Drug driver who killed two charity cyclists jailed for 70 years – despite insisting head-on crash was “a horrific accident”

A motorist who crashed into a group of cyclists taking part in a charity ride, killing two and seriously injuring two others, while under the influence of several drugs, has been sentenced to at least 70 years in prison.

In a groundbreaking ruling, a judge in Ionia County, Michigan, handed Mandy Benn two consecutive sentences of 35 to 60 years – which means that the 44-year-old will spend the rest of her life in prison – after being found guilty of second-degree murder and 11 other charges following the deaths in July 2022 of charity cyclists Edward Erickson and Michael Selhaney, the Royal Oak Tribune reports.

Erickson and Salhaney were part of a group of five cyclists taking part in the 35th edition of the Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour, a three-day ride taking in much of the state of Michigan to raise funds for a charity that aims to fulfil the wishes of critically ill children.

On Saturday 30 July, the riders were heading southbound through Ronald Township, a small town around 100 miles northwest of Detroit, when they were hit head-on by SUV driver Benn, who was trying to overtake a United Parcel Service vehicle.

57-year-old father-of-seven Salhaney, a former Oakland County assistant prosecutor, and 48-year-old father-of-two Erickson died due to injuries sustained in the crash. Another two members of the group suffered broken bones and other serious injuries, from which they are still recovering.

In the days following the crash, Ionia County District Attorney Kyle Butler said there was no indication that the motorist had attempted to brake or slow down before striking the cyclists.

Benn admitted to police at the scene that she had used Adderall and Suboxone before the crash, while police found a bottle containing another prescription drug in her car. She then tested positive for several controlled substances, including benzodiazepine and hydrocodone.

It was also reported at the time that the motorist – whose speech was slurred, as she struggled to balance and appeared unable to follow instructions – did not appear to understand the extent of what had happened in conversations with police officers, allegedly telling them that the scene of the crash “almost looks real”.

The District Attorney also told the judge that Benn had a history of abusing medication and in 2017 had reacted in a similar manner after being arrested for driving while visibly impaired.

“Show a shred of remorse, just a shred”

In a statement read to the court, Michael Salhaney’s sons spoke of the “indescribable amount of pain and unbelievable suffering” that had followed their father’s “senseless, violent, and devastating murder”.

“Your actions have caused more than just physical wounds,” Mitchell Salhaney told Benn. “My brothers and I have to live with this for the rest of our lives. Every holiday, every birthday, every moment wishing we could just talk and hug our father again.

“You took away two of the most genuine souls in Michigan. Ed was a fantastic human being, and what more is there to say about two men who were granting wishes to children with life-threatening and terminal illnesses? Mandy Benn, may you rot in hell.”

Salhaney’s family also told the court that Benn had never expressed remorse for her actions during the court proceedings, a development prosecutor Butler described as “truly baffling”.

“Gosh, show a shred of remorse, just a shred,” Butler said prior to sentencing.

Before being sentenced to at least 70 years in prison, Benn did eventually apologise to the victims’ families – while maintaining that the fatal collision was a “horrific accident”.

“I know you haven’t seen much of it, but I am very much so sorry. I never in my life had any intent of hurting anyone,” she said.

“One moment, that moment changed the outcome of a lot of futures. One moment, that no matter how much I want to change, I can’t.

“I hope nobody has to experience what I thought was impossible. This was a horrific accident, and for that I am truly sorry. From the bottom of my heart I am very sorry to everyone connected. I hope every single person is able to find peace and eventually heal.”

Admonishing Benn for her use of the term “accident” to describe the crash, Judge Ronald Schafer said: “This is not an accident. What you did was clearly not an accident.

“There was a series of intentional decisions you made to ingest this cocktail of narcotics and that led to everything we saw. I hope with time that you’re able to recognise that.”

Schafer sentenced Benn to two consecutive sentences of 35 to 60 years for the murder convictions (most sentences in Michigan run concurrently), while also sentencing her to concurrent shorter sentences for 11 other charges and ordering her to pay as yet to be determined medical costs to the surviving cyclists.

Benn’s sentencing comes five years after another drug-using motorist from Michigan was jailed for a minimum of 40 years after killing five cyclists and seriously injuring four others when he ploughed into a group ride near Kalamazoo.

The cyclists, a group of friends who called themselves ‘The Chain Gang’ were out on their weekly ride when Charles Pickett Junior, aged 52, crashed into them in his pick-up truck in Cooper Township on 9 June 2016.

Pickett was sentenced to five consecutive terms of eight to 15 years for operating while intoxicated causing death.