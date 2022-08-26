Cyclist killed in Cheshire crash involving two BMWs

A cyclist from North Wales has been killed in a crash involving two BMW cars in Cheshire yesterday.

Cheshire Police say that officers were called to the fatal collision at around 3.45pm on Thursday 25 August.

It happened at the junction of Brown Heath Road, Rake Lane and Plough Lane near the village of Christleton, which lies just to the east of Chester.

The cyclist, a man from Flintshire across the border in north Wales, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next-of-kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

The two motor vehicles involved were a grey BMW X6 SUV and a blue BMW 3 series 330D car.

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the fatal crash, or who may have dashcam footage, to contact them quoting IML 1351081 by calling 101 or report it online.