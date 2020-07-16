Reduction in policing behind increase in road deaths; Manchester council accused of ‘flushing filtered neighbourhood plans down toilet’; Mail froths about speed cameras; Jeremy Vine has a dig at Lancashire Road Police + more

In 2019, we reported how Levenshulme was bidding for £3.5m of funding to turn a one-mile area into the most cycle-friendly part of Greater Manchester.
Earlier this week, Manchester City Council withdrew its involvement with the Levenshulme Bee Network, which was running the project.
“We do not know what that means for the future of the Active Neighbourhood or the project areas that sit within it, including school streets, play streets, cycle parking, parklets and of course the filtered neighbourhood,” Levenshulme Bee Network said in a statement.
The MEN reports that there have been local concerns about communication and updates ahead of a six-month trial that was due to begin this month.
Executive Member for the Environment, Planning and Transport, Councillor Angeliki Stogia, said: "We remain fully committed to the Active Neighbourhood project for Levenshulme and Burnage.
"We are taking a fresh look at this scheme, which has the potential to provide road safety, health and air quality benefits by encouraging active travel in the area.
"We know that many residents are excited by the scheme, while others have concerns or need more information so they can let us know what they think. More than a thousand people have already given their views online and face to face.
"However, others still have comments and questions, so we are pausing the project to continue getting the views of the community, so that the proposals have the widest possible engagement before we move to a trial in the coming months.
"We will be working with the design team to build on the engagement and all the work that has taken place to date, to ensure that this is accessible by the whole community.
"The comments received in the coming months will influence the proposals and no permanent changes to road layouts will be made until after the final design has been agreed.
"We're excited to move to the next phase of this project and we want to work with all members of the community to deliver the best possible outcome for Levenshulme and Burnage."
There's already dirt. She's on the board of NCP. It stinks of a conflict of interest.
They've already done this for hood impacts at least, would be good to see it extended (if it hasn't already) ...
Excellent...!
This is a good (and accurate) one: https://www.strava.com/segments/9379498
The thing is, believe it or not, F1 is now an engine efficiency formula. Mercedes' latest powerplant has a thermal efficiency of over 50%, which...
I've just seen your 'don't bonk' kit on the website but it's out of stock. Are you getting any more of these made? It's 🔥 😵
My immediate thought was how do pillocks like this get into a position of responsibility?...
"Sheldon Brown Day" Come on - how do we start a petition for this??
I recently bought my second pair of these shorts. They are excellent and by far my favourite shorts I own. Have managed to pick them both up when...
Could be worse. Could be grey shorts. Oh god they do those as well.