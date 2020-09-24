Have you watched the latest Lance Armstrong documentary?; Tel Aviv builds bike lane overnight; Crappy tech solution to dooring; Why hill climbers shouldn't print their own numbers + more

We asked you whether the latest Lance Armstrong documentary is worth a watch if you're a person who isn't already dead against the mere idea of Lance Armstrong documentaries.
The consensus down in the comments section seems to be: 'Yes, probably, if you can't immediately think of something else to watch'.
Awavey said: “I thought it was a good documentary, as all the 30 for 30 series have been. Even if you don’t follow cycling as a sport, you learn something about the human characters involved, and Lance's ex teammates especially I think in this one reveal a lot more than they did in that earlier doc – though obviously a lot of the same ground gets covered. But I'd recommend watching it.”
joules1975 said: “I'm glad I watched it, and felt I did learn some new things. There were a few moments where you saw the mask/act crack, which was interesting, particularly the section where Lance discussed Ulrich.”
kt26 said: “I myself enjoyed the documentary, mostly for informing me a bit better about some of the details of the time but also because if offered multiple perspectives on the time with interviews with many different players. Probably best gone into if your relativily opened minded on the subject - otherwise its very long.”
peted76 was a bit more effusive: "I finished the new 'Lance' documentary the other night. It is hands down the best Lord Voldemort documentary I've seen.
"Everyone knows the story of course, but this is a truly fascinating insight into the whole saga. Warts and all. I must admit it 'hit me in the feels' a couple of times too. Chapeau to the filmakers IMHO they've done a great job of it."