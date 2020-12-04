Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

Community rallies for cycling charity after van is destroyed in fire; 'Grasping at straws': Gunman on the loose...anti-LTN group blames road closures; Are no passing zones the future of bunch sprints? + more on the live blog

It's Friday and Dan Alexander will be taking you through to the weekend on the live blog...
Fri, Dec 04, 2020 09:11
4
Leicester Wheels For All (Twitter)
10:45
Community rallies for cycling charity after van is destroyed in fire

Leicester cycling charity Wheels for All were devastated to find out that the van they use to collect cycles was destroyed in a fire. The charity runs inclusive sessions to support anyone with different needs, regardless of age or ability gain independence through cycling. The Leicester Mercury reports the van, which the charity uses to transport their fleet of bikes, was gutted by a fire last week.

However, Wheels for All received a helping hand from Leicester City Council who have loaned a van while a permanent replacement is sorted. Chairman of the charity, Peter Simmonds was grateful for their support: "This will enable us to lay on sessions for our clients and bring them some much needed fun and exercise in the run-up to Christmas.

"I’d also like to thank Midland Tail Lifts as well, for offering to fit a tail lift on a replacement van free of charge and and to the organisations around the country offering a similar service to ours, who have given us practical and moral support. It's given us a real boost after the shock of seeing our van go up in smoke.

"The van was insured, and we are awaiting an update from our insurers but whatever the result, we will have to pay an excess, and our premiums, which already form a large part of our expenditure, are bound to increase. Any help would be gratefully appreciated."

10:16
10:08
Chris Froome's good deed for the day
09:34
Are no passing zones the future of bunch sprints?
Tour de France 2020 Stage 11 Sprint (Alex Whitehead:SWpix.com)

Speaking to AD.nl, former WorldTour sprinter and five-time world champion on the track Theo Bos, suggested no passing zones would help improve rider safety in bunch sprints. By creating a sprinters' zone next to the barriers in the final 300m, Bos believes you could stop dangerous overtaking manoeuvres and reduce the amount of crashes. The first rider to the sprint zone would not be allowed to leave it and therefore avoid riders moving across the road during the sprint.

"No more wild west in the bunch sprints, with officials interpreting it only a little loosely, but few rules that everyone understands and that everyone can enforce," Bos said.

"This [no passing zone] prevents riders from swerving all over the road - sprinters, but also lead-outs. If you are at the head of the peloton at 300 meters in the sprinters' section, then you stay there. Leaving gets you relegated. If you overtake riders from behind, you are allowed to leave the box, otherwise you cannot pass in it.

"You can no longer dive into small holes, like Sagan in the Tour. But you also no longer get the situation that the front rider slams the door - with all the consequences that entails. Anyone who passes between the rider and the barriers in the sprinters section will be relegated."

Bos believes new rules are needed following a year marred by sprint incidents, the most notable of which was the terrifying crash at Tour of Poland involving Fabio Jakobsen and Dylan Groenewegen. Sam Bennett and Peter Sagan were also both relegated from sprints for dangerous actions at the Vuelta and Tour respectively.

09:00
'Grasping at straws': Gunman on the loose...anti-LTN group blames road closures

Save Hackney Roads, an anti-LTN group, has been accused of grasping at straws for blaming road closures after a gunman was reported on the loose in London Fields, Hackney. The group posted the video above and claimed the gunman was on a bicycle so could escape the police easily: "LTNs in Hackney have allowed criminals with guns to roam freely. Remove these dangerous LTNs in Hackney to save lifes."

One Twitter user replied: "Grasping at straws there. I don't live near any LTNs yet someone got stabbed down the road from me by someone walking. Crime happens regardless of the street layout."

Another added: "Even the usual anti-LTN accounts are backing away from this one in embarrassment."

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor earlier this year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been a passionate cyclist ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England on two wheels. 

Latest Comments