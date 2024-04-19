BBC under fire over programme about "how best to share" the roads, titled... "Should cyclists stay in their lane?"; Cycling campaigns urge government to "hold their nerve" on 20mph speed limits + more on the live blog

At 12pm on BBC Radio 4 is the latest episode of 'AntiSocial' with Adam Fleming, a show that is self-professed "peace talks for the culture wars".

"In an era of polarisation, propaganda and pile-ons, Adam Fleming helps you work out what the arguments are really about," the BBC's website promo explains. Today, the topic is — yep, you guessed it — cyclists, a producer for the show suggesting it will be about "the debate between cyclists and motorists on how best to share" the roads. So, what is this "peace talks for the culture wars" episode called then? Erm... *checks and double checks notes*... "Should cyclists stay in their lane?"

In more detail, the episode description adds: "Cyclists shaming drivers online, fights over bike lanes, and the politics of pedal power.

"TV and radio presenter Jeremy Vine posts a video of a car failing to give way to him while he's riding a penny farthing. Cue angry comments hurling insults and telling him he'd be safer in a car — and sympathetic responses from fellow cyclists. What does the Highway Code actually say about priorities on the roads? What are the stats on cyclists and safety? And how and why has cycling become such a toxic topic?"

Unsurprisingly, the title of the episode has raised some eyebrows this morning (as has the producer's numerous messages to a wide array of potential guests, from anonymous anti-LTN (low-traffic neighbourhood) social media accounts to newspaper columnists responsible for such an award-worthy anti-cycling bingo full house as the one below...)

> "2014 just rang, asking for their comment piece back": Telegraph columnist completes anti-cycling bingo with "nonsense" piece "whipping up hatred"

Earlier this week, we accepted an invitation to go on the show, an invitation that has since gone cold. But don't fear, live blog readers, thankfully, we were promised the show aims to take a step back to explore the facts, the context, and the differing views in detail, all in the hope of cooling things down, and is the opposite of the shout-y slanging matches often seen elsewhere during cycling discussions. We've got high hopes...

In fairness, during the social media dissection of the title, the Richmond coordinator for the London Cycling Campaign, Tim Lennon, said he's listened to the show before and it does tend to be a "pointing out the actual facts, rather than just being a two sides thing", so who knows? Maybe we will all be quite impressed come 1pm.

For now however, much of the online discussion is about the episode name, The Ranty Highwayman calling it "unhealthy" and "the type of show that gets people hurt on the roads".

Not just Charlotte, he's also reached out to well known anti ltner thefox. Just the title alone shows there's zero attempt at proper reporting around this. pic.twitter.com/1kv4VcePNb — CykelTony (@tony_eh) April 19, 2024

We've been here before with cycling coverage on the BBC and how it's communicated with a title. Back in November 2022, Panorama aired an episode, which despite doing a good job of showing just how vulnerable people riding bikes can be, was called "Road Rage: Cars v Bikes", something the presenter we spoke to at-length during and after filming explained was a decision out of their hands, made pre-broadcast.

> "Road rage" on BBC Panorama: fuelling the fire or raising awareness? We interview the presenter on the road.cc Podcast

Some of that TV offering was actually solid enough, so maybe we'll be back in the same position later today with "Should cyclists stay in their lane?". Either way, from what we've seen people saying online, hopes aren't high.