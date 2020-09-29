Cyclo-cross National Trophy Series returns in post-COVID 19 test event

The ​HSBC UK Cyclo-cross National Trophy Series returns this weekend, marking the first such event in any discipline since British Cycling suspended racing in March – and as a result, the round in Westmorland will be used as a test event as the domestic sport adapts to the demands of the post-COVID era.

Held at the Westmorland County Showground on Saturday 3 and Sunday 4 October, safety features drawn up by British Cycling in partnership with event organiser Dave Haygarth, and approbved by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, include:

Pit facilities will become bike exchange zones, with no external assistance allowed

There will be no jet wash zones for bike cleaning

Test and trace systems will be in place for all who access the event site

Spectating at the event is strongly discouraged, aside from those accompanying under-18s

The event has been designated as non-ranking, so that riders who are unable to attend due to local travel restrictions are not disadvantaged by non-attendance

A thorough risk assessment is in place to manage movements on the site and prevent larger groups from congregating.

British Cycling Head of Sport and Major Events, Jonathan Day, said: “This will be our first national series event from any discipline since last December, and we are enormously thankful to the event organiser, commissaires, volunteers and Cyclo-cross Commission members who have offered invaluable support over recent weeks.

“Many features of the discipline, such as the dynamics of the racing, event location and duration mean that we are able to deliver most of the racing with limited adaptations.

“We know that the dynamics of cyclo-cross racing differ from disciplines such as road racing in that soon after the start riders are lined out in single file and spend much of the race in small groups, riding wheel to wheel, spaced out across the whole course.

“We have worked with the organiser to ensure that they comply with government guidelines and keep all attendees safe.

“I am sure that riders will be understanding and take the changes on board – as they have done across the disciplines since we lifted the suspension of racing last month.”

He continued: “This weekend’s event will be a really valuable learning experience for us, which will support our planning for the remainder of the cyclo-cross season as well as our full calendar of events across the disciplines in 2021.

“We know that everyone in our sport is keen to return to action but in a way which sensibly manages the risks. As such we are constantly reviewing our guidance to ensure that we are in a position to move on to the next stage of the process set out in The Way Forward [British Cycling’s document outlining a roadmap for a return of activities] as soon as the government guidelines allow.”

The second round of the series is scheduled for Kent’s Cyclopark from 7 - 8 November, with round three taking place in York from 12 - 13 December.

British Cycling added that rounds planned for Derby next month and Taunton in November have been cancelled at the request of the organisers but said it hopes the national series can be raced at those venues in the future.

Meanwhile, the 2021 National Cyclo-cross Championships is scheduled to take place in Crawley from 9 - 10 January.

Dave Haygarth, the organiser of this weekend’s event, said: “It’s been a really busy few months’ planning. Working within guidelines is what we event organisers do but dealing with the changing situation with the pandemic has been a challenge.

“However, the alternative would have been to given in and I’m delighted we’ve been able to continue working on the event for everyone passionate about cyclo-cross.

“I, and all the volunteers involved, do this because we love the sport – simple as that. Dealing with COVID-19 has just meant that we have to work harder to make events like this as safe as possible and it’s come together so well.

“Our friends at British Cycling have been such great support in that, and along with the local event sponsors and helpers, there is a great sense of pride,” he added. “It’s a small beacon of hope – bringing back competitive sport into the ’new normal’, and learning safe and sensible ways to adapt.”