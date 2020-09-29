Parish councillor writes to cycling club to complain about cyclists 'racing very fast downhill'; Ridge riding with Kilian Bron; Canyon’s Ultimate range gets a fresh lick of paint; "If you want respect as a cyclist, you've got to earn it" + more

There are plans for a New Brighton to Birkenhead cycle route.

Wallasey Conservatives are not in favour and are looking to crowdfund £1,000 to campaign against it.

Speaking about the proposed route earlier in the month, councillor Ian Lewis, who launched the appeal, said: “I have written to the Chief Executives of both Wirral Council and the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority calling for this project to be scrapped.

“In its place should be an open and transparent consultation on how the money from the Government should be best spent, in a way that does not cause further chaos in our residential areas. Money spent quickly is rarely money spent well and this project has gone down like a lead balloon in Wallasey.

“The Cabinet need to admit they have made a mistake and go back to the drawing board.”

Wirral resident Chris Boardman’s weighed in on the matter.