Community rallies for cycling charity after van is destroyed in fire; 'Grasping at straws': Gunman on the loose...anti-LTN group blames road closures; Are no passing zones the future of bunch sprints? + more on the live blog

Big thanks to @Leicester_News from @LeicesterWFA for allowing us to use a council van for events whilst ours is, um, indisposed.. pic.twitter.com/TKvCjY8eOb — Eric Ludlow (@ericonabike) November 27, 2020

Leicester cycling charity Wheels for All were devastated to find out that the van they use to collect cycles was destroyed in a fire. The charity runs inclusive sessions to support anyone with different needs, regardless of age or ability gain independence through cycling. The Leicester Mercury reports the van, which the charity uses to transport their fleet of bikes, was gutted by a fire last week.

However, Wheels for All received a helping hand from Leicester City Council who have loaned a van while a permanent replacement is sorted. Chairman of the charity, Peter Simmonds was grateful for their support: "This will enable us to lay on sessions for our clients and bring them some much needed fun and exercise in the run-up to Christmas.

"I’d also like to thank Midland Tail Lifts as well, for offering to fit a tail lift on a replacement van free of charge and and to the organisations around the country offering a similar service to ours, who have given us practical and moral support. It's given us a real boost after the shock of seeing our van go up in smoke.

"The van was insured, and we are awaiting an update from our insurers but whatever the result, we will have to pay an excess, and our premiums, which already form a large part of our expenditure, are bound to increase. Any help would be gratefully appreciated."