Traffic-calming speed bumps don't go down well with locals... who claim road safety measure could ruin brass band contest and "make a total mess of the historic high street"; Insane crash save at Tour of Britain + more on the live blog

Welcome to a very autumnal-feeling live blog, the rain battering against the windows as I write this intro ahead of another packed day of cycling news, reaction and more, with the Tour of Britain, Vuelta and plenty more non-racing stuff too
Whit Friday Brass Band Contest (Paul Anderson/Geograph)
14:21
Traffic-calming speed bumps don't go down well with locals... who claim road safety measure could ruin brass band contest and "make a total mess of the historic high street"
A section of residents in one Greater Manchester village have objected to the council's proposal to boost road safety by decreasing traffic speeds (by introducing a permanent 20mph zone and installing 10 speed bumps along the high street). The objectors in Uppermill, near Oldham, claim the "pointless" speed bumps will "make a total mess of the historic high street" and... affect with an annual brass band contest...
[Paul Anderson/Geograph]
The Whit Friday Brass Band Contest dates back to 1884 and is held on the high street every year, the BBC reporting that some have spoken out about the "pointless" speed bumps apparently impacting participants' ability to perform while walking along the route.
Councillor Helen Bishop responded pointing out it's "important to get the message across to people to drive carefully and slowly through the village centre", saying she is especially concerned by dangerous driving in the evenings and late at night when other locals are leaving pubs and restaurants.
Councillor Chris Goodwin added that they had been "contacted by a number of people concerned about the speed vehicles are travelling at in parts of Uppermill".
"We've listened to them and that's why we are proposing a permanent 20mph speed limit and traffic calming measures," he said, explaining that a walking route for schoolchildren is also part of the plan.
However, not all are convinced, some residents claiming the speed bumps and ghost speed bumps (painted on the road to look like proper speed bumps, but that aren't actually raised) are unnecessary and would "make a total mess of the historic high street".
Others have suggested speed cameras would be a better option for enforcing the 20mph limit.
15:12
Stevie Williams makes it two from two at Tour of Britain
A grim day out at the Tour of Britain today, the peloton getting welcomed to the late British summer in the most appropriate way — rain and a gale. Get the long sleeves and arm warmers back on, chaps, you're not in France/Spain/Italy/*insert warm country here* anymore.
Stevie Williams, from Aberystwyth, will be more than used to these conditions, and took his second stage win in a row, sprinting to victory on a punchy finish in Barnsley.
The victory all but secures his overall victory too. Perhaps slightly premature on our part, with the six-stage race only just at its halfway point, but all three stages remaining should be sprints and there are only two more categorised climbs left as the race heads to England's flatter parts. Let's just say that Williams would be devastated to lose his 16-second advantage from here.
12:51
ULEZ: Schoolchildren living in London's ultra-low emission zone nearly four times as likely to switch to walking and cycling after its introduction than those outside zone, research suggests
A population health researcher at the University of Cambridge, who is lead author of new research that suggests schoolchildren living in London's ULEZ zone are nearly four times as likely to switch to walking and cycling after its introduction compared with those outside the zone, has called the findings "important" and proof that the zone is an "effective policy measure".
Researchers surveyed 1,000 children across 44 schools in central London about how they travelled to school in 2018-19, prior to ULEZ's introduction, and then again in 2019-2020 after it was introduced, the BBC reports.
The same survey was repeated for children in Luton, a town picked due to is similar demographic structure and household income levels to central London but that sits outside the zone. While four in 10 children in central London who previously travelled to school by car are now walking, cycling or using public transport, in Luton just two in 10 had made the same switch.
'Children living in ultra-low emission zone (Ulez) Nearly four times as likely to switch to walking and cycling compared with those outside the zone.' Wowhttps://t.co/gOC8demP4g
"This study is important because it addresses multiple, interconnected health issues that children face today," said Dr Christina Xiao. "We know that [car and van] use negatively impacts children's health by reducing opportunities for physical activity and increasing exposure to air pollution, which can contribute to conditions like childhood asthma.
"The ULEZ is one effective policy measure, among other complementary initiatives, including providing more accessible public transport and providing safer walking and cycling infrastructure. So decisions to introduce similar policies should consider local context, such as existing air quality initiatives and transportation needs."
London Walking and Cycling Commissioner Will Norman added: "The Mayor and I are delighted that this study shows our decisive action is having an impact. The decision to introduce the Ultra Low Emission Zone was a major step forward in our work to tackle London's toxic air. It was a difficult decision, but necessary to save lives."
Neil Garratt, member of the London Assembly and leader of the city's Conservative Group, said: "This study confirms what we have been saying all along, which is the benefits of the ULEZ in central London, which the study is looking at, are large and the costs are quite small."
13:10
The bell feature on Garmin's new Edge 1050 is impressively bell-y
Garmin might have raised a few eyebrows with the price of its new flagship GPS bike computer, but at least we can be sure the bell function works as promised. Look out for our full review landing on the site this weekend.
12:47
HGV driver who left cyclist with "permanent and irreversible" injuries after hitting him and causing bike to "fire off" road handed four-month suspended prison sentence and banned from driving for a year
20 years of Rapha: Brand to host week-long London exhibition to celebrate milestone
It's 20 years since Rapha launched with its Kings of Pain exhibition at the Truman Brewery. 20 years?! I know...
To mark the milestone the brand is returning to the Brick Lane venue for Past Forward: The Exhibition from 14 to 22 September, to "look at the moments and ideas that defined Rapha, and looking forward to what the future of cycling could hold".
There'll also be a pop-up shop featuring limited edition Rapha20 products, as well as a series of other rides and events throughout the week, so be sure to check out the full schedule on Rapha's website where free tickets can be booked.
"As well as celebrating the innovation and disruption of the last two decades, the exhibition will cast an eye into the future, and explore how cycling will continue to change lives, transform cities and be a radical force for social and environmental progress," the brand says.
"Continuing Rapha's long history of working with top talent in the creative industries, the brand has enlisted a roster of design studios and artists to bring the dynamic world of cycling to life in unexpected ways."
20 years of Rapha eh? Time flies... favourite bits of kit from the past two decades?
10:33
Bling wheels from Enve, Merida magic and a top quality kids bike: road.cc Recommends updated with ten top cycling products
Italian football legend Fabio Cannavaro's new bike day
Former Juventus and Real Madrid defender Fabio Cannavaro, the Azzurri legend who captained his nation to World Cup glory in 2006 and became only the third defender in history to win the Ballon d'Or that same year, keeps fit on the bike post-retirement, his Strava page showing his enviable post-football life riding in Naples and Ibiza.
This Trek Madone in Lidl-Trek team colours is his latest steed, Cannavaro taking it for a spin this morning...
08:53
Glasgow scheme to see free bikes offered to people who can't afford public transport
Five cycling projects in Glasgow are to share funding of £774,818 from the Strathclyde Partnership for Transport (SPT) People and Place Programme, the Glasgow Times reports.
One project, the 'Bikes for All' scheme, is being run by Nextbike in partnership with Bike for Good and will see free annual hire of bicycles available for residents "living in the most deprived areas of Glasgow" to save on public transport costs.
£126,218 is going to the Play Together on Pedals project to ensure pre-school kids have access to bikes, while the majority of the funding will go to Bike for Good's work, running a range of programmes including long-term bike rentals, maintenance training, and provision of refurbished bikes.
"The fund will allow GCC to continue to support community groups and third sector organisations who deliver key services to Glasgow residents of all ages and abilities," the council's report states.
08:45
We're looking for riders for the Zwift Racing League!
Are you wanting to race on Zwift, and looking for a team? We're hoping to put one together for the Winter season. There's almost certainly going to be a team of ordinary choppers in the C category, as that's what many of us are! But if you're interested in another category of racing, stick your name in the form and we'll see where we are...
"A very clear spike": Halfords sees bike demand soar during Olympics
Halfords has told PA News Agency that demand for bikes soared during the Olympic Games in Paris, with its website receiving half a million visits during the fortnight of competition, up 12 per cent on pre-Olympic levels. Likewise, searches for BMX bikes reportedly saw a "very clear spike", while interest in women's bikes rose by 25 per cent.
"It's clear the increase was down to the games, as the categories we saw the largest rises in were those prominently featured in television coverage over the period," Katie Begley, the head of cycling at Halfords suggested.
07:58
Tour of Britain cyclist's insane save to avoid high-speed crash on fast descent
We'd love to see poor Callum Ormiston's heart rate when this happened...(video will go straight to the incident, don't worry, no need to skip through highlights of the bunch rolling out of Darlington and forming a breakaway)...
The Global 6 United rider uploaded his opening day ride to Strava, but not this one, we'll be back later on to see if that heart rate data's available, Callum. Anyway, not an ideal situation when flying down a North Yorkshire descent — getting too close to your teammate in front, clipping his rear wheel, sending you jolting off to the side with both wheels off the ground for a brief moment.
Thankfully for Ormiston and Ineos Grenadiers rider Connor Swift behind (seen giving a disapproving shake of the head at the South African rider's descending antics), he managed to keep it upright. Regardless, Ormiston did not make it to the finish, abandoning during the stage, presumably in a much better state than had he not pulled off the quite incredible save earlier in the day.
Global 6's head sports director, who's not at the race due to Covid, got in blog comments and explained he "spoke to Callum last night" and wanted to highlight that "if you watch the video, the British Cycling car is in the peloton, it dabs its brakes and everyone else starts to dab on".
"Callum was coming back with more speed than the peloton, so had to scrub off quickly, leading his rear wheel to lock up. That is the puff of smoke you see. Thankfully our tyres this season are excellent with grip (Hutchinson Blackbirds) and he was able to regain control. His heart rate won't indicate much as he was forced to retire from the race, due to his heart rate being erratic, spiking to over 200 at one point while making minimal effort. We think he's ill."
Get well soon Callum and sports director!
Less fortunate were the Uno-X rider, mechanic and Israel-PremierTech pro involved in this grimace-inducing incident later in the day...
Elsewhere in the bits that might have been missed during yesterday's frantic stage, this did make us chuckle...
Yes, we get the ads are sold months in advance and are just the usual fare for ITV's afternoon audience, but that's little consolation when your Tour de France or Tour of Britain viewing is interrupted by yet another appeal for you to donate money to a donkey charity or go on "an over 60s death march cruise"... as Mark so eloquently puts it...
I've been to the Whit Friday brass band thing - as featured in the Pete Postlethwaite/Ewan McGregor film "Brassed Off". The film is pretty accurate in its depiction. The Whit Friday contest, and the film, are both very highly recommended.
Frankly, how some speed bumps would disrupt people walking whilst playing brass band instruments is not quite clear to me.
It only took an entire week, but the BBC finally pulled their fingers out of their arse to make corrections to the article about the tragic deaths of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau.
Hi, thanks for posting this and putting that to them. We'll follow this up shortly. Thanks
Brilliant. Well done.
Now if only Tom Edwards (BBC correspondent), would unblock me on Twitter along with the BBC London Facebook page admins.
Or at least admit he is wrong about the way he, the BBC and most other news media write/talk about collisions involving drivers.
(I didn't troll/abuse him. I just pointed out the errors in language and said to use the http://rc-rg.com guidelines.)
For context, the body of my complaint was so:
Very restrained, well done.
Very well written.
As the head sports director for Global 6, I spoke to Callum last night, sadly I'm not at ToB because of Covid. If you watch the video, the British Cycling car is in the peleton, it dabs its brakes and everyone else's starts to dab on, Callum was coming back with more speed than the peleton, so had to scrub off quickly, leading his rear wheel to lock up. That is the puff of smoke you see. Thankfully our tyres this season are excellent with grip (Hutchinson Blackbirds) and he was able to regain control. His heart rate won't indicate much as he was forced to retire from the race, due to his heart rate being erratic, spiking to over 200 at one point while making minimal effort. We think he's ill.
Thanks for the info!
GWS Callum
GWS both of you
GWS anyone else who might be ill.
Anyone know what happened to Eurosport's ToB coverage?
I watched Stage 1 on Discovery Plus, but Stage 2 wasn't on there and Stage 1 has vanished.
I tried to catch up via ITVX, but you can't rewind the live feed, so it's either restart from km0, or watch live.
Likewise
That's a ridiculously annoying feature of ITVX, particularly during the Six Nations: if you miss the start of a game by 10 minutes, instead of just clicking back to the kickoff you have to start from the beginning of the programme and endure an hour of vacuous punditry before seeing any play. I have actually emailed them asking if they could include a watch anywhere on the timeline feature, as offered by every other sports broadcaster as far as I'm aware, but no reply.
During the tour Disco+ updated the timeline with climbs, attacks, crashes etc in real time so even if you switched to the live feed you could still skip back to interesting bits. Such a brilliant feature and it annoys me that not everyone does this (looking at you iPlayer during the Olympics).
Re ITV ToB coverage, there was an excellent tweet a couple of years ago from somebody (not me though I would have been proud to have thought of it) that summed it up: "I'm off to watch the Tour of Britain roadside this afternoon but I think I'll miss the ITV coverage, so could somebody please send me advertisements for walk-in baths, pictures of abused donkeys and reminders to sort my will out every 10 minutes, please?"
Chapeau to ITV for showing it at all! I can't imagine its a great earner for them.
Re Callum Ormiston's descent. Ridden that road loads of times (not for the last couple of years due to ill health) but yes it's fast and yes it's STEEP but it's Yorkshire and them sheep just don't care where they do it.
The end of the climb through Commondale, turning left (instead of right as the tour did) you have almost 8 miles of downhill into Saltburn. I used to be able to average over 30mph with ease over the whole 8 miles, I'm struggling to ride two miles on the flat now.
And Saltburn Bank - those b*stards go up it quicker than I go down it
It looks like ULEZ may have intended consequences https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cpw8envvv0do
And getting people used to walking and cycling instead of travelling everywhere by car might get them into good habits for the future.
I drop my boys off at Nursery a few days a week and its 1 mile away. I feel bad if I ever use the car because its such a short distance. I would wager that a huge proportion of people drive less than a mile to take their children to school. I'm amazed at how few children there are walking to school in the mornings around me. Should be packed with them.
Maybe speak to other parents and start a
http://www.walkingschoolbus.org/
Given the BBCs wording on active travel and cycling articles elsewhere, I like the fact 'is known' is in bold and underlined.
Ironically, Rosamund Adoo-Kissi-Debrah (who's daughter died due to pollution) is against LTNs...
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/ella-adookissidebrah-rep...
https://www.newsshopper.co.uk/news/18616846.air-quality-voice-rosamund-k...