Reduction in policing behind increase in road deaths; Manchester council accused of ‘flushing filtered neighbourhood plans down toilet’; Mail froths about speed cameras; Jeremy Vine has a dig at Lancashire Road Police + more

Spending cuts combined with a lack of recognition of the importance of roads policing has resulted in a rise in road deaths, according to a report by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary (HMIC).

The Guardian reports that a steady decline in deaths in road traffic collisions up until 2013 has since been rising. Deaths were up from 1,541 deaths in 2013 to 1,624 in 2018.

The inspector of constabulary, Matt Parr, said: “Our inspection suggests that roads policing, despite the number of road deaths plateauing and likely to increase, is seen as less of a priority than it should be.

“We found that almost half of local crime plans didn’t include reference to roads policing. This, along with an unclear national strategy, is doing little to help reduce the number of deaths and life-changing accidents which occur on our roads.

“Spending on roads policing has been cut by 34% resulting in fewer officers dealing with offences that cause road deaths. However, there is a clear, and pressing, need for government, police and crime commissioners, chief officers, and the College of Policing to recognise the importance of roads policing in reducing death on the roads.

“We have made recommendations to help the police improve the effectiveness of roads policing in England and Wales. In doing so, we are clear, roads policing is not optional.”

The Department for Transport launched a consultation on roads policing earlier this week.