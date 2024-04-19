BBC under fire over programme about "how best to share" the roads, titled... "Should cyclists stay in their lane?"; Cycling campaigns urge government to "hold their nerve" on 20mph speed limits + more on the live blog

Support road.cc

Live blog

BBC under fire over programme about "how best to share" the roads, titled... "Should cyclists stay in their lane?"; Cycling campaigns urge government to "hold their nerve" on 20mph speed limits

Welcome to the Friday live blog, Dan Alexander on duty for all your cycling news, reaction and more as we head towards the weekend
Fri, Apr 19, 2024 09:09
BBC under fire over programme about "how best to share" the roads, titled... "Should cyclists stay in their lane?"; Cycling campaigns urge government to "hold their nerve" on 20mph speed limits + more on the live blogCyclists in London male and female in cycle lane - copyright Simon MacMichael
09:06
BBC under fire over programme about "how best to share" the roads, titled... "Should cyclists stay in their lane?"

At 12pm on BBC Radio 4 is the latest episode of 'AntiSocial' with Adam Fleming, a show that is self-professed "peace talks for the culture wars". 

"In an era of polarisation, propaganda and pile-ons, Adam Fleming helps you work out what the arguments are really about," the BBC's website promo explains. Today, the topic is — yep, you guessed it — cyclists, a producer for the show suggesting it will be about "the debate between cyclists and motorists on how best to share" the roads. So, what is this "peace talks for the culture wars" episode called then? Erm... *checks and double checks notes*... "Should cyclists stay in their lane?"

AntiSocial cycling episode on Radio 4 (BBC)

In more detail, the episode description adds: "Cyclists shaming drivers online, fights over bike lanes, and the politics of pedal power.

"TV and radio presenter Jeremy Vine posts a video of a car failing to give way to him while he's riding a penny farthing. Cue angry comments hurling insults and telling him he'd be safer in a car — and sympathetic responses from fellow cyclists. What does the Highway Code actually say about priorities on the roads? What are the stats on cyclists and safety? And how and why has cycling become such a toxic topic?"

Unsurprisingly, the title of the episode has raised some eyebrows this morning (as has the producer's numerous messages to a wide array of potential guests, from anonymous anti-LTN (low-traffic neighbourhood) social media accounts to newspaper columnists responsible for such an award-worthy anti-cycling bingo full house as the one below...)

> "2014 just rang, asking for their comment piece back": Telegraph columnist completes anti-cycling bingo with "nonsense" piece "whipping up hatred"

 Earlier this week, we accepted an invitation to go on the show, an invitation that has since gone cold. But don't fear, live blog readers, thankfully, we were promised the show aims to take a step back to explore the facts, the context, and the differing views in detail, all in the hope of cooling things down, and is the opposite of the shout-y slanging matches often seen elsewhere during cycling discussions. We've got high hopes...

In fairness, during the social media dissection of the title, the Richmond coordinator for the London Cycling Campaign, Tim Lennon, said he's listened to the show before and it does tend to be a "pointing out the actual facts, rather than just being a two sides thing", so who knows? Maybe we will all be quite impressed come 1pm. 

For now however, much of the online discussion is about the episode name, The Ranty Highwayman calling it "unhealthy" and "the type of show that gets people hurt on the roads".

We've been here before with cycling coverage on the BBC and how it's communicated with a title. Back in November 2022, Panorama aired an episode, which despite doing a good job of showing just how vulnerable people riding bikes can be, was called "Road Rage: Cars v Bikes", something the presenter we spoke to at-length during and after filming explained was a decision out of their hands, made pre-broadcast.

> "Road rage" on BBC Panorama: fuelling the fire or raising awareness? We interview the presenter on the road.cc Podcast

Some of that TV offering was actually solid enough, so maybe we'll be back in the same position later today with "Should cyclists stay in their lane?". Either way, from what we've seen people saying online, hopes aren't high.

12:03
Reaction to BBC Radio 4 AntiSocial... "Should cyclists stay in their lane?"

For those of you who weren't able to tune in, BBC Radio 4's AntiSocial episode looking at cycling (and questionably titled "Should cyclists stay in their lane?") at least delivered on its promise to avoid being a slanging match, the at-length format and calm discussion instantly improving the usual 'five-minute no holds barred shouting contest' for cycling-related discussions on TV or radio. 

Lauren O'Brien represented the cycling side of the discussion, earning praise from those who listened for her patient explanations about why a cyclist might not use a cycle lane, how cycling could be made safer and various other topics. One listener concluding she "pretty much had a monopoly on being reasonable in that discussion".

AntiSocial cycling episode on Radio 4 (BBC)

The show also heard from James Woudhuysen, a journalist and visiting professor at London South Bank University. Among other things, he urged for greater Highway Code knowledge and viewing all road users in a more humanising way, rather than through respective transport tribes. Admittedly, those points came around plenty of unchallenged "war on the motorist" claims, an assertion that "snooping" camera cyclists are "very dangerous for the whole fabric of society", comments about empty cycle lanes, and a bizarre anecdote about having "nearly been run over by lots of women in very tight Lycra [... but] nobody complains about their testosterone".

That last one earned pushback from host Adam Fleming about why what they were wearing is relevant. Again, in fairness, Fleming was quick to question some of the claims made and the show was interspersed with a lawyer explaining the 2022 changes to the Highway Code, an academic giving a history of cycling in Britain, and stats from a producer. There was certainly far more work and research than your standard Good Morning Britain or Talk TV cycling segment that we're all too familiar with by now, but did it go far enough? Here's some of the early reaction...

 noblecyclist: "Please challenge this guy when he mentions the fictitious 'war on cars'. There is no war on cars."

> 'The War on the Motorist' deconstructed — looking at the truth behind the myths

Plenty of discussion around the multiple minutes spent questioning why cyclists might not use a cycle lane...

Ian Cumming: "Why might I not be in a cycle lane? It may be strewn with litter, obstacles, or busy with slower cyclists and/or pedestrians. Given that I ride at 20-30mph and sometimes faster — the road seems like the safest and most considerate place for me to be."

Not great feedback for guest selection (although we're yet to see a complaint about one of the guests... no prizes for guessing)

Chris Whear: "Who is the guy, James? He is arrogant and biased. As a driver of over 50 years the last 10 have seen terrible driving standards and rage from car drivers (and some other groups) towards all road users. If he doesn't see that they [cyclists] are vulnerable there's no hope!!"

And before I forget, a bit more reaction to that title, cycling campaigner Ruth Mayorcas calling it "utterly disgraceful".

"Every day my life is at risk from drivers who simply do not understand cycling as utility/modus operandi — and this simply compounds it," she said. "Why don't you get some lived experience @simontulett (one of the show's producers) and come cycle with me?" 

Anyone get a chance to listen in? What were your thoughts? Better than the usual 'broadcast media does cycling' fare, but what did you think? The full episode is available here...

15:58
Happy Friday!

It's the weekend... 

Tom Pidcock, 2024 Amstel Gold Race (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

 

15:48
Bianchi presents the cycling world an "unprecedented experience"... to view a holographic Specialissima RC model with Apple Vision Pro headset

We're sensing a good ol' caption contest...

Bianchi with Apple Vision Pro

As part of Milan Design Week, Bianchi has offered the cycling world (or those in striking distance of the Italian city, at least) an "unprecedented experience" to view its Specialissima RC road bike in holgraphic form through the power of the Apple Vision Pro headset.

Bianchi says it allows viewers to see a visualisation of the complete bicycle in 3D, "even exploding into its components set in the physical space where the visitor is located". On a completely tangental non-cycling point, if anyone fancies a Friday laugh, look up that time Ronnie O'Sullivan tried to play virtual reality pool with a headset like that. You can't lean on the table, Ronnie, it doesn't exist. Anyway, back to cycling...

"Bianchi's vision is constantly focused on the future and seeks to integrate the most innovative technologies," explained Claudio Masnata, marketing and communications manager at Bianchi. "Thanks to the collaboration with Zampediverse in this experiment, we can reduce the boundary between physical and digital spaces by offering an experience that didn't exist before and by laying the groundwork for new product presentation methods."

14:05
You're completing an indoor trainer session when... thousands of football fans spot your efforts...
13:41
"This is one of the very worst storylines Neighbours has ever run": Australian soap horrifies viewers with cyclist "serial pooper" plot

On to the day's biggest news story. Neighbours, the Australian soap which returned to screens last year, has horrified its viewers with an ongoing plot about a man who can't control his bowels when cycling. I hope you've finished your lunch...

Apparently the plot is inspired by the real-life "poo jogger" case that News.com.au claims gripped the country in 2018. Anyway, apparently someone is covering the lawns of Erinsborough and the community is shocked. Someone on the writing team's surely just a huge pro cycling fan, right?

The plot hasn't gone down well with Neighbours fans, the show inundated with comments about it being "disgusting".

"This is one of the very worst storylines Neighbours has ever run. Just disgusting," one said.

"This was funny the first time, but just gross now, as a Dr he would know the health implications of doing this in public places," another said.

12:46
Hit-and-run driver without licence who left cyclist with multiple injuries jailed for a year and disqualified from driving for four years
Nathan Brown (image: North Wales Police)

The cyclist suffered multiple fractures and other injuries, and died nine months after he was hit by the driver who already had six previous convictions for 16 offences. Read more...

> Hit-and-run driver without licence who left cyclist with multiple injuries jailed for a year and disqualified from driving for four years

10:58
QOM (Queen of the Maternity Ward)
10:35
Kona Bicycle's parent company appoints new CFO amidst fears of "cost-cutting measures" after brand pulled out of major cycle show at last minute
Kona Ouroboros

> Kona Bicycle's parent company appoints new CFO amidst fears of "cost-cutting measures" after brand pulled out of major cycle show at last minute

The topic of yesterday's company "town hall" meeting remains unknown...

10:12
"They were very happy with that": Tom Boonen bribed Qatari customs agents with nude magazines
2022 Cycle Show Tom Boonen 1.jpeg

A bizarre story next. Classics legend Tom Boonen has revealed how at the 2004 Tour of Qatar he got into (and out of) trouble due to some nude magazines at the airport. Speaking to Sporza's Wielerclub Wattage podcast, Boonen explained that due to dodgy hotel internet, he and his teammates often bought magazines of a certain genre at Brussels airport to keep them company when away from home.

"Before the flight to Qatar I bought a car magazine, the P-magazine, a Ché, a Playboy and some other booklets," Boonen said (we'll look past the strange amount of detail for a 20-year-old shopping haul). "When we landed in Qatar, we had to wait a while for the luggage. I had left my backpack with magazines with the teammates and was waiting at the baggage carousel.

2021 La Passione Boonenberg TB4 Jersey - 1.jpeg

"Nick Nuyens wouldn't have thought of anything better than taking one out of my backpack and leafing through it. I already had an idea that the customs officers were watching us. At a certain point I saw one of those customs officers say to a fellow customs officer: 'Those men are looking at a book and there are naked women in it'."

Threatened with punishment for the magazines, Boonen says it suddenly dawned on him that a mutually beneficial agreement could be found... "Those customs officers accepted those magazines and were very happy with them," he explained.

08:48
Pinarello marks its return to cross-country mountain biking with the Dogma XC

Our mates over at off-road.cc have everything you need to know about Pinarello returning to the cross-country mountain bike scene, officially unveiling the Dogma XC after its race-winning appearances in 2023 under Tom Pidcock and Pauline Ferrand-Prévot.

2024 pinarello dogma riding (1)

> Pinarello marks its return to cross-country mountain biking with the Dogma XC

Described by Liam as "cross-country mountain biking's worst-kept secret", given its high-profile appearances last year. He also got the chance to take the bike for a spin and gives all his thoughts in a first ride review.

2024 pinarello dogma xc ht riding hero_0

 

07:58
"Lower speeds save lives": Cycling campaigns urge government to "hold their nerve" on 20mph speed limits
20mph sign (Albert Bridge / CC BY-SA 2.0)

Cycling UK and Cardiff Cycle City have urged the government to stick with 20mph speed limits, after Transport Secretary Mark Harper yesterday said the speed limit zones should "only be used in the right places" and that "it must be frustrating for those Welsh drivers ignored by Labour and for Welsh taxpayers who have to pick up the bill".

That reaction came after Ken Skates, Wales' new transport minister, had suggested there will be "changes" on the default 20mph speed limit policy.

Gwenda Owen from Cycling UK said: "The Welsh Government's own survey showed that four out of five adults in Wales would support a 20mph speed limit in their neighbourhoods. Clearly the vast majority of people recognise slower speeds are good for communities, the environment and the wellbeing of children. It's also the right move to increase the appeal of healthier alternatives to driving.

> "Far more pleasant for walkers and cyclists": 20mph speed limit analysis hailed "astonishing", with drivers' journeys just 45 seconds longer

"Lower speeds save lives, and 20mph is a reasonable expectation where people live, work and play, not just outside schools and hospitals. The reality is, children, older people and other vulnerable groups aren't tethered to single stretches of road outside schools and hospitals. If we enable more people to travel by bike and foot, they need to feel safe doing so. Lower speed limits are an important part of creating towns and cities where people have real choices in the way they travel.

"Local authorities are able to make exceptions to the default 20mph in line with set criteria. However, we recognise that there have been differences in the way some councils have applied the criteria and welcome the review of the guidance. The Welsh Government did the right thing, rather than the easy thing, in introducing the 20mph default, and we're urging Ministers to hold their nerve for the good of Welsh communities."

Likewise, Cardiff Cycle City released a statement asking the Welsh Government to "stand firm on 20mph" and stating that the campaign was left "disappointed and alarmed" by Skates' assertion that there would be changes to the 20mph policy.

"In our view, there is no need to change the policy," a statement said. "Local authorities already have the power to adjust speed limits where appropriate. It appears that Mr Skates has succumbed to pressure from a tiny but vocal political minority. We hope that he will put people before politics and leave this popular and effective policy in place, safeguarding the health and wellbeing of all members of our communities."

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

Avatar
eburtthebike | 1 hour ago
1 like

I listened to the BBC R4 prog "Should cyclists stay in their lane" and it was pretty much what you'd expect from the BBC, a well-informed cyclist vs a driving gammon, with the anti-cycling bingo card full after fifteen minutes.  And of course a presenter used the term accident, not collision.

I'm sure one day the BBC will have a factual look at cycling, properly examining the benefits, but probably not this decade, or the next, but then, I and others have only been asking them for just that for four decades at least: so no rush.

It's been said many times, the BBC is institutionally anti-cyclist, and although this prog was to some extent balanced in that they did have someone who knew the arguments about cycling, the title and the other guest made it clear that they were biased.  The number of articles they've had about driving which were totally biased must run into tens of thousands, but, hey, that's balanced.

Avatar
don simon fbpe | 3 hours ago
9 likes

Why should governments be told "to hold their nerve", the democratic process was followed, in Wales, with a 2 year consultation period. These attacks are anti-democratic (and westminster knows this), this is not an attack on 20mph limits and a few noisy right whingers, it's a westminster attack on the right of Wales to make democratic decisions.

Fact 1. The 20mph limit was clearly stated alongside the no pavement parking in the manifesto.

Fact 2. There was a 2 year consultation period (right whingers don't like this).

Fact 3. It is not a dictatorship, right whingers just don't like it, or the pavement parking ban would have been implemented too.

Fact 4. Right whingers are just noisy children that shout, bully and scream until they get their way.

If this gets changed I demand that Brexit is reversed.

Avatar
OldRidgeback replied to don simon fbpe | 2 hours ago
3 likes

Right whingers moaning about 20mph limits, cyclists and 'woke' are numbskull snowflakes IMHO.

Avatar
redimp | 8 hours ago
1 like

Maybe a clickbait title will drag in a few anti-cyclist trolls and then ply them with facts. But most anti-cycling trolls probably do not know what Radio 4 is.

Avatar
brooksby | 8 hours ago
6 likes

Quote:

Cue angry comments hurling insults and telling him he'd be safer in a car

Forget culture wars, that's more like a call for an arms war - "They're driving cars so I'll trade my bike in for a car so I'm safer."  "They've all got cars so I'll get an SUV - bigger is safer".  "They've all got SUV so I'll get a Humvee - bigger is safer".  "They've all got bl00dy Humvees - I'll buy an armoured personnel carrier" etc etc etc.

Avatar
Hirsute replied to brooksby | 8 hours ago
6 likes

I did some extracts from a twitter thread and put it somewhere in drivers and their problems. Basically as you put but ended up with a star destroyer and death star !

Avatar
brooksby replied to Hirsute | 8 hours ago
4 likes

I imagine that the Star Destroyer isn't very convenient for getting to the shops - very few parking spaces a mile long… 

Avatar
john_smith replied to brooksby | 7 hours ago
1 like

You reckon? I'd suggest that creating a moderately sized parking space should be a minor challenge for something capable of annihilating entire celestial bodies.

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to john_smith | 7 hours ago
4 likes

Well, you can always find a parking space, but then the shops aren't there any more...

Avatar
john_smith replied to chrisonabike | 7 hours ago
2 likes

Since when have logical considerations like that been relevant?

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to john_smith | 6 hours ago
1 like

It may have been a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, but that doesn't change logic.  Or are you saying the Dark Side is seriously deleterious to reasoning as well as morality?

Avatar
andystow replied to chrisonabike | 5 hours ago
3 likes

chrisonabike wrote:

Well, you can always find a parking space, but then the shops aren't there any more...

Isn't that basically what we did to our High Streets & Main Streets in the 1960s?

Avatar
FionaJJ replied to brooksby | 6 hours ago
3 likes

It would have been fine, except the stupid council put in a couple of cycle hoops. 

Avatar
brooksby replied to FionaJJ | 4 hours ago
1 like

FionaJJ wrote:

It would have been fine, except the stupid council put in a couple of cycle hoops. 

… and they only left it there for a minute while the TIE fighters got back on board.

Avatar
Oldfatgit replied to brooksby | 3 hours ago
2 likes
brooksby wrote:

I imagine that the Star Destroyer isn't very convenient for getting to the shops - very few parking spaces a mile long… 

Of course there is ... it's called a "cycle lane"

Avatar
Clem Fandango replied to brooksby | 7 hours ago
4 likes

1

 

Avatar
Hirsute | 9 hours ago
8 likes

Danielle Griffith, deputy practice manager at Kinfauns, in The Street, Little Clacton, raised £1,115 by clocking up 40 miles on a static bike while colleagues and clients chucked cream pies at her. 

https://www.gazette-news.co.uk/news/24259150.clacton-vet-practice-manage...

//www.gazette-news.co.uk/resources/images/17977695.jpg?type=mds-article-620)

I'm more than willing to sponsor the road.cc team for this ! Or will Rendel step up ?!

Avatar
mitsky | 9 hours ago
10 likes

BBC in incorrect language/bad reporting (regarding cycling) shocker...
Not.

"TV and radio presenter Jeremy Vine posts a video of a car failing to give way to him while he's riding a penny farthing..."
should be
""TV and radio presenter Jeremy Vine posts a video of a DRIVER failing to give way to him while he's riding a penny farthing..."
Unless of course the car was autonomous/self-driving.

http://rc-rg.com

Avatar
Surreyrider replied to mitsky | 6 hours ago
4 likes

You should know by now that drivers are never responsible for their vehicles - just look at the results of court cases.

Avatar
Pedal those squares | 9 hours ago
12 likes

20 MPH outside schools and hospitals.

Question:  Where are children and poeple that go to hospital, when they are not in school or crossing the road to the hospital?

Answer:  They use all the other roads / pavements not outsire schools and hospitals

Latest Comments

 