Cyclist killed in Cheshire crash involving two BMWsBroken bike (CC licensed image by garryknight, www.flickr.com)

Cyclist killed in Cheshire crash involving two BMWs

Fatal crash happened near Chester yesterday afternoon
by Simon_MacMichael
Fri, Aug 26, 2022 19:59
A cyclist from North Wales has been killed in a crash involving two BMW cars in Cheshire yesterday.

Cheshire Police say that officers were called to the fatal collision at around 3.45pm on Thursday 25 August.

 It happened at the junction of Brown Heath Road, Rake Lane and Plough Lane near the village of Christleton, which lies just to the east of Chester.

The cyclist, a man from Flintshire across the border in north Wales, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next-of-kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

The two motor vehicles involved were a grey BMW X6 SUV and a blue BMW 3 series 330D car.

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the fatal crash, or who may have dashcam footage, to contact them quoting IML 1351081 by calling 101 or report it online.

Simon MacMichael

Simon joined road.cc as news editor in 2009 and is now the site’s community editor, acting as a link between the team producing the content and our readers. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, he has reported on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, the latest developments in the bike industry and the sport’s biggest races. Now back in London full-time after 15 years living in Oxford and Cambridge, he loves cycling along the Thames but misses having his former riding buddy, Elodie the miniature schnauzer, in the basket in front of him.

