Hating on cyclists for doing nothing wrong; Dunkin' Donuts opens bike-thru for those mid-ride carbs + more on the live blog

It's Friday and the weekend is almost in sight, Dan Alexander is here for the final live blog of the week...
Fri, Mar 05, 2021 08:59
0
Two abreast cyclists
10:03
Hating on cyclists for doing nothing wrong

Helen went out of her way to take and share this video of two cyclists riding two abreast along the seafront. Noting to see here, right? Not for Helen, who tweeted: "Don't you just love cyclists not using the cycle lane & riding two abreast. At least it wasn't on the pavement. Wnkrs..." 

If only riding two abreast wasn't both perfectly legal and safe, as per yesterday's instruction from Roads Policing Scotland. And, as some replies pointed out, not using the cycle lane hasn't caused any congestion here. We can't see the cycle lane Helen talks of but maybe someone with local knowledge will enlighten us.

Someone called UKtizens replied to the video suggesting cyclists should pay 'road tax', a bicycle registration fee and MOTs...

A strong score from Rate My Rant, an account set up for 'rating the rant of bike bashers'...

08:42
Dunkin' Donuts opens bike-thru for those mid-ride carbs

Picture the scene. You're in the final stretch of a big weekend ride and haven't eaten since you scranned that last snack well over an hour ago. That all too familiar feeling of pedalling squares descends and all you can think about is food: Jelly Babies, Haribo, an entire packet of Jaffa Cakes...Anything, 'just give me sugar' your body screams...You grind over the crest of the next hill, and what meets your eye? A Dunkin' Donuts bike-thru...Is it a mirage? No, it's real. You're saved. You can gorge your bodyweight in carbs and roll home as a champion...

That's the good news, Dunkin' Donuts now has a bike-thru for cyclists to pick up on the go. The bad news is you'll need to ride to the other side of the world to use it because this game-changing service is only available at Dunkin' Donuts Philippines' Quezon City branch...

Hopefully it's a sign of things to come and the next time you bonk and crave all the donuts in the world, you won't have to slink out of a petrol station holding a box of 12 Krispy Kremes...Give the people what they want...

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been a keen cyclist ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England on two wheels. 

