“A giant shining beacon of energy” – tributes paid to cyclist killed in crash in South Wales

Tributes have been paid to a member of a triathlon club in South Wales who was killed in a crash involving the driver of a black Honda Civic while on a bike ride on Sunday morning.

Lucy John died at the scene of the crash, which happened at around 0910 on 16 October on the A48 in Bridgend.

In a statement released via South Wales Police, the 35 year old’s family described her as “a giant shining beacon of energy” and inspiration to others.

“It is with much pain and great sadness that we as a family must announce the loss of the beating heart at the centre of our family universe – Lucy John (née Chilcott).

“Lucy John was painfully taken away from us whilst doing what she loved and what helped fuel the energy of what was the brightest life.

“On Sunday morning, whilst cycling on her road bike that she loved and was so proud to finally be able to afford, she was involved in a collision with a motor vehicle between Laleston and Stormy Down on the A48. Unfortunately, the extent of her injuries was such that she passed away at the scene.

“Lucy was an enormously loved mum, wife, daughter, sister, granddaughter, cousin, auntie, niece, triathlete, CrossFit athlete, work colleague and friend to many, many people across the local community. She was a giant shining beacon of energy, positivity with a passionate zest for life, not just for herself but all around her.

“The outpouring of love and support from all who knew her, both far and wide is a great source of comfort to all of her family at this painful time.

“Our special thanks must go out to her CrossFit family (CrossFit Pen Y Bont), triathlete family (Pen Y Bont Tri Club) and cycling family (Tondu Wheelers) all of whom have been there for her and are supporting us now, much love to you all.

“Due to the nature of the incident the normal process of saying goodbye to Lucy is going to be a bit more difficult as the full investigation takes its course. Once there is detail available to pass on to everyone with regard to any arrangements, they will be passed out so everyone will have a chance to pay their respects and say goodbye.”

The family added: “Please keep your loved ones close and cherish every moment you have with them.

“Love and thanks to you all for your support, from her mum and dad – Sharon and Nigel, the apple of her eye – her son Caden, her loving husband Evan, her inseparable brother and sister, Heather and Jason, her loving second parents, step mum Angela and mother and father-in-law Jayne and Huw, her doting grandmother Ann.

“Lucy also had an extensive wider family with whom she was greatly loved and will be sorely missed.”

A fundraising page set up by Pen Y Bont Tri Club and Tondu Wheelers Cycling Club to raise money for Ms John’s family has so far raised more than double its original target of £5,000.

Hosted on Justgiving.com, the page has raised more than £11,000 through nearly 500 donations at the time of writing, and is accompanied by the hashtag #SheWasJustRidingHerBike which is being used on social media to commemorate her and call for safer roads for cyclists.

#shewasjustridingherbike@JamieWallisMP you're the MP for Bridgend I understand? Roads need to be made safer for cyclists. 35 and she lost her life! A mum. A wife. A daughter.

You need to do something.https://t.co/AfooS4kEjV — Hayley Wilcox (@hayleywilcox34) October 19, 2022

A Sunday morning cycle ride should be something we all return home from safely. Devastating for her friends and family. Something needs to change #shewasjustridingherbike pic.twitter.com/w8gLu5ll35 — Lowri Bowen (@lowri_bowen) October 17, 2022

Pen-Y-Bont Triathlon Club paid tribute to Ms John, saying: “As a club we are heartbroken to have lost such a committed, determined and caring individual. Lucy oozed positivity and was an inspiration to so many. Not just within our club but to the wider sporting community. As well as her friends, colleagues and family.

“She put her heart and soul into everything she did and seeing her achieve so much in her life is incredible. Lucy and her husband have brought so much to our club and made some great friendships within it too.”

South Wales Police said that they were continuing to appeal for anyone who may have witnessed the fatal crash to come forward.

Detective Constable Alun Efstathiou said: “I want to thank those members of the public who assisted at the scene and to the local community for their patience while the road was closed while we carried out our investigations.

“We would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have any dash-cam footage of the incident or who witnessed the manner of driving of the Honda prior to the collision.”

South Wales Police added: “We are not looking for anyone else in connection to this incident. The driver remained at the scene to assist officers. The investigation is ongoing.”

Anyone who has information is requested to contact officers online at this link, quoting reference 2200350471.