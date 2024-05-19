"Action must follow ambition": Decathlon calls for more support from EU politicians for policies to make cycling easier and stop bike theft

As the European Parliament elections draws nearer, French sports retail giant Decathlon has launched a plea towards EU politicians urging them to take more initiative to push legislations that make it easier for people to cycle, focusing on infrastructure and bike theft, as well as calling for a sustainable bike manufacturing sector.

In a statement published earlier this week, Decathlon has tried to shine the light on the importance of legislative authorities in trying to nudge a behavioural change, while also asking politicians to do more to help the bike industry that has struggled ever since the end of lockdown following the pandemic boom.

The company has also asked for the implementation of the European Cycling Declaration, an inter-institutional document signed in April at the Informal Council meeting of Transport Ministers with Cycling Industries Europe president Tony Grimaldi emphasising the transformative potential of cycling.

Decathlon's Chief Sustainability Officer Anna Turrell said: "Cycling is not merely about physical activity but a fully-fledged mode of transportation with manifold positive externalities and it exemplifies the need to better leverage the synergies between sport and other policy areas.

"However, now action must follow ambition. We therefore strongly welcome concrete national and European initiatives that further build on the achievements made for cycling in Europe."

Decathlon said in its statement that bicycles bring a "wide array of benefits into our society", such as reducing carbon emissions and democratising mobility through through their low costs and thus wide availability.

At the keynote for the approval of the Cycling Declaration, Grimaldi had said: "Everyone should have affordable access to bikes and it is important to align investments with business commitments to bolster local economies. The industry needs long-term regulatory certainty and a collaborative partnership between governments and the cycling industry to realise the goals of the EU Declaration on Cycling.

"There is no reason to wait to grow cycling in Europe. It is a win-win – mobility transition, job creation, economic growth, promotion of local companies – all available now, all affordable now. Let’s develop a world-class European cycling industry and give boost to European leadership!"

Now, Decathlon believes that to reach the policy targets set in the Cycling Declaration, a safe cycling infrastructure must be developed across the EU to ensure safe and consistent engagement in cycling. Besides, it also addressed the importance issue of bike theft, remarking that it is "one of the major reasons for people to decide against the uptake of cycling".

Following the French legislation of mandatory bike markings, Decathlon together with other bike manufacturers has proposed such a system for across Europe. "By implementing tracking technologies bike theft can more easily be apprehended and selling stolen bikes becomes significantly more challenging. As a result of the French legislation (APIC), the return rate of stolen bikes rose from t to 10.56 per cent," wrote Decathlon.

Decathlon has also called for more EU support to develop a sustainable, digitalised, and circular bicycle manufacturing sector, for example through the use of recycled aluminium, reports BikeEU. This presents a major opportunity to decrease the environmental footprint of cycling, claims the company.

The sports retailer outlines that this can be done to some extent by reshoring a sustainable European bike component manufacturing industry, as approximately two-thirds of the components used in the production of bikes are being imported from outside of the EU.

Furthermore, the company says that by digitalising the bike manufacturing process, significant efficiency and competitiveness gains in the production of bikes can be realised.