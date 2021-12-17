Driver admits killing off-duty police officer in crash in Wales as she rode bike

A driver has admitted causing the death by careless driving of an off-duty police officer in Wales, but has denied the more serious charge of causing death by dangerous driving.

Simon Draper, aged 42, who entered his pleas at Swansea Crown Court, will now stand trial on the more serious charge – which carries a maximum penalty of 14 years’ imprisonment, compared to five years for the offence he has admitted – in June next year, reports Wales Online.

Sergeant Lynwen Thomas of Dyfed-Powys Police was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the A40 between Carmarthen and St Clears in February this year.

Draper, aged 42, of Meidrim Road, St Clears, Carmarthenshire, will stand trial in June next year.

At a memorial service for Sergeant Thomas, aged 37, the force’s temporary chief constable at the time, Claire Parameter, said: “As a police family we mourn Lynwen’s untimely passing. With thanksgiving we recall the joy that Lynwen shared with us, that joy we will forever cherish; the memories of her will never die.”

Following her death, a spokesperson for the force said: “It is with great sadness that we confirm the tragic and sudden loss of a member of the Dyfed-Powys Police family.

“Sergeant Lynwen Thomas was a well-respected serving police officer, who passed away following a collision yesterday evening.

“Our thoughts are with her family, friends and colleagues, who have all been offered specialist support.”

