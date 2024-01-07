The history of the Strida folding bike, one of the most unusual city bikes ever made

In the world of folding bikes, the Strida stands out as a unique and innovative creation. Designed by UK engineer and designer Mark Sanders, this portable, belt-driven folding bicycle has evolved over the years around the 'A'-shaped, collapsible frame. Here we take a little delve into the history and peculiar design features of this bike.

Over the years, Strida has garnered a bit of a reputation and become a sort of cult classic for its riders. What sparked our interest in this bike was a video that popped up on X/Twitter recently, showing a rider hauling what seems like quite an unrealistic load on their Strida. We also spotted one right outside the road.cc office a few years ago!

The Strida was originally created by Brit Mark Sanders as part of his master's degree project between 1983 and 1985. It was born as a solution for urban commuters seeking a portable, easy-to-use, and maintainable folding bicycle.

The 'A'-shaped frame and belt-driven system were chosen for simplicity and ease of maintenance, and the form was inspired by the Maclaren baby stroller, which was renowned for its compact fold.

> Forget about folders... the Pop-Cycle's sliding frame aims to revolutionise the compact bike genre

The production of Strida 1 started in 1986, in Springburn, Glasgow, and the bike was launched in Harrods the following year. In a couple of years, the production moved to Nottingham (near the Raleigh Bicycle Company factory, which at the time, as it is now, was in financial trouble).

The Strida won quite a few design prizes, and sold in the tens of thousands in the UK, but also in Japan, USA, Australia and Germany.

In online discussions and reviews, the bike is praised for its rapid folding capability and low maintenance requirements. The unique ability to roll the bike when folded eliminates the need for carrying it, adding to its practicality and for the joy of many, saving your arms and your back.

Some bikes are made for the looks, or more like pieces of art, and it does seem that the upright riding position on the Strida Evo is a source of contention, and doesn't seem to lend itself too well for long adventures. Then again, despite some people doing so, folding bikes aren't designed to be touring bikes.

The OG Strida was equipped with a greaseless Kevlar belt that replaced the traditional chain drive to avoid mess, and it was built on an aluminium frame and came with a single-speed drivetrain. The bike was rolling on 16-inch wheels (the same as Brompton), which could be increased to 18-inch.

The Strida has quite a short wheelbase of 895mm which makes it nimble in turns, but perhaps also not quite as stable as longer bikes. It also comes with a rack that you can use to... well, carry things.

Although the look of Strida has barely changed, the components have evolved over the decades. Its now available with disc brakes and different colourways in special editions. After decades of attempts to add gears to the bike, the latest addition, the Strida EVO, has incorporated a three-speed Sturmey Archer cable-free kickback bottom bracket to the bike, and this model is said to weigh 12.31kg.

Despite its British roots, Strida doesn't really seem to have much of a presence in the UK anymore. Taiwanese Ming Cycle acquired Strida in 2007, and has since taken over development of the bike. If you want to get yourself one, though, eBay seems to have plenty listed, with a lot of them priced at around the £300 mark.

What do you think of this folding bike? Let us know, and remember to also check our other Bike at Bedtime features.