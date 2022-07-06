Support road.cc

Hit-and-run motorist released after cyclist’s severed foot found on car

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses after off-duty police inspector Niall Flood was left with life-changing injuries following the horror incident last week
by Ryan Mallon
Wed, Jul 06, 2022 12:10
0

A motorist who reportedly fled the scene of a collision which left a cyclist with life-changing injuries, including a severed foot, has been released as local police continue to appeal for witnesses to the horrific incident.

Off-duty Garda inspector Niall Flood — described in Irish media reports as an experienced cyclist — was riding along the R522 near Newcastle West, Co. Limerick, last Thursday when he was flung from his bike at around 7.15pm.

His police colleagues are reportedly working on the assumption that the motorist fled the scene and drove to a relative’s property, at which point a family member found the cyclist’s foot wedged into the car and contacted the authorities.

Air ambulance medics raced to treat the stricken cyclist, arriving 12 minutes after being notified, and applied a tourniquet to stem the blood loss from the injury, which was severed below the shinbone above the ankle.

Mr Flood was kept conscious and airlifted to Cork University Hospital, where he is currently being treated for multiple bone fractures, lacerations and bruising, as well as the severed wound.

A woman in her 20s was arrested later on Thursday evening but has since been released without charge while a file is prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The car which is understood to have been involved in the incident was also seized for forensic examination.

Liam Galvin, a Fine Gael councillor for Newcastle West, where Mr Flood is stationed, paid tribute to the cyclist, who he described as “an excellent Garda”.

“He is one of the good guys, and our thoughts are with him and his wife. He had big ideas and plans for policing in Newcastle West and it is just a crying shame what has happened, and I just hope he will get well,” the councillor told the Irish Examiner.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses to last Thursday’s collision to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station (061 212 400), the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

The photo illustrating this article is of the R522 near Newcastle West, but may not be the exact site of the collision. Please note the comments are closed on this story.

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.

