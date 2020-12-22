Support road.cc

Live blog

What does Tier 4 mean? British Cycling updates Covid-19 guidance; Bikes on the pavement vs 4x4 crashing into a playground; Danny MaCaskill in Rhyl; Cyclist (wisely) stops at green light; More inconsiderate parking + more on the live blog

Alex Bowden takes a rare and doubtless error-strewn turn on our live blog
UPDATED Tue, Dec 22, 2020 15:31
coronavirus - cyclists rides past social distance warning
17:14
"Those are the REAL problems": London transport policy officer not sold on 'dangers' of bikes on pavements compared to crashed 4x4s

Will Bradley, whose role involves the promotion of active travel to support London's Deputy Mayor for Transport and its Cycling and Walking commissioner, made the comments after posting a photo of a smashed 4x4 outside a school in Hackney. Plenty of others were quick to point out that the image serves as a reminder to tell us what the real dangers are on the roads. 

The comments seem particularly pertinent following our coverage of Lord Blencathra's comments on yesterday's live blog. The Conservative life peer suggested that cyclists who block the pavement should face up to six months in prison or fines of up to £5,000. His brainwave was swiftly rebuked by the DFT's Parliamentary Under Secretary of State Baroness Vere, who answered: "Her Majesty's Government have no current plans to consult on raising the penalties for cyclists and delivery drivers using heavyweight electric bicycles who ride on the pavement, or leave their bikes blocking the pavement."

16:58
Fake Chris Hoy news

Endorsed by Sir Chris himself.

14:55
What does Tier 4 mean? British Cycling updates Covid-19 guidance

Amongst other things, British Cycling has suspended all sanctioned activities in Tier 4 areas in England, with the exception of outdoor activities for under-18s and disabled people.

However, those living in Tier 4 areas can continue to cycle. They must either do this alone, with members of their household/bubble or with one person from outside their household/bubble.

15:31
14:12
Better signage needed on Cycleway 9?
15:13
13:25
road.cc journo (and his dog) papped by London's Walking & Cycling Commissioner

That fella there - that's Simon MacMichael, that is.

12:23
Syringe
MPCC unhappy with cycling's progress on corticosteroids and ketones

The MPCC – the Movement for Credible Cycling – has criticised the UCI’s slow progress on banning corticosteroids.

Often used to treat asthma and allergies, corticosteroids may be used in competition in nasal spray form, subject to thresholds, while tablets and intra-muscular injections are banned in competition unless a therapeutic use exemption (TUE) has been obtained.

Substances falling under the heading include triamcinolone, which Sir Bradley Wiggins was able to use under TUEs ahead of key races including the 2012 Tour de France, which he won.

In March 2019, UCI president David Lappartient said he was ‘hopeful’ a ban on corticosteroids would be introduced from the start of the season just gone.

This did not happen and there is still no certainty it will be introduced.

A spokesperson for the MPCC – members of which pledge not to use corticosteroids – commented: “For thirteen years now, the members of the movement have been annoyed to see that they have been on their own when it comes to committing to strict and transparent rules on cortisol levels.

“WADA’s Executive Committee recently decided to prohibit any injectable form of glucocorticosteroids usage starting 1st January 2022. This is a real step ahead, praised by MPCC on its whole. The movement will nevertheless keep on carrying cortisol tests in 2021 during the wait.”

The group has also spoken out about the use of ketones.

The group said: “The concerns of the members of the MPCC Board about the misuse of corticosteroids are as strong as the concerns about the usage, in clear sight, of ketones. On this subject, we can only observe baby steps ahead.

“UCI, through the voice of its Medical Director, confirmed to our movement that it advised not to use ketones: this is a good start.”

Ketones are not part of the UCI list of prohibited substances and methods, but MPCC members have  committed to not using them, arguing, “ketones can enhance performance but can also damage the health of the riders because of the potential side effects.”

11:01
Video: Danny MacAskill and Duncan Shaw take a trip the seaside

Feels like it's been a while since we had a Danny MacAskill video.

This latest one features a couple of other riders from his Drop and Roll live shows, which have obviously not been happening this year.

The video was shot over two days on Rhyl seafront.

10:55
A look at the new bike hub next to Kingston Station
10:13
That van's back in the former Kensington High Street cycle lane again

If you don't know, the background to this is that the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea removed a segregated cycle lane because it was supposedly causing congestion, but all that's really happened is that now people are parking there.

This van is such a frequent presence it now has its own Twitter account.

 

 

10:09
One pound in every five spent on bicycles between January and October was spent on e-bikes
09:49
Cyclist (very wisely) stops at green light

This cyclist riding along Burdett Road in London this morning defied all the clichés about cyclists running red lights by stopping at a green on.

Can't say we blame him.

Without wishing to excuse the drivers, could the phasing of this set of lights perhaps also be tweaked a touch?

09:17
Bit of a surprise development, this one
09:14
More inconsiderate parking

Bad parking was a theme on yesterday's live blog.

Here's a particularly impressive example.

Bunny hop?

