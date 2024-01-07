Near Miss of the Day 885: Cyclist accuses police of lack of transparency after “life-threatening” close pass by taxi driver towards oncoming car

A cyclist has accused the police and local council of lacking transparency and not taking “enough action” against dangerous drivers who threaten the lives of vulnerable road users, after the authorities failed to provide details on the specific action taken against a taxi driver who committed a “life-threatening” close pass on the cyclist towards an oncoming vehicle.

road.cc reader James was cycling in the Yorkshire Dales on the B6160 leading into Kettlewell from Kilnsey, on 9 October last year, when he was left “fearing for my life” as a North Yorkshire Council-licensed taxi driver chose to overtake him on the narrow road as an oncoming motorist approached, leaving James “just inches of space” and forcing the oncoming driver to brake sharply to avoid a collision.

“Conditions were poor with wet slippery narrow roads and drizzly low cloud and sharp corners limiting visibility. In order to be visible, I was wearing a high visibility clothing and running very bright front and rear flashing day lights,” James told road.cc, describing the “incredibly dangerous” close pass.

“In over ten years of cycling this is some of the most life-threatening driving I have witnessed. With such a small margin of error, such driving could have left me with broken bones, head and spinal injuries, or worse.”

Following the close pass, James submitted footage of the incident to both North Yorkshire Police, via the force’s Operation Snap portal, and the council’s licensing department.

North Yorkshire Police responded swiftly to James’ report, advising the cyclist that they had taken “positive action”, such as “educational letters, courses, training, penalty points, and/or fine and court attendance”.

However, James told us: “Despite several requests, and the national Policing Code requiring that victims should be provided with ‘information about the investigation and prosecution’, North Yorkshire Police repeatedly refuse to clarify what specific action was actually taken.

“The police cite ‘lack of resources’ in lengthy time-consuming emails saying they don’t have enough time,” he added.

After considering the case, North Yorkshire Council also told James: “The manner of driving presented on this occasion has fallen short of the Council’s standards expected of Licence Holders.

“I believe the driver can take steps to prevent this happening again by completing the following: Review the recently update highway code advice given on points of particular relevance on this matter; Complete a driver awareness and improvement course.”

However, James asked the council if these measures would be compulsory for the motorist and, again, received no reply.

“All this has left with me with very low confidence that North Yorkshire Police and the County Council are doing enough to protect vulnerable road users,” James says.

“The West Yorkshire Op Snap team publish quarterly performance figures detailing action taken in response to camera reports. North Yorkshire Op Snap lack this kind of transparency and don’t publish their data.

“Studies consistently show that the main barrier to cycling is safety concerns and this is particularly the case with women.

“Pledges to promote healthy, ecological, and sustainable transport will come to little if the authorities don’t take action against drivers who threaten cyclists lives by driving recklessly.”

North Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire Council have been contacted for comment.

