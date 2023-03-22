"I can smell this picture": Bike shop peels away bar tape... finds sweat-corroded handlebar; "No prizes for loyalty": British Cycling's £99 smart light sign-up offer goes down well with existing members; New Van Rysel TT bike + more on the live blog

In fairness to British Cycling they're far from the only organisation shouting loud about great deals... (for new customers)...

Funnily enough this one's a few weeks old now, but the trickle of members having a pop has become a steady stream in the past 24 hours...

Eric Bartlett said it's a "shame loyal members can't access this safety item". "Nothing for loyalty," he said.

Numerous other replies questioned if renewing members, many of whom have been supporting the organisation for many years, would be able to get in on the action. I think you can probably guess the answer to 'has there been a reply to those queries?'

Sue Gilles commented: "This has been an ongoing debate for a while now but BC has not responded. It's not just that they don't reward their loyal members, but also their volunteers.

"I lead Breeze rides and when I signed up, you were issued with a first aid kit, jersey and jacket. Since their sponsorship changed, all I received is a gilet. TBH it's more useful than their jacket as I can wear it over my winter kit, but it is a bit cheap and nasty!!"

Alan Doney added: "I renewed and got nothing? Race and membership at £80 odd quid. Insurance is rubbish and discounts you can get with voucher codes or my blue light discount. Treat loyal members like that? Money making organisations."

Carl Dyson: "Been a member for 14 [years], race licence. All I've seen is a decline in races and increase cost of the licence and entry fees"

Of course, as with anything British Cycling has put out on social media for the past few months, a certain partner from the oil industry got an airing too...

Jim Hinks: "Sponsorship from Shell, telling members not to ride on the day of the Queen's funeral - not for me ta, I'll stick with the Clarion."

Alastair Jackson: "£99 to endorse Big Oil. No thanks."

Dave Robins: "Think I might cancel my membership.. no interest in grass roots cycling only sponsorship & racing…"

What do you reckon? A bit harsh when eye-catching introductory offers are commonplace? Should British Cycling be treating long-paying members better? Is the backlash symptomatic of member disillusionment in recent times? Let us know your thoughts in the comments...