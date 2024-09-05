Traffic-calming speed bumps don't go down well with locals... who claim road safety measure could ruin brass band contest and "make a total mess of the historic high street"; Insane crash save at Tour of Britain + more on the live blog

A section of residents in one Greater Manchester village have objected to the council's proposal to boost road safety by decreasing traffic speeds (by introducing a permanent 20mph zone and installing 10 speed bumps along the high street). The objectors in Uppermill, near Oldham, claim the "pointless" speed bumps will "make a total mess of the historic high street" and... affect with an annual brass band contest...

[Paul Anderson/Geograph]

The Whit Friday Brass Band Contest dates back to 1884 and is held on the high street every year, the BBC reporting that some have spoken out about the "pointless" speed bumps apparently impacting participants' ability to perform while walking along the route.

Councillor Helen Bishop responded pointing out it's "important to get the message across to people to drive carefully and slowly through the village centre", saying she is especially concerned by dangerous driving in the evenings and late at night when other locals are leaving pubs and restaurants.

Councillor Chris Goodwin added that they had been "contacted by a number of people concerned about the speed vehicles are travelling at in parts of Uppermill".

"We've listened to them and that's why we are proposing a permanent 20mph speed limit and traffic calming measures," he said, explaining that a walking route for schoolchildren is also part of the plan.

However, not all are convinced, some residents claiming the speed bumps and ghost speed bumps (painted on the road to look like proper speed bumps, but that aren't actually raised) are unnecessary and would "make a total mess of the historic high street".

Others have suggested speed cameras would be a better option for enforcing the 20mph limit.