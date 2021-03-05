Hating on cyclists for doing nothing wrong; Dunkin' Donuts opens bike-thru for those mid-ride carbs + more on the live blog

Don’t you just love cyclists. Not using the cycle lane & riding 2 abreast. At least it wasn’t on the pavement. Wnkrs ...🤬 pic.twitter.com/5A5teGSxnt — Helen (@HelenRadcliffe8) March 4, 2021

Helen went out of her way to take and share this video of two cyclists riding two abreast along the seafront. Noting to see here, right? Not for Helen, who tweeted: "Don't you just love cyclists not using the cycle lane & riding two abreast. At least it wasn't on the pavement. Wnkrs..."

If only riding two abreast wasn't both perfectly legal and safe, as per yesterday's instruction from Roads Policing Scotland. And, as some replies pointed out, not using the cycle lane hasn't caused any congestion here. We can't see the cycle lane Helen talks of but maybe someone with local knowledge will enlighten us.

Someone called UKtizens replied to the video suggesting cyclists should pay 'road tax', a bicycle registration fee and MOTs...

That's a lot of stupid. A. Lot. — MMinSC (@MMinSC2) March 4, 2021

1.4/10. This is a work of art really.

You’re criticising them for not using something that isn’t there.....then being positive about them doing something right.

And they aren’t holding anyone up!

It’s almost as if you’re just being hateful for hate’s sake — Rate My Rant 🚴‍♀️ (@rant_rate) March 4, 2021

A strong score from Rate My Rant, an account set up for 'rating the rant of bike bashers'...