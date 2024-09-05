Pensioner cyclist “punched in face” by lorry driver after dangerous overtake which forced him onto pavement says investigation was dropped because police “are not interested”

An elderly cyclist who was allegedly punched and kicked by a lorry driver, during a confrontation sparked by a close pass which forced the 77-year-old onto the pavement, has claimed that the police later dropped their investigation into the incident because they “are not interested”, after the motorist turned up voluntarily to be interviewed by police – only to find that no officers were available to take a statement.
William Smith was riding his bike on Fairmile Road in the Dorset town of Christchurch in the autumn of 2022 when he was overtaken at close proximity by a lorry driver, a manoeuvre which forced him to mount the pavement in defence, a “fairly common occurrence” in the area, according to the cyclist.
Smith then confronted the driver about the close pass in a nearby shop, and says the motorist responded to his “polite” warning by assaulting him, claiming he was “punched in the face” and left bloodied and bruised in the attack.
However, the subsequent police investigation into the incident – which Dorset Police downgraded from actual bodily harm to common assault – was eventually dropped over six months later, after officers failed to take a statement when the driver appeared for a voluntary interview, prompting Smith to launch a scathing critique of the force’s attitudes towards cyclists and dangerous drivers.
Fairmile Road, Christchurch (Google Street View)
“I was cycling in Fairmile Road past the hospital when a lorry driver came so close that I had to go onto the pavement, a fairly common occurrence there,” the 77-year-old told the Daily Echo, explaining the incident from two years ago.
“He parked up and went inside one of the shops there to buy some cigarettes, and I saw he had parked up so went over. I wasn’t obnoxious, I didn’t swear, but said calmly that he needed to be more careful when passing in his lorry.
“He then punched me in the face, I fell to the ground and then he kicked up. I had blood on my arms and the next morning the bruising came.”
Smith said that people working nearby reported the incident to the police, with the 77-year-old also filing his own report later that evening.
“They said they were investigating it, but after six months I learned [the police] sent a letter to the driver requesting he came into the police station for an interview, but was told that he didn’t show up,” the cyclist continued.
“I eventually found out from a senior officer that he did show up, but nobody was available to interview him, so he left.
“The police have told me that because it has been downgraded from actual bodily harm to common assault, the case had been dropped as it had also passed a six months’ time to investigate. But it was ABH, there was blood.
“I complained about this, spoke to a sergeant but he said the lorry driver came in and nobody was available to interview him.”
Smith has since lodged a formal complaint with Dorset Police concerning their handling of the incident, which the force says is currently “being reviewed”.
“It would be inappropriate to comment further at this time while the full circumstances are being looked into,” a spokesperson added.
The 77-year-old has also complained to the office of Dorset’s Police and Crime Commissioner, David Sidwick.
“We can confirm a review into a complaint is currently in progress,” a spokesperson for the office said in a statement. “We are unable to comment further until this is completed. The complainant has been recently updated as to this status of this review.”
This latest example of frustration from cyclists towards the lack of response from local police concerning dangerous and intimidatory behaviour from motorists comes just two months after a cycling club ride leader stressed the importance of cyclists running cameras on the road after being told that police were unable to investigate a series of “intimidating” incidents involving the same driver across multiple days in the same small Wiltshire village.
Sean Price, a lifetime member of Westbury Wheelers Cycling Club, told road.cc that the club’s rides have been targeted numerous times by the driver, who has passed the group too closely and shouted abuse on more than one occasion.
While police were investigating under two crime reference numbers, Sean said the initial incident “was not fully investigated due to lack of video evidence”, having only managed to capture a close pass that police deemed not serious enough to issue a fixed penalty notice for.
Sean added that he was told that police instead intended to offer the driver the choice of attending an awareness course.
“The incidents are intimidating and causing stress and alarm to our members,” he said. “Some have not ridden as a result and we as a club are avoiding that village until police action has been taken.”
Now come on chaps, let's look at the wider picture here. The assault was not life- threatening and in any case it was only an old person on the receiving end. And, given the choice of investigating a large lorry driver or a teenager making genderphobic comments on Instagram, what's a copper to do?
From bitter experience, the purpose of the police complaints procedure is to make the police look good.
I strongly, strongly advise anyone who does make a complaint to the police to take full notes of any meeting or conversation with the officer investigating the complaint, and send them immediately after the conversation to that officer, to show they were contemporaneous. Or even better, record the conversation.
Who punches a 77 year old? Sort of thing that could end in a fatality when they later die in hospital from injuries and complications.
The police do nothing. They are useless.
Wow. Has threatening behaviour been decriminalised then? That's ridiculous.
What a surprise.
I was forced off my bike by a guy who proceeded to take a hammer out of his car boot and hit me with it.
I had photohraphs and witnesses.
Were the Met interested? Were they f**k!
Surprise surprise.
As the little onion puts it below.
Would the outcome have been the same if the cycist had been a police officer?
institutionally anti-cyclist
So the police will investigate the police to see if their mates screwed up. Yepp, totally reassuring and it works for me...
If the IPCC was specifically mentioned as handling the investigation, there might be some level of confidence, not much but some. But, given it sounds like a local inquiry I expect nothing less than "We could be arsed, so we just went to the pub. Sarge had 4 pints and drove the riot van home"