"Please stop with the empty lanes thing": Jeremy Vine urges patience while cycling numbers rise; Tom Pidock has competition...Wout goes running; Moose on the Loose 2; Cherie Pridham's new team + more on the live blog

It's Thursday and Dan Alexander is here for the penultimate live blog of the week...
Thu, Oct 07, 2021 08:58
11:42
Ned Boulting falls in love

Ned quickly caveated his love letter with a promise he'd look at the saddle angle. Always good to get in before the Twitter mechanics have a pop. In his own words, it's all about character, not performance. I don't think he'll have to many people here thinking loving it is weird...  

10:49
Relive the Hell of the North with Deceuninck-Quick-Step

Deceuninck-Quick-Step have released this behind the scenes look at how Yves Lampaert came fifth at Paris-Roubaix. A little more luck and the Belgian may have finished higher. The highlight here is the close up shots of the mud-caked kit...definitely a good day to be sat on the sofa.

10:23
Alex Dowsett keeps a keen eye on the Women's Tour

It should be a sprint in Southend-on-Sea today. Alex Dowsett's more interested in what time they clock for part of the Maldon 10 course. If you live in Shoeburyness, and you weren't at the roadside half an hour ago, you've probably missed them. Regardless, we'll keep you updated on stage four here on the live blog.

10:20
3D effect pedestrian crossings
10:01
Cherie Pridham's new team: First female sports director in men's WorldTour joins Lotto-Soudal for 2022

 Cherie Pridham is staying in the WorldTour next year. The former Kuota-road.cc team manager, yes that was a thing, is joining Lotto-Soudal for 2022.

"If you can’t beat the Belgians, join them," she said on her move. "It was absolutely not on my radar to direct a Belgian team, but when the Lotto-Soudal project was presented to me, I was immediately charmed by it. I raced a lot in Belgium. I know how much cycling means for Belgian people. I am not afraid, I am ready to make a positive contribution to the team’s future."

Pridham became the men's WorldTour's first female sports director when she joined Israel Start-Up Nation at the start of the year and was in the team car for Mads Würtz Schmidt's win at Tirreno-Adriatico. We spoke to her on Drink at Your Desk Friday when she told us she'd never seen an athlete with the same mental strength as Chris Froome.

09:47
Tom Pidock's got competition...Wout takes a rest by clocking seven miles in 51 minutes
Wout van Aert running (Strava)

After a gruelling season of cyclo-cross and road racing, Wout van Aert is taking a well-earned rest. And by rest I mean smashing out 11km runs at a very impressive pace. Not quite Tom Pidcock speeds...but fast enough.

Wout van Aert running (Strava)

It can't be long before Mathieu van der Poel's programmers work out how to get a sub 10-second 100 metres out of him. Unlike Pidcock's, Wout's run is as legit as they come, holding a steady pace for the full seven miles and no dodgy GPS lines. Take a break, Wout. You've deserve it...

Back in February, Tom Pidcock managed to hilariously wind up the entire running community by claiming to have run a 13:25 5km, just five seconds slower than Marc Scott's British record and 30 seconds off world record pace. It was all a Garmin GPS error, but the meltdown from runners everywhere was quite entertaining.

09:01
Moose on the Loose 2: A thriller sequel to blockbuster release of the year

Moose on the Loose was such a hit success they've released a sequel...

Firstly, how ridiculously big is that moose? Secondly, I reckon this cyclist got the best realistic outcome from this situation...Thirdly, will there be a trilogy?

Watch out for the bears too. I'm still thinking about that drone footage of a black bear chasing a mountain biker in Montana...

We've had ostriches before as well, although presumably not in the US.

What's the most hair-raising animal encounter you've had on a bike? Britain's going to seem pretty tame if we all say squirrels.

07:36
"Please stop with the empty lanes thing": Jeremy Vine urges patience while cycling numbers rise

Jeremy Vine is back making the case for cycling infrastructure to his 770,000 Twitter followers this morning. The presenter asked for patience and for people to "please stop with the 'empty lanes' thing". 

On Tuesday, we shared a tweet from a motorist complaining about empty "oversized bike lanes" as they sat in a queue of motorists next to a two-way cycle lane. The post attracted criticism from many saying it summed up some motorists' willingness to blame cyclists and cycling infrastructure for congestion caused by the amount of vehicles on the road. Later that day we had a higher bid at the 'silly things being said about cycle lanes' auction when a cabbie blamed the Hyde Park infra for flash flooding...

Vine continued his message...

You might think with Vine's online reputation for championing all things cycling that he might have been preaching to the choir with this one...a quick dip into the replies shows otherwise...bingo cards at the ready:

This next one's from someone claiming to be a solicitor...

