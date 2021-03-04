Support road.cc

Dominic Cummings' wife accused of hypocrisy over Spectator column slamming 'war on cars' and LTNs; Traffic cops confirming riding two abreast is legal and safe causes 'road tax' whinging; Bike theft victim's happy ending + more on the live blog

It's Thursday and Dan Alexander is in the hot seat for all your live blog needs...
Thu, Mar 04, 2021 09:00
Southfields LTN in LB Ealing (picture Simon MacMichael)
12:26
Dominic Cummings' wife accused of hypocrisy over Spectator column slamming 'war on cars' and LTNs

You may remember not so long ago Dominic Cummings was fielding questions about why, in the middle of a pandemic and national lockdown, he'd driven to the other end of the country with his wife, Mary Wakefield. Bicycle Mayor of Coventry, Adam Tranter has suggested that just enough time has elapsed for The Spectator journalist and wife of the PM's former Chief Adviser, to talk about essential car journeys again...

Mary Wakefield's column this morning slams "the war on cars", saying LTNs aren't fair and disadvantage the less well off, while also being "terrific if you want to get on with selling cocaine." Jon Burke was quick to point out that Wakefield lives in an LTN that has been in place since 1974.

The column comes just two days after research into recently installed low traffic neighbourhoods in London showed the schemes aren't implemented primarily in wealthier areas. In fact, according to the Census and other data, people living in the most deprived areas of Greater London were found to be nearly three times more likely to live in a new LTN than residents of the capital's least deprived areas.

11:29
11:02
Traffic cops confirming riding two abreast is legal and safe leads to 'road tax' whinging

Road Policing Scotland took to Twitter to explain to motorists that cycling two abreast is both legal and safer for everyone involved. They linked a video featuring Chris Boardman which explains how riding single file can often make it harder for drivers to pass. Single file means a longer line of cyclists for a driver to overtake. If you're on this site you probably don't need me to explain that...

However, not everyone saw the point of the educational video and instead took the opportunity to give the tired road tax comments another outing...

At least there was a small peloton of people waiting to respond...

10:48
Tour of Poland scraps dangerous finish where Fabio Jakobsen crashed
Fabio Jakobsen crash at 2020 Tour de Pologne (picture credit ilario Biondi/LB/RB/CorVos/SWpix.com).JPG

The Tour of Poland organisers have scrapped the finish in Katowice where Fabio Jakobsen crashed last year. Riders and fans criticised the race organisers and the UCI for allowing the fast downhill sprint, where speeds often exceed 80km/h. Feltet.dk reports that the organisers have listened to the criticism and won't return to that particular finish again. In the crash on the opening stage of last year's race, Jakobsen was nudged into the barriers by fellow Dutch sprinter Dylan Groenewegen. The Deceuninck-Quick-Step rider was left in a medically-induced coma with extensive injuries and has not raced since.

The incident also led to questions being asked about the standard of barriers at the event, with the UCI bringing forward plans during the off-season to standardise race barriers.

08:45
Police surprise boy with new bike after his was stolen

Top work by Dudley Police and a local bike shop to gift a 15-year-old with a replacement bike after his previous one was stolen. PC Andy Peters went out of his way to find a bike being kept at Brierley Hill police station that had been recovered, donated or seized, and got it fixed up ready for Daniel to use. Cycles4U owner Steve Jones carried out all the work for free and they surprised Daniel with the gift at the bike shop last week.

The 15-year-old took up cycling last year, during the pandemic, to keep fit and had the idea of cycling to local football stadiums. However, he had his bike stolen by a man who approached him in Buffery Park which made him anxious about going out. Officers say the negative impact the incident had on the teenager made them keen to help him out. 

PC Peters said: "From what I have seen, Daniel is a caring and hard-working boy who has had his confidence knocked by what happened to him. I was determined to help in some way and show them that despite the negative situation, something positive can come out of it. Dudley is an amazing town with some truly wonderful people and I cannot thank Steve enough for rallying to help. We also used money raised by officers and staff to purchase Daniel new lights and a bike lock to keep him safe when he’s back out touring the stadiums."

Well, that's a nice story to start Thursday with...

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been a keen cyclist ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England on two wheels. 

