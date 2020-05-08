Peter Sagan 'escapes', and changes his tune about virtual rides; Cycling in America + more on the live blog

The Slovakian was recently quoted as saying that he didn't care much for indoor cycling, and that he's "a real cyclist not a virtual one"... but ever the people pleaser, Sagan has been taking one for the team and getting involved with Bora-Hansgrohe's virtual ride outs.

When it’s time for a fast escape, I rely on the new @iamspecialized Diverge as the ultimate getaway vehicle. Escape Responsibly → https://t.co/muySflYPlA #diverge #iamspecialized pic.twitter.com/mHFuqiCdNC — Peter Sagan (@petosagan) May 7, 2020

He's also been taking one for the Specialized marketing team by starring in the ad for their all new Diverge, posing as an escaping crook by the looks of things and using the revamped all-roader as his getaway vehicle. We all know it's make-believe because that rather expensive bike wasn't locked, and in real life it would have definitely got pinched...