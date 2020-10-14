Support road.cc

news
Live blog

"Well-known local goose" keeping up with cyclists; Cavendish: "I don't want to stop"; Massive pothole (plus a bonus sock comp); US cyclist attacked for wearing Lycra; Fuglsang has a pop at teammates + more on the live blog

Welcome to Wednesday's live blog, with Liam Cahill and Jack Sexty providing your updates throughout the day...
Wed, Oct 14, 2020 09:33
Goostov the goose
14:22
Somebody just assumed Limmy isn't an experienced cyclist, and he isn't happy...

If you're not familiar with the Scottish comedian, his sense of humour is nuanced to say the least. 

14:45
14:07
Kids' bike on treadmill skillz

One for the 'don't try this at home' file...

13:22
Goose likes flying beside cyclists

Goostov is apparently very well know around Pepper Pike, Ohio. He flys alongside cyclists and he must be an absolute nightmare to drop!

We're not really sure why he does this but if we know the body language of geese, and we don't, it looks like he enjoys it.

12:03
Cavendish still wants to race in 2021
Mark Cavendish after 2020 Gent-Wevelgem.PNG

We saw his emotional interview at the end of Gent-Wevelgem, but after thinking that Sunday's race could have been his last, Cavendish has started today's Scheldeprijs. 

He has spoken at the start line and we'll have his full interview very shortly. Thankfully for fans of the Manx Missile, it sounds like he has every intention of racing next year. 

11:03
Premium pothole content... plus bonus sock comp!

You know a pothole is bad when it sends you into orbit...

10:32
Amazon Prime Day - Cycling Edition
Amazon Prime Day 2021 Cycling

08:57
Dowsett reckons the Giro could do with a cafe stop

This is a potential addition to all races that we could get behind. Who doesn't love a mid-ride coffee and a slice of cake?

That'll be espressos for *checks notes* 144 riders.

08:38
Not the best way to make friends, Jakob

Fuglsang lost a key teammate in the Giro's opening time trial after Miguel Angle Lopez crashed out having hit a sunken drain cover. That has left the Danish GC rider a little isolated at important moments but is he right to have a pop at his teammates?

Things must be rather tense around the breakfast table...

08:24
Nose flows after bozo goes to throws over clothes he supposed were pantyhose
Cyclists in USA attacked for wearing lycra

That title isn't our work, a hat tip to Reddit user manamal. Exceptional work.

A small group of cyclists were attacked at a cafe in Amanda Park, Washington, seemingly just because they were dressed in "pantyhose" as their attacker put it.

Reddit user, and one of the cyclists in the video, elzibet, gave some context under the video:

Me, my brother, and two other guys did a four-day 400-mile ride from Seattle, WA to Astoria, OR. All in all it was a great trip, except for this one incident.

We were stopped in a small community (Amanda Park, WA) along our route to get some lunch. We went inside while one of the guys, Andrejs, waited outside with our bikes. A few seconds later he comes running in saying someone hit him. This someone comes rushing in behind him and starts taking swings at all of us. Joel and I do our best to diffuse the situation. The guy runs out of the restaurant after he makes it clear that we aren’t supposed to wear pantyhose. He tries to come back in and swing at me, but I’m able to block his punch with the door. The restaurant staff seem to know who he is and they tell him to leave. After he leaves, we find out that the guy had waited until Andrejs had laid down on a bench to rest and then sucker punched him in the nose.

Luckily my wife was running sag that day, and took Andrejs to the hospital to get stitched up and he's doing better. The video in this post shows the confrontation after the punch (wife was quick on the camera draw).

The guy was arrested shortly after this video.

Liam Cahill

