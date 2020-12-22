What does Tier 4 mean? British Cycling updates Covid-19 guidance; Bikes on the pavement vs 4x4 crashing into a playground; Danny MaCaskill in Rhyl; Cyclist (wisely) stops at green light; More inconsiderate parking + more on the live blog

The MPCC – the Movement for Credible Cycling – has criticised the UCI’s slow progress on banning corticosteroids.

Often used to treat asthma and allergies, corticosteroids may be used in competition in nasal spray form, subject to thresholds, while tablets and intra-muscular injections are banned in competition unless a therapeutic use exemption (TUE) has been obtained.

Substances falling under the heading include triamcinolone, which Sir Bradley Wiggins was able to use under TUEs ahead of key races including the 2012 Tour de France, which he won.

In March 2019, UCI president David Lappartient said he was ‘hopeful’ a ban on corticosteroids would be introduced from the start of the season just gone.

This did not happen and there is still no certainty it will be introduced.

A spokesperson for the MPCC – members of which pledge not to use corticosteroids – commented: “For thirteen years now, the members of the movement have been annoyed to see that they have been on their own when it comes to committing to strict and transparent rules on cortisol levels.

“WADA’s Executive Committee recently decided to prohibit any injectable form of glucocorticosteroids usage starting 1st January 2022. This is a real step ahead, praised by MPCC on its whole. The movement will nevertheless keep on carrying cortisol tests in 2021 during the wait.”

The group has also spoken out about the use of ketones.

The group said: “The concerns of the members of the MPCC Board about the misuse of corticosteroids are as strong as the concerns about the usage, in clear sight, of ketones. On this subject, we can only observe baby steps ahead.

“UCI, through the voice of its Medical Director, confirmed to our movement that it advised not to use ketones: this is a good start.”

Ketones are not part of the UCI list of prohibited substances and methods, but MPCC members have committed to not using them, arguing, “ketones can enhance performance but can also damage the health of the riders because of the potential side effects.”