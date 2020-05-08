Back to news
Peter Sagan 'escapes', and changes his tune about virtual rides; Cycling in America + more on the live blog

This bank holiday Friday special blog is brought to you by Jack Sexty, with the occasional contribution from staff members who haven't swanned off on a long weekend getaway. Oh wait.....
Fri, May 08, 2020 09:20
08:06
Peter Sagan double header: a change of tune about indoor cycling, and 'escaping' with the new Diverge

The Slovakian was recently quoted as saying that he didn't care much for indoor cycling, and that he's "a real cyclist not a virtual one"... but ever the people pleaser, Sagan has been taking one for the team and getting involved with Bora-Hansgrohe's virtual ride outs. 

He's also been taking one for the Specialized marketing team by starring in the ad for their all new Diverge, posing as an escaping crook by the looks of things and using the revamped all-roader as his getaway vehicle. We all know it's make-believe because that rather expensive bike wasn't locked, and in real life it would have definitely got pinched...

08:18
Cycling in America

Apparantly getting shot at was 'just a joke', if this story is indeed true. Only in 'merica... 

Jack Sexty

