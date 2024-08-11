Drug-driving dad jailed for three years nine months was taking kids to football when he killed cyclist in "utterly avoidable" collision

A driver three times over the legal limit for a by-product of cocaine use was driving his two children to football practice when he hit and killed a cyclist while distracted and searching for a song on his phone, Matthew Bates this week jailed for three years and nine months for causing the "utterly avoidable death".
A reporter from Leicestershire Live was at Leicester Crown Court on Thursday to hear how Bates killed Colin Banks, 64, and initially blamed the collision on the cyclist having hit the kerb and swerved into his path, something which was later disproved by collision investigators after one of the driver's sons told paramedics: "Daddy was trying to get a song on that he liked. He didn't see a bike and we hit it."
Mr Banks suffered a severe head injury and died in hospital. He had recently retired as a university lab assistant and was hit as he cycled on the B4114 Coventry Road near Sharnford at just before 10am on Sunday 30 January 2022.
After the collision the investigation began, Bates's Audi on its side in a ditch and the driver claiming the cyclist had hit the kerb and swerved, meaning the impact was unavoidable. However, investigators examined the scene and noted that the evidence in fact suggested it was Bates who had made contact with the side of the road and mounted a grass verge before swerving into the road and hitting Mr Banks.
The cyclist was doing nothing wrong and the prosecutor, Victoria Rose, told the court: "If he [Bates] had been looking, Mr Banks was there to be seen and nothing on the road surface or layout were contributing factors in the collision."
The local press reports how the court heard the investigation was assisted by the fact Bates's eight-year-old son told a paramedic his dad had been "trying to get a song on that he liked" and "he didn't see a bike and we hit it". Subsequent analysis of the driver's phone, which was found in a footwell, established there was a Bluetooth connection between it and the vehicle, and the Twitter (X) app, a folder and a music app had been opened and closed between 9.53am and the moment of the collision
Having initially denied causing death by dangerous driving, an offence he was charged with, Bates later pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving while over the drug-driving limit, after it emerged his blood contained over three times the legal limit for a by-product of cocaine use.
The judge Timothy Spencer KC sentenced Bates to three years and nine months in prison and told the court the sentence "is not meant to be a measure of the value of the life of Colin Banks".
"All human life is invaluable and he [Mr Banks] made a particularly valuable contribution to society and to his family," the judge said, banning Bates from driving for five years following his release, expected to come halfway through his 45-month sentence.
Detective Constable Paul Hicks, from Leicestershire Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) was the officer in the case and commented: "During the investigation, it became evident that Bates was most likely distracted by trying to use his phone while driving. Benzoylecgonine – the main metabolite of cocaine – was also in his system.
"The fact that there were two young children in the car at the time – when his focus was not on the road ahead – is alarming. Sadly, Mr Banks's family are still having to live with the consequences of his actions, but I hope this case serves as a warning to others who think it's okay to use a phone or other electronic device behind the wheel. While you think you're not doing anything wrong, it goes to show that your actions could have fatal consequences."
Mr Banks's sister-in-law Annalisa told the court via a statement that his "untimely and utterly avoidable death" had "devastated his family and his friends" and "words cannot describe the horror we felt on hearing about the brutal nature of his passing".
Speaking about his career (which saw him work for 32 years as a lab technician at Warwick University) and additional role as a popular Scout leader, she added that he "helped shape the lives of hundreds of young people" and said the family had been "robbed of a loving, gentle and thoughtful soul".
Following the arrest, Bates separated from his wife and no longer lived at the family home, moving back in with his mother but maintaining regular contact with his children.
Add new comment
12 comments
If the judge thinks a 3 year sentence (out in 1 year) sends any kind of message other than the judiciary are fools he should think again.
MANSLAUGHTER
Could have got a longer prison term for posting the wrong thing on social media!
He's got the maximum.
Why the dangerous driving was not pursued is appalling. I don't think even a jury of drivers would agree that drugged up on cocaine and with 2 kids in the car was somehow 'momentary inattention'.
When I saw on the news that courts would be operating 24 hours a day to give long prison sentences to the thugs on the streets causing violence and damage I thought great, we'll be getting rid of rioters and drivers at the same time.
I wonder if the fact his mugshot looks like Ian Watkins will influence the quality of his stay at His Majesty's Pleasure?
Can't say I'm hugely impressed with 3.75 yr custodial sentence for manslaughter by another name, but that's the shit state of the legal system where motor vehicles are concerned. Personally I think a method of an enforcible lifetime ban with a constant reminder of his failings would be more appropriate than any longer of a stay in prison, but how?
Still (should be) staggering that the CPS / courts accepted a "careless" plea given at least 3 pieces of evidence (eg. drug results and mobile phone plus "witness").
Although given the reluctance of courts to hold drivers accountable even via charges designed specifically for these behaviours (so *not* just murder, manslaughter etc.) ...
(Apparently driving others about in this kind of state attracts no legal notice - that's not just this case either).
A tragedy for all concerned: the cyclist, his family and friends, the driver, his family and friends, all because he wanted a different song.
A sad demonstration of the fact that the cyclist can do everything right and still be the victim of callously indifferent drivers.
Can't wait for that comprehensive review of road laws to finish. Has it even started?
And of course all modern motor vehicles have full entertainment systems included, which can almost guarantee distraction to a lesser or greater degree...
Surely it's about time that it is this sort of behaviour; rather than ficticious 52MPH Strava efforts, that should be the front page banner headlines in the, frankly pathetic, Torygraph.
I've even ditched my Torygraph crossword book, of which I was particularly fond, in protest.
I can think of a few cross words for the torygraph, which won't feature this story, because the victim was a cyclist and the perpetrator was a driver.
Druggie kills upstanding citizen? The Telegraph would love that story. Fighting the good fight as part of the rightful "War on Drugs". Their readers could tut disapprovingly at someone they consider to be "other".
Distracted motorist kills cyclist? Not really newsworthy for a national paper like the Telegraph. That'd be siding with the lycra-louts in the unjust "War on Motorists". Their readers would be forced to consider their own dangerous distracted behaviours. Nah.