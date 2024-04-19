BBC under fire over programme about "how best to share" the roads, titled... "Should cyclists stay in their lane?"; Cycling campaigns urge government to "hold their nerve" on 20mph speed limits + more on the live blog

At 12pm on BBC Radio 4 is the latest episode of 'AntiSocial' with Adam Fleming, a show that is self-professed "peace talks for the culture wars".
"In an era of polarisation, propaganda and pile-ons, Adam Fleming helps you work out what the arguments are really about," the BBC's website promo explains. Today, the topic is — yep, you guessed it — cyclists, a producer for the show suggesting it will be about "the debate between cyclists and motorists on how best to share" the roads. So, what is this "peace talks for the culture wars" episode called then? Erm... *checks and double checks notes*... "Should cyclists stay in their lane?"
In more detail, the episode description adds: "Cyclists shaming drivers online, fights over bike lanes, and the politics of pedal power.
"TV and radio presenter Jeremy Vine posts a video of a car failing to give way to him while he's riding a penny farthing. Cue angry comments hurling insults and telling him he'd be safer in a car — and sympathetic responses from fellow cyclists. What does the Highway Code actually say about priorities on the roads? What are the stats on cyclists and safety? And how and why has cycling become such a toxic topic?"
Unsurprisingly, the title of the episode has raised some eyebrows this morning (as has the producer's numerous messages to a wide array of potential guests, from anonymous anti-LTN (low-traffic neighbourhood) social media accounts to newspaper columnists responsible for such an award-worthy anti-cycling bingo full house as the one below...)
> "2014 just rang, asking for their comment piece back": Telegraph columnist completes anti-cycling bingo with "nonsense" piece "whipping up hatred"
Earlier this week, we accepted an invitation to go on the show, an invitation that has since gone cold. But don't fear, live blog readers, thankfully, we were promised the show aims to take a step back to explore the facts, the context, and the differing views in detail, all in the hope of cooling things down, and is the opposite of the shout-y slanging matches often seen elsewhere during cycling discussions. We've got high hopes...
In fairness, during the social media dissection of the title, the Richmond coordinator for the London Cycling Campaign, Tim Lennon, said he's listened to the show before and it does tend to be a "pointing out the actual facts, rather than just being a two sides thing", so who knows? Maybe we will all be quite impressed come 1pm.
For now however, much of the online discussion is about the episode name, The Ranty Highwayman calling it "unhealthy" and "the type of show that gets people hurt on the roads".
We've been here before with cycling coverage on the BBC and how it's communicated with a title. Back in November 2022, Panorama aired an episode, which despite doing a good job of showing just how vulnerable people riding bikes can be, was called "Road Rage: Cars v Bikes", something the presenter we spoke to at-length during and after filming explained was a decision out of their hands, made pre-broadcast.
> "Road rage" on BBC Panorama: fuelling the fire or raising awareness? We interview the presenter on the road.cc Podcast
Some of that TV offering was actually solid enough, so maybe we'll be back in the same position later today with "Should cyclists stay in their lane?". Either way, from what we've seen people saying online, hopes aren't high.
I listened to the BBC R4 prog "Should cyclists stay in their lane" and it was pretty much what you'd expect from the BBC, a well-informed cyclist vs a driving gammon, with the anti-cycling bingo card full after fifteen minutes. And of course a presenter used the term accident, not collision.
I'm sure one day the BBC will have a factual look at cycling, properly examining the benefits, but probably not this decade, or the next, but then, I and others have only been asking them for just that for four decades at least: so no rush.
It's been said many times, the BBC is institutionally anti-cyclist, and although this prog was to some extent balanced in that they did have someone who knew the arguments about cycling, the title and the other guest made it clear that they were biased. The number of articles they've had about driving which were totally biased must run into tens of thousands, but, hey, that's balanced.
Why should governments be told "to hold their nerve", the democratic process was followed, in Wales, with a 2 year consultation period. These attacks are anti-democratic (and westminster knows this), this is not an attack on 20mph limits and a few noisy right whingers, it's a westminster attack on the right of Wales to make democratic decisions.
Fact 1. The 20mph limit was clearly stated alongside the no pavement parking in the manifesto.
Fact 2. There was a 2 year consultation period (right whingers don't like this).
Fact 3. It is not a dictatorship, right whingers just don't like it, or the pavement parking ban would have been implemented too.
Fact 4. Right whingers are just noisy children that shout, bully and scream until they get their way.
If this gets changed I demand that Brexit is reversed.
Right whingers moaning about 20mph limits, cyclists and 'woke' are numbskull snowflakes IMHO.
Maybe a clickbait title will drag in a few anti-cyclist trolls and then ply them with facts. But most anti-cycling trolls probably do not know what Radio 4 is.
BBC in incorrect language/bad reporting (regarding cycling) shocker...
Not.
"TV and radio presenter Jeremy Vine posts a video of a car failing to give way to him while he's riding a penny farthing..."
should be
""TV and radio presenter Jeremy Vine posts a video of a DRIVER failing to give way to him while he's riding a penny farthing..."
Unless of course the car was autonomous/self-driving.
You should know by now that drivers are never responsible for their vehicles - just look at the results of court cases.
20 MPH outside schools and hospitals.
Question: Where are children and poeple that go to hospital, when they are not in school or crossing the road to the hospital?
Answer: They use all the other roads / pavements not outsire schools and hospitals