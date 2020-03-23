Back to news
Crime & Legal

Cyclist deliberately doored by hit-and-run Audi TT driver

Police appeal for information on Buckinghamshire incident which left rider with fractured spine and seven broken ribs
by Simon_MacMichael
Mon, Mar 23, 2020 12:40
Thames Valley Police have issued an appeal after a cyclist was deliberately doored by a motorist in Buckinghamshire.

Officers say that the incident, which they are treating as an assault, happened at around 1.45pm last Monday 16 March.

The victim, a male cyclist aged in his 60s, was riding along Folly Lane between Cranfield and Newport Pagnell when he was overtaken at speed by the driver of a silver Audi TT.

The motorist shouted abuse at the cyclist as he went by, then stopped his car, forcing the cyclist to ride out into the road.

As the cyclist passed the car, the driver opened the door, knocking the rider from his bike.

He has been treated in hospital for injuries including a fractured spine and seven fractured ribs.

Investigating officer PC Helen Baucutt, who is based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “This was a frightening experience for the victim and I am urging anyone who has any information to come forward.

“I am urging any motorists who were driving in the area at the time to check their dash-cam footage and to get in touch if they can help with our investigation.

“You can contact us using the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43200088752, or you can make a report online.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Thames Valley Police
dooring
hit-and-run
Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

