Cyclist’s bike ‘snapped in half’ in fatal collision, inquest hears

A cyclist’s bike was snapped in half during a fatal collision with a motorist earlier this month, an inquest has been told.

Lucy John, a member of Pen-y-Bont Triathlon Club and Tondu Wheelers Cycling Club, was training on the A48 near Laleston, Bridgend, on 16 October when she was killed in a crash involving the driver of a black Honda Civic.

The BBC has reported that the 35-year-old suffered spine and pelvis fractures in the collision, while a post-mortem examination found that her death was caused by blunt force trauma.

Pontypridd Coroner’s Court has heard this week that the impact of the crash also caused Ms John’s bike to ‘snap in half’.

“I am led to suspect that the death could have been unnatural and police are looking into this,” assistant coroner for south Wales central, Rachel Knight, said.

The inquest, as is usually the case with road traffic collisions, has been adjourned for four months while police investigate the tragic incident.

The coroner also offered her condolences to Lucy’s family, who have described her as “a giant shining beacon of energy”, the “beating heart at the centre of our family universe”, and an inspiration to others.

“Lucy John was painfully taken away from us whilst doing what she loved and what helped fuel the energy of what was the brightest life,” her family said in a statement released by South Wales Police shortly after her death.

“Lucy was an enormously loved mum, wife, daughter, sister, granddaughter, cousin, auntie, niece, triathlete, CrossFit athlete, work colleague and friend to many, many people across the local community. She was a giant shining beacon of energy, positivity with a passionate zest for life, not just for herself but all around her.

“The outpouring of love and support from all who knew her, both far and wide is a great source of comfort to all of her family at this painful time.”

A Sunday morning cycle ride should be something we all return home from safely. Devastating for her friends and family. Something needs to change #shewasjustridingherbike pic.twitter.com/w8gLu5ll35 — Lowri Bowen (@lowri_bowen) October 17, 2022

A fundraising page set up by Pen-y-Bont Triathlon Club and Tondu Wheelers Cycling Club to help support Ms John’s family has so far raised almost three times its original target of £5,000, while the hashtag #SheWasJustRidingHerBike has been shared on social media to call for safer roads for people on bikes.