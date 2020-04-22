Cyclist injured by wire stretched across West Yorkshire trail

Police in Leeds are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist sustained injuries due to a metal wire that had been deliberately strung across a path in woodland near Wetherby.

The 52-year-old man was cycling with his son at Wothersome Woods, Bramham, at about 5.30pm on Monday when he was knocked off his mountain bike after riding into the wire, causing him to sustain a wrist injury.

Sergeant Dave Lund, of Leeds District Wildlife and Rural Crime Team, said: “This wire had been deliberately placed across the path with the aim of causing injury to cyclists or walkers.

“The consequences could easily have been more serious and we are treating this incident as an offence of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.

“The position of the wire would have been at head height for a child riding along the path, and the man was being followed by his son.

“This was clearly a very dangerous thing for someone to do and we would like to hear from anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area or who has any information that could assist in identifying who was responsible.”

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Leeds District Wildlife and Rural Crime Team at Garforth Police Station via 101 quoting crime reference 13200196203 or online here.

Information can also be given anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

We’ve reported in the past on cyclists being targeted by people placing booby traps on trails, and in recent weeks we have also covered signs in some parts of the countryside urging bike riders to stay away during the lockdown period, with some locals concerned they might spread the coronavirus.

On Sunday, we reported how after reading the comments to an article published on road.cc on Saturday, a parish council in Cheshire removed signs telling riders to keep away and confine their cycling to where they lived.

We also reported at the weekend how a number of cyclists in Beckenham, south east London had punctured after drawing pins were spread on a road that is a popular route for cyclists.

