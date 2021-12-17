Support road.cc

news
Crime & Legal
Driver admits killing off-duty police officer in crash in Wales as she rode bike

Driver admits killing off-duty police officer in crash in Wales as she rode bike

Simon Draper pleaded guilty to causing death of Lynwen Thomas by careless driving, but denies more serious dangerous driving charge
by Simon_MacMichael
Fri, Dec 17, 2021 16:18
A driver has admitted causing the death by careless driving of an off-duty police officer in Wales, but has denied the more serious charge of causing death by dangerous driving.

Simon Draper, aged 42, who entered his pleas at Swansea Crown Court, will now stand trial on the more serious charge – which carries a maximum penalty of 14 years’ imprisonment, compared to five years for the offence he has admitted – in June next year, reports Wales Online.

Sergeant Lynwen Thomas of Dyfed-Powys Police was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the A40 between Carmarthen and St Clears in February this year.

Draper, aged 42, of Meidrim Road, St Clears, Carmarthenshire, will stand trial in June next year.

At a memorial service for Sergeant Thomas, aged 37, the force’s temporary chief constable at the time, Claire Parameter, said: “As a police family we mourn Lynwen’s untimely passing. With thanksgiving we recall the joy that Lynwen shared with us, that joy we will forever cherish; the memories of her will never die.”

Following her death, a spokesperson for the force said: “It is with great sadness that we confirm the tragic and sudden loss of a member of the Dyfed-Powys Police family.

“Sergeant Lynwen Thomas was a well-respected serving police officer, who passed away following a collision yesterday evening.

“Our thoughts are with her family, friends and colleagues, who have all been offered specialist support.”

Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

