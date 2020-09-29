Support road.cc

Parish councillor writes to cycling club to complain about cyclists 'racing very fast downhill'; Ridge riding with Kilian Bron; Canyon’s Ultimate range gets a fresh lick of paint; "If you want respect as a cyclist, you've got to earn it" + more

Today's live blog with Alex Bowden (daytime) and Simon MacMichael (evening)...
UPDATED Tue, Sep 29, 2020 14:50
15:54
Aftermath of that Binckbank Tour crash

Belgian national champion Dries De Bondt helping his countryman Oliver Naesen to the finish.

15:43
Prefect of the North unsure about Paris-Roubaix

L’Equipe reports that Michel Lalande, the Prefect of the North (who has a lot of clout) doesn’t yet seem entirely happy about holding Paris-Roubaix on October 25.

“The Tour de France took place. I imagine that health measures are also being studied for Paris-Roubaix,” he said.

“But, I say it as regional prefect, I will soon meet the organisers to see, in a context of increased circulation of the virus compared to the Tour de France, what position we are taking on Paris-Roubaix."

15:28
Young boy caught cycling on live railway line twice in one weekend

Wiltshire999S reports that workers at Swindon and Cricklade Railway caught a group of children about ten-years-old riding their bikes along the tracks near Clifford’s Crossing.

They told them not to, but one came back and did it again.

The heritage railway says evidence of the incidents has been sent to the police and they have suggested a PCSO get in touch to “discuss options”.

“The railway can be a dangerous place,” said a spokesperson. “It is NOT abandoned.”

15:00
Crash at Binckbank Tour takes out about half the peloton

Israel Start-Up Nation were gravely concerned about the consequences...

14:31
Wallasey councillors set up crowdfunder to campaign against bike lanes

There are plans for a New Brighton to Birkenhead cycle route.

Wallasey Conservatives are not in favour and are looking to crowdfund £1,000 to campaign against it.

Cycle chaos

Speaking about the proposed route earlier in the month, councillor Ian Lewis, who launched the appeal, said: “I have written to the Chief Executives of both Wirral Council and the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority calling for this project to be scrapped.

“In its place should be an open and transparent consultation on how the money from the Government should be best spent, in a way that does not cause further chaos in our residential areas. Money spent quickly is rarely money spent well and this project has gone down like a lead balloon in Wallasey.

“The Cabinet need to admit they have made a mistake and go back to the drawing board.”

Wirral resident Chris Boardman’s weighed in on the matter.

14:02
Groenewegen won't race again this season

Wielerflits reports that Dylan Groenewegen won't race again this season, following his part in Fabio Jakobsen's horror crash at the Tour de Pologne last month.

“I'm not touching the bike for now," he said. "Thinking about sprinting is a long way off. I won't even think about cycling for the next few months. We will see how it goes afterwards.”

Deceuninck-Quick Step manager Patrick Lefevere is reportedly optimistic about Jakobsen recovering to ride again next season.

"I am convinced that he will put on a shirt number again around March," he said.

13:50
12:50
Magic wands
12:49
First stretch of London's Cycleway 4 has opened
12:03
Bit of a test event, this
10:58
Wolverhampton to host Commonwealth Games time trial in 2022

The 2022 Commonwealth Games is being hosted in Birmingham with events taking place across the West Midlands.

Cannock Chase will be hosting the mountain biking events, while the time trials will start and end in West Park in Wolverhampton.

10:03
This time last year...
09:56
Parish councillor writes to cycling club to complain about cyclists - asks residents to submit dash cam footage

 

Letter
09:35
Canyon’s Ultimate range gets a fresh lick of paint for 2021
2021 Canyon Ultimate CF SLX 9 WMN White

Canyon has been rather busy over the past few months with the launch of its Factory Racing modelsThere's also what looks like the long-awaited update to the Aeroad, so it isn’t surprising to see that the 2021 update for the Ultimate is limited to just a fresh lick of paint.

Review: Canyon Ultimate CF SLX Disc 9.0 Movistar

The range still starts at £1,599 for the Shimano 105 rim-brake model and tops out at £8,499 for the Factory Racing model with Campagnolo Super Record EPS. Within this range, there are numerous unisex and WMN models.

Our favourite of the new paint jobs is the one up top on the CF SLX 9 WMN. Jazzy.

canyon.com/ultimate

08:57
Zurich votes bike
08:47
Tips for drivers "trapped" in low traffic neighbourhoods
08:42
Danny Macaskill: The Ridge

That Kilian Bron video below is a decent enough excuse to post this again.

08:38
DHL launch London’s first parcel delivery riverboat service

Delriverboat. Delrivery. Deriverelly. Delrivellerellery...

08:16
Kilian Bron ridge (via YouTube)
Video: French mountain biker Kilian Bron's Tour de France

Remember Kilian Bron, the French mountain biker who got in trouble for riding down a dam in Australia?

It passed us by at the time, but he did a whole Tour de France video a couple of weeks back.

It was the bit on the ridge that caught our eye, but plenty more in here if you enjoy extreme vicarious anxiety.

Rather beautiful too.

08:04
"If you want respect as a cyclist, you've got to earn it" says Decathlon email
