£90,000 compensation for Dorset cyclist left-hooked by driver

A Dorset cyclist has won £90,000 in compensation from a motorist who knocked him off his e-bike, resulting in the rider sustaining a triple fracture to his left arm.

The driver of the Audi A1 car turned across the path of the cyclist, a 41 year old man, at Penn Hill in Poole on 30 May this year.

According to Coles Miller, the law firm that represented the cyclist, the 39-year-old female motorist drove away, apparently not realising what had happened.

However, another driver chased her down and she stopped further along the road.

The cyclist had been waiting for traffic signals to change, and started moving off as they changed, but the driver turned left across his path, knocking him off his bike.

He was treated at Poole Hospital, where he needed to have a metal plate inserted in his left elbow. He also suffered cuts and bruises, as well as a fractured finger that needed pinning.

Peter Graves, senior injury executive at Coles Miller, said: “We obtained the police report. After discussions with the driver’s insurer, we were able to secure a full admission of liability.”

At the time of the incident, the cyclist was on furlough from his job as a baker, but his injuries meant that he was unable to work for eight weeks due to restricted movement and being unable to lift trays from the oven.

“The judicial compensation guidelines for a severe disabling elbow injury suggested a maximum award of £51,460 compensation for the injuries suffered,” Mr Graves said.

“But before we submitted any losses, the defendant made an offer of £75,000 in full and final settlement of our client’s claim.

“This offer was more than adequate to fully compensate our client but we were able to negotiate further and agree an overall figure of £90,000 which the client decided to accept."