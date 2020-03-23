Cyclist deliberately doored by hit-and-run Audi TT driver

Thames Valley Police have issued an appeal after a cyclist was deliberately doored by a motorist in Buckinghamshire.
Officers say that the incident, which they are treating as an assault, happened at around 1.45pm last Monday 16 March.
The victim, a male cyclist aged in his 60s, was riding along Folly Lane between Cranfield and Newport Pagnell when he was overtaken at speed by the driver of a silver Audi TT.
The motorist shouted abuse at the cyclist as he went by, then stopped his car, forcing the cyclist to ride out into the road.
As the cyclist passed the car, the driver opened the door, knocking the rider from his bike.
He has been treated in hospital for injuries including a fractured spine and seven fractured ribs.
Investigating officer PC Helen Baucutt, who is based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “This was a frightening experience for the victim and I am urging anyone who has any information to come forward.
“I am urging any motorists who were driving in the area at the time to check their dash-cam footage and to get in touch if they can help with our investigation.
“You can contact us using the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43200088752, or you can make a report online.
“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
I cycle in the same club as the guy who was hit. He is the most postive friendly guy you could meet. It is so sad that some drivers act that way....
