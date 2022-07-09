Support road.cc

Cyclist died after out-of-control dog ran out in front of him, court hears

Animal’s owner fined €625 after fatal crash
by Simon_MacMichael
Sat, Jul 09, 2022 19:09
The  owner of a dog that ran out in front of a cyclist, causing him to crash and sustain fatal injuries, has been fined €625 by a court in Ireland.

Michael Dunlea, aged 60, was fined €300 at Cork District Court for not having his dog under proper control in a public place, and a further €325 were imposed because the dog, and two others he was in charge of, were not licenced, reports Stickybottle.com.

Cyclist Patrick O’Brien, aged 63, was killed after he crashed after swerving to avoid the Yorkshire Terrier when it ran out in front of him on the morning of 25 Octobr 2020.

He had been cycling on the back of a group at around 43kph when the crash happened.

Dunlea, who said that “anything is possible” when it comes to animals, denied that his dog had caused the crash, but two cyclists who were riding with Mr O’Brien told the court what had happened and identified the dog.

