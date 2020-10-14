"Well-known local goose" keeping up with cyclists; Cavendish: "I don't want to stop"; Massive pothole (plus a bonus sock comp); US cyclist attacked for wearing Lycra; Fuglsang has a pop at teammates + more on the live blog

That title isn't our work, a hat tip to Reddit user manamal. Exceptional work.

A small group of cyclists were attacked at a cafe in Amanda Park, Washington, seemingly just because they were dressed in "pantyhose" as their attacker put it.

Reddit user, and one of the cyclists in the video, elzibet, gave some context under the video:

Me, my brother, and two other guys did a four-day 400-mile ride from Seattle, WA to Astoria, OR. All in all it was a great trip, except for this one incident.

We were stopped in a small community (Amanda Park, WA) along our route to get some lunch. We went inside while one of the guys, Andrejs, waited outside with our bikes. A few seconds later he comes running in saying someone hit him. This someone comes rushing in behind him and starts taking swings at all of us. Joel and I do our best to diffuse the situation. The guy runs out of the restaurant after he makes it clear that we aren’t supposed to wear pantyhose. He tries to come back in and swing at me, but I’m able to block his punch with the door. The restaurant staff seem to know who he is and they tell him to leave. After he leaves, we find out that the guy had waited until Andrejs had laid down on a bench to rest and then sucker punched him in the nose.

Luckily my wife was running sag that day, and took Andrejs to the hospital to get stitched up and he's doing better. The video in this post shows the confrontation after the punch (wife was quick on the camera draw).

The guy was arrested shortly after this video.