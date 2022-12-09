"Isn't 8.5w/kg novice level on Zwift?": Reaction to THAT virtual cheating story; Is this the safest cycling route in the UK?; British Cycling CEO merry-go-round continues; FDJ join the dark side; Vine goes Partridge + more on the live blog

I've got a confession... whisper it quietly, but for the first time in a while I quite enjoyed delving into a Facebook comments section...

The online reaction comes after our report that Zwift racer Eddy Hoole has been banned for six months after being found to have pulled off a spectacular ride to earn a qualification spot at next year's world champs by... hacking a data stream.

Despite 6,000 people watching the live stream the South African hoped it might go unnoticed if he launched a four-minute 8.5w/kg 526w attack... unsurprisingly, we have to tell you — it didn't.

> Zwift racer banned for six months and sacked by team for hacking data during world championships qualifier

Anyway, the Facebook commenters were on form... (look away if you don't want to hear people saying mean things about virtual racing)...

Jamie Brown: "You mean people cheat on Zwift? I'm both shocked and appalled..."

Paul Medcalf: "8.5 W/kg is nothing on Zwift. See those numbers often (and higher)😂"

Chris Miller: "8.5w/kg? Isn't that just novice level on Zwift?"

Jeff Rey: "I don't even know why I bothered reading that. What a pointless sport." Cheers for your continued support, Jeff.

Steve Boston: "Why?! For the love of God why cheat? Especially on data driven site."

Ken Burk: "I saw a rider on Watopia today going 5.4w/kg consistently with no fluctuations at all, with over 250 miles rode. Must be the next Lance."

Paul Cooper: "Why do people take indoor riding so seriously? Get out and play bikes ffs."

This is worse than when that 2nd cat took EPO to race in the Surrey League. — Simon Warren (@100Climbs) December 8, 2022

Apparently things on Rouvy aren't much better, someone sign this lad up ASAP...