Five cool things coming soon from Giro, Ratio Technology, Megmeister, author Simon Warren and Sealskinz

More tough times ahead. But at least we have our bikes to escape on, right? Whether that’s indoors on virtual roads or outdoors while adhering to the new tier restrictions.

Our team of testers have been battling windy conditions over the last few days to put some new kit through its paces. Here’s some of the neat bits that are we really excited about…

£229.99

The Spherical Technology which features in Giro’s Helios helmet, uses a ball and socket design by MIPs (Multi-directional Impact Protection System), to ensure safety when riding.

The helmet’s outer layer rotates around the inner liner in the event of a crash, which means the rotational forces are reduced and the protection it provides is more comprehensive.

This helmet comes with Giro’s patented Roc Loc 5 Air fit system which allows lots of fine tuning, with its micro-adjustable dial to tighten or loosen and its vertical fit tab for 15mm of height adjustment.

The Helios has 15 Wind Tunnel vents and deep internal channelling for sufficient cooling and it is fitted with antimicrobial Ionic + padding which promises to provide effective sweat absorption. I have been heading out on rides wearing the Helios Spherical and I’ll be giving my verdict shortly…

www.giro.co.uk

£25.00

From the author of 100 Greatest Cycling Climbs, Simon Warren’s latest book contains forty cycling routes in Britain which are split into eight chapters covering the South-west, the South-east, the Midlands, Yorkshire, the North-east, Scotland, the North-west and Wales. For each ride, Warren has included a profile of the route, a detailed map, a breakdown of the key climbs to look forward to, as well as filling the book with envy instilling photos of spots along the route. But how challenging are these rides? Paul Robson has tracing these routes and his full report will be coming to the site soon…

www.littlebrown.co.uk

£64.95

Made in Italy from 44% polypropylene, 44% nylon 6.6 and 12% elastane, this long sleeve base layer from Megmeister features the brand’s Drynamo technology. This boasts quick wicking qualities and excellent thermal insulation. Light compression is also offered and the body mapped design promises to provide ventilation where it is needed. With its four way stretch, 100% seam free construction and weighing in at only 163 grams, this base layer should provide plenty of freedom of movement as well as having a comfy fit. Mike Stenning has been using this as his first layer on winter rides recently and will be delivering his verdict on how it performs soon…

www.shop.megmeister.com

£49.50

This 12 speed upgrade kit from Ratio allows you to ride with 12 gears when you own Sram 11 speed mechanical shifters and a 12 speed Eagle derailleur and cassette. Ratio promise you will have 12 evenly spaced gears and gain an “unbeatable 500% or 520% range”.

Ratio have posted videos on their site here showing how to fit the ratchet to Sram shifters for hydraulic brakes and cable brakes, as well as how to fit the cable fin to an Eagle derailleur.

Ratio warns that using this kit to modify your components may void your original Sram warranty. So, is it worth it? Do you have to be mechanically skilled to use this kit? Liam Cahill has been converting his bike to 12 speed and will be giving us his verdict shortly…

www.ratiotechnology.com

£40.00

Keeping your extremities warm and dry is really important for making it through the challenging conditions on winter rides. Overshoes are one way, full-on winter boots are another, but have you thought of just using socks? These waterproof socks from Sealskinz are made of three different layers which combined promise to make a 100% waterproof and breathable sock that will also protect you from the wind, cold, blisters and grit.

The exterior consists of a hydrophilic membrane which has a Hydrostatic Head of >20,000mm and coating the inside is merino wool for warmth and its sweat-wicking qualities. These socks also have a four way stretch for a moulded fit.

Costing £40, this is definitely expensive for socks… Are they worth the investment? Steve Williams has been finding out and his full report will be landing soon…

www.sealskinz.com

For all the latest road.cc test reports, head over to our reviews section. If you want some more advice before splashing the cash, check out our buyer's guides.