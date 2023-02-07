Drivers blast “genius” cyclists for ignoring bike lane – but locals describe it as “not fit for purpose”; Is this the narrowest cycle lane in the world?; Mark Cavendish, The Movie: Coming soon; Councillor’s Lycra lobby tweet slated + more on the live blog

Ah, the old ‘why aren’t you riding in the cycle lane?’ chestnut, able to migrate seamlessly from passing car windows to social media posts...
As anyone who has ever stumbled onto the live blog – or read our feature on the use of cycle lanes, or, if we’re honest, ever ridden a bike within a 50-mile radius of some rudimentary ‘infrastructure’ – will know, cyclists are not obliged to use bike lanes for all sorts of reasons: from the lack of protection a narrow strip of paint provides to the amount of debris and hazards (often car-shaped) that they tend to collect.
> Why don't cyclists use cycle lanes?
So, cyclists may not be obliged to use cycle lanes – but that doesn’t stop some motorists from complaining when they don’t.
Last week on the live blog, we reported that sports presenter and son of Rob Reiner, Jake Reiner, received an almighty social media backlash after posting a video of an “unacceptable” group of cyclists riding next to a fairly substandard bike lane in California.
Today, we’re taking a 15-hour flight (in the most environmentally friendly sense, of course) to Sydney, where a Reddit user lambasted some cyclists for “holding up traffic” in the city’s Marrickville suburb over the weekend.
“After watching these geniuses ride slowly down the whole length of the street next to the bike path as cars were stopped behind them, I can see why people get p***ed off,” the user wrote.
In the now-deleted post, the motorist – who noted that they took the photo from the passenger seat of the car – claimed that they are usually in support of bike paths, but that their truly harrowing, traumatic experience (I may be exaggerating) has swayed their opinion.
While a quick game of anti-cycling bingo ensued in the comments – “dressed like they’re in the Tour de France”, “should be illegal to not use a bike path”, and “inconsiderate” all popped up out of the machine – most Reddit users leapt to the defence of the cyclists, with locals pointing out that the bike lane in question just isn’t up to scratch.
“This bike path has stop signs at every intersection for cyclists instead of having priority as you do using the main road,” one user pointed out.
“That is the worst bike path in Sydney,” another claimed. “It has four junctions where you have to give way in every direction and can’t see oncoming traffic.
“It switches between going onto the pavement and road. Then about 40 metres from where they are in this pic it just stops, and you have to cycle across a busy road.”
“Yeah, a lot of these bike lanes are not fit for purpose and are far more dangerous than riding on the road,” said a local.
As if to underline the point, another Reddit user posted a photo of the bike lane in question – completely blocked by a parked car:
So, tell me why cyclists don’t use cycle lanes again?