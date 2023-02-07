Drivers blast “genius” cyclists for ignoring bike lane – but locals describe it as “not fit for purpose”; Is this the narrowest cycle lane in the world?; Mark Cavendish, The Movie: Coming soon; Councillor’s Lycra lobby tweet slated + more on the live blog

Liverpool is being “left behind quite badly” when it comes to its infrastructure, according to the city’s walking and cycling commissioner Simon O’Brien.

O’Brien, an actor and television presenter, pointed out to the Baltic Triangle Podcast this week that most journeys in Liverpool are less than 5km, yet half are taken by car – while only two percent of all journeys in the region are cycled.

“The historic way of encouraging people to cycle in Liverpool and the surrounding region has been to paint a white line on the floor and say ‘there you go’. That is not acceptable anymore,” O’Brien told the podcast.

“They are now doing it in Manchester, they are now doing it in Leeds, they are now doing it in Birmingham. So, Liverpool city region is really getting left behind quite badly on this kind of stuff.

“Leicester, as a city, has transformed itself with its cycling and walking infrastructure in the past five years, so it can be done if there is the political will and money to do it.”

In recent years, the Metro Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, Steve Rotheram, has committed to the creation of a 600km network of new and upgraded walking and cycling routes, while last month Liverpool City Council announced that it was pressing ahead with plans to develop a new ‘mobility strategy’ designed to make it easier to access the city centre without a car.

But O’Brien says change isn’t happening quickly enough, and that Liverpool should capitalise on the additional funding set aside for cycling through Active Travel England.

“Always, you were going to different councils and they will say ‘yes, we really want to do this and we know we should be doing this but we just haven’t got the money’. That’s not the case anymore,” he said.

“Liverpool city region has received, and will continue to receive, different tranches of investment if you show the willingness and the plans that will make it easier and safer to cycle and walk. So the money is there, it now needs the political will.

“So, my message is that we have to do it, we have to do it quickly, and we have to get going right now. The money is there, so there are no more excuses.”