"Please stop with the empty lanes thing": Jeremy Vine urges patience while cycling numbers rise; Tom Pidock has competition...Wout goes running; Moose on the Loose 2; Cherie Pridham's new team + more on the live blog

Cherie Pridham is staying in the WorldTour next year. The former Kuota-road.cc team manager, yes that was a thing, is joining Lotto-Soudal for 2022.

"If you can’t beat the Belgians, join them," she said on her move. "It was absolutely not on my radar to direct a Belgian team, but when the Lotto-Soudal project was presented to me, I was immediately charmed by it. I raced a lot in Belgium. I know how much cycling means for Belgian people. I am not afraid, I am ready to make a positive contribution to the team’s future."

Pridham became the men's WorldTour's first female sports director when she joined Israel Start-Up Nation at the start of the year and was in the team car for Mads Würtz Schmidt's win at Tirreno-Adriatico. We spoke to her on Drink at Your Desk Friday when she told us she'd never seen an athlete with the same mental strength as Chris Froome.