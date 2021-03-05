Support road.cc

Police in Bristol hunt cyclist who pushed another rider over railings by River Avon

Incident happened last Friday close to Clifton Suspension Bridge
by Simon_MacMichael
Fri, Mar 05, 2021 09:28
Police in Bristol are hunting for a cyclist who pushed another bike rider over some railings and onto the embankment of the River Avon, close to the Clifton Suspension Bridge, last week.

The assault happened at around 4.40pm last Friday 26 February, on the Portway near the Bridge Valley Road traffic lights.

Avon & Somerset Police say that the victim, a man aged in his 20s, sustained minor injuries when the other cyclist pushed him over the railings.

They said that the suspect did not offer any help to the victim, and departed the scene shortly afterwards.

The victim managed to get back up to the pathway, and approached a member of the public for assistance.

The suspect is described as a white male in his late 20s, of skinny build and around 5ft 10ins in height, with a light brown beard and hair.

He was said to be wearing clear glasses, a black beanie hat, black Levi’s jeans, and grey work boots with a green stripe.

He was riding a light grey road bike with drop handlebars, and one of the pedals broken in half.

Officers say that they would like to trace the member of the public whom the victim approached, and to hear from anyone who may have seen the incident or hash dashcam footage.

They can be reached on 101, quoting reference number 5221041588, or alternatively, information can be given to the charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

