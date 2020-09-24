Support road.cc

Live blog

Have you watched the latest Lance Armstrong documentary?; Tel Aviv builds bike lane overnight; Crappy tech solution to dooring; Why hill climbers shouldn't print their own numbers + more

Today's live blog with Alex Bowden (daytime) and Simon MacMichael (evening)...
UPDATED Thu, Sep 24, 2020 16:02
Lance
15:02
Chloe Dygert is conscious and talking. Full story up now, including footage.
14:36
Defending champion crashes out of World Championships time trial

Looked nasty. She went over a roadside barrier. She was way ahead based on the intermediate timings as well.

We'll have more for you on this in a bit. We're still awaiting news on her condition.

14:35
Tel Aviv built a 300m protected cycle lane overnight
14:31
Geraint Thomas has a new book out next month

Mountains According to G is about various different climbs and Thomas’s experiences on them – “not all necessarily good,” he says in a video that arguably warranted a second take.

Unless that was the second take.

It’s out on October 29.

14:13
14:06
UK cycling policy in a single image

This is quite magnificent.

13:51
Women's road race route
World Championships road race course is "perfect" for Lizzie Deignan says team-mate Lizzy Banks

The women’s road race is on Saturday on a course that Lizzy Banks says is “perfect” for Lizzie Deignan.

You can find info about the circuit and climbs here. The women’s route is 143km with 2,750m of climbing.

"It's exciting, we've got such a strong team," Banks told BBC Sport. "Lizzie Deignan is on great form and this is a perfect course for her, she'll really relish riding it."

Banks is riding the women's time trial today. (It’s on the Beeb right now, in fact.)

Speaking about her training this year, she said: "We had a tough period where we lost a really close friend to coronavirus so that was really difficult.

"Not being able to see your friends during that time was devastating and that really fuelled my anxieties about going back to work.

"I used cycling as a release and sometimes it was difficult to get outside – the hardest thing was always leaving the front door but you always feel better once you get outside."

Long term, she is targeting the 2024 Olympics time trial despite having only taken up cycling in 2015 and not yet done any aero testing on her position.

“It's something I'm going to look into this winter.”

13:30
11:40
Lance documentary (iPlayer)
A smattering of semi-recommendations for 'Lance' on the iPlayer

We asked you whether the latest Lance Armstrong documentary is worth a watch if you're a person who isn't already dead against the mere idea of Lance Armstrong documentaries.

The consensus down in the comments section seems to be: 'Yes, probably, if you can't immediately think of something else to watch'.

Awavey said: “I thought it was a good documentary, as all the 30 for 30 series have been. Even if you don’t follow cycling as a sport, you learn something about the human characters involved, and Lance's ex teammates especially I think in this one reveal a lot more than they did in that earlier doc – though obviously a lot of the same ground gets covered. But I'd recommend watching it.”

joules1975 said: “I'm glad I watched it, and felt I did learn some new things. There were a few moments where you saw the mask/act crack, which was interesting, particularly the section where Lance discussed Ulrich.”

kt26 said: “I myself enjoyed the documentary, mostly for informing me a bit better about some of the details of the time but also because if offered multiple perspectives on the time with interviews with many different players. Probably best gone into if your relativily opened minded on the subject - otherwise its very long.”

peted76 was a bit more effusive: "I finished the new 'Lance' documentary the other night. It is hands down the best Lord Voldemort documentary I've seen.

"Everyone knows the story of course, but this is a truly fascinating insight into the whole saga. Warts and all. I must admit it 'hit me in the feels' a couple of times too. Chapeau to the filmakers IMHO they've done a great job of it."

11:26
Warning: Cyclists may be knocked off by someone with a baseball bat

The Press reports that a sign apparently suggesting that cyclists could be lamped with a baseball bat was recently spotted on a bridge near York.

Hagg Bridge, on the B1228 road between Sutton upon Derwent and Melbourne has been closed to motor vehicles since March while repair work is being carried out.

Cyclists and pedestrians are still permitted to cross - although cyclists must dismount.

The sign was put up by Direct Traffic Management, who have since removed it.

The firm's managing director, Simon Chadwick, said the image was on the back of the sign.

"We suspect the sign has been vandalised whilst out on site but still apologies for any offence caused."

11:03
Got €100,000 burning a hole in your pocket?

A NEW Pinarello Espada.

Listing here.

10:08
Lance documentary (iPlayer)
Have you watched the latest Lance Armstrong documentary?

We know, we know, *another* Lance Armstrong documentary. How many can the world possibly need? There's a whole different n+1 thing going on in this particular field, it seems.

ESPN’s somewhat bluntly titled two-part documentary, Lance, made it onto the iPlayer at the weekend.

Chances are you're either (a) rolling your eyes and consciously avoiding it or (b) not immediately interested because you're 95% certain that there's nothing in there you don't already know.

But then what if there is something interesting in there? It's quite long. There must be something, right?

So have you seen it? Perhaps you could give the somewhat jaded cycling fan who isn't in any kind of rush to watch 'Lance' a bit of a steer.

Is it worth a look? Pretty much a complete waste of time? What do you reckon?

 

 

09:44
A reminder that the World Championships are happening

Time trials are happening.

The World Championships, no less.

You can watch.

We did a thing about the various courses the other day. The road race one has got a couple of steep bits in it.

08:06
Why hill climbers shouldn't print their own numbers
07:59
Crappy tech solution to doorings

Cyclists getting clattered off their bikes by people opening car doors into them?

Maybe they could wear a helmet with a heads-up display notifying them of potential door openings up ahead. That seems like the simplest way to tackle the problem...

Alex Bowden

Alex has written for more cricket publications than the rest of the road.cc team combined. Despite the apparent evidence of this picture, he doesn't especially like cake.

