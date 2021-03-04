Dominic Cummings' wife accused of hypocrisy over Spectator column slamming 'war on cars' and LTNs; Traffic cops confirming riding two abreast is legal and safe causes 'road tax' whinging; Bike theft victim's happy ending + more on the live blog

It appears just enough time has elapsed for Mary Wakefield to talk about “essential” car journeys again. (Mary Wakefield is, if you didn’t know, married to Dominic Cummings). This piece is clearly a pop at the PM with cycling as collateral damage. pic.twitter.com/Qk4j3DrYhs — Adam Tranter (@adamtranter) March 4, 2021

You may remember not so long ago Dominic Cummings was fielding questions about why, in the middle of a pandemic and national lockdown, he'd driven to the other end of the country with his wife, Mary Wakefield. Bicycle Mayor of Coventry, Adam Tranter has suggested that just enough time has elapsed for The Spectator journalist and wife of the PM's former Chief Adviser, to talk about essential car journeys again...

Mary Wakefield's column this morning slams "the war on cars", saying LTNs aren't fair and disadvantage the less well off, while also being "terrific if you want to get on with selling cocaine." Jon Burke was quick to point out that Wakefield lives in an LTN that has been in place since 1974.

The column comes just two days after research into recently installed low traffic neighbourhoods in London showed the schemes aren't implemented primarily in wealthier areas. In fact, according to the Census and other data, people living in the most deprived areas of Greater London were found to be nearly three times more likely to live in a new LTN than residents of the capital's least deprived areas.

The author of this article lives in a Low Traffic Neighbourhood that has been in place since 1974. https://t.co/BR2oNU94XN — Jon Burke (@jonburkeUK) March 4, 2021