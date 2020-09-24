Have you watched the latest Lance Armstrong documentary?; Tel Aviv builds bike lane overnight; Crappy tech solution to dooring; Why hill climbers shouldn't print their own numbers + more

The women’s road race is on Saturday on a course that Lizzy Banks says is “perfect” for Lizzie Deignan.

You can find info about the circuit and climbs here. The women’s route is 143km with 2,750m of climbing.

"It's exciting, we've got such a strong team," Banks told BBC Sport. "Lizzie Deignan is on great form and this is a perfect course for her, she'll really relish riding it."

Banks is riding the women's time trial today. (It’s on the Beeb right now, in fact.)

Speaking about her training this year, she said: "We had a tough period where we lost a really close friend to coronavirus so that was really difficult.

"Not being able to see your friends during that time was devastating and that really fuelled my anxieties about going back to work.

"I used cycling as a release and sometimes it was difficult to get outside – the hardest thing was always leaving the front door but you always feel better once you get outside."

Long term, she is targeting the 2024 Olympics time trial despite having only taken up cycling in 2015 and not yet done any aero testing on her position.

“It's something I'm going to look into this winter.”