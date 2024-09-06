“So much anger at evidence”: Chris Boardman hits back at “nasty troll” accusing him of “pushing ideals on public” after sharing study showing more kids cycle and walk to school in ULEZ; Fans baffled over Vuelta sprint relegation + more on the live blog

Primož Roglič, David Gaudu, and Mattias Skjelmose: What a podium at stage 19 of Vuelta a España!

But on the other hand, Decathlon AG2R-La Mondiale's Ben O'Connor, who had so bravely held the red jersey for the last two weeks after his heroics on stage six unassumingly put him in the lead of the race, finally has to surrender it to who else but Roglič, who seemed to have an avalanche of mixed emotions today — obviously pleased to finally be in red and celebrating at the finish line, but also taking some digs at his team, for perhaps doing too much.

The race was blown apart on the penultimate summit finish of Alto de Moncalvillo, a typically brutal Vuelta climb of 8.6km at a 9 per cent gradient, as Dani Martinez, and then Aleksandr Vlasov, set an infernal pace for Roglic as the Red Bull trio including Roglič roared away together.

The Slovenian was dropped off by Vlasov with 5km remaining and set off uninterrupted on his one-man mission to the top, but as he would reveal in the post-race interview to Eurosport, he wasn't in search of the stage win today.

"I said I don't need the stage win but some guys I won't say their name, decided to pull anyway," Roglič said. "In the end, I had to make a call and I said ok. Then we went for it."

When asked if the race is now over, Roglič replied: "Not really. The big queen stage is still to come tomorrow – and we don’t do the normal laps in Madrid, we do a time trial, so it’s far from done. But my gap is better than five minutes behind. I’m happy with how I am functioning and I’m happy with the guys."

😬 It was only a matter of time. Relive the LAST KM thanks to @CarrefourES! Era solo cuestión de tiempo para Primoz. 🔥 ¡Revive el ÚLTIMO KM gracias a @CarrefourES!#LaVuelta24 #CarrefourConLaVuelta pic.twitter.com/UfKR1uVIVk — La Vuelta (@lavuelta) September 6, 2024

It would be safe to say that the win puts the three-time Vuelta winner in the front seat of the race, almost two minutes ahead of O'Connor, his four minutes advantage reduced to a mere five seconds before the start of today's stage. He said: "I was a bit broken in the end there. I actually felt pretty good until about halfway and then, yeah, Stage 19, I guess. I wasn’t really surprise but I didn’t expect myself to be so bad at the end. But I guess that’s the reality.”

Asked what he’s now looking forward to after 13 days in red, the Australian said: “Monday and having beers and sitting on the terrace and relaxing... I tried [to stay in the podium places] today but didn’t really do my best work, but there’s still tomorrow and two more big days.”