The 'why cyclists don't use cycle lanes' cycle lane; Sir Dave Brailsford welcomes All Blacks to Ineos empire; Cyclists unconvinced by "empty words" on active travel; Roglic storms to gold; Dutch curse broken; LEJOG record attempt + more on the live blog

Why don't cyclists use cycle lanes? Take a spin down the A12 bike path in Suffolk with its charming cracked surface, obstacles and oncoming traffic https://t.co/CnTI1qvMzT #cycling pic.twitter.com/aqoUpB9Z98 — road.cc (@roadcc) July 28, 2021

I said this would happen. And, to be fair, the rubbish we've had sent in makes the A12 look like an Olympic velodrome...

For starters, this back alley swimming route Sally Smith submitted is something else...

Tried out the new commute today. To avoid getting killed by a lorry opted for the blue signed cycle network route home. What a shitty country we live in for cycling infrastructure. A long video but watch to end for the grand finale of shite. pic.twitter.com/FZzthcT2qa — Sally Smith (@Sporty_sal) May 6, 2021

Or how about this hard shoulder-looking 'cycle lane' that is apparently Cheshire's finest...Yeah, I think I'll stay on the road thanks...

And from Yorkshire...It's nice of the authorities to think of those training for cyclo-cross season when picking cycle paths. Just make sure you stick to the right side of that white line...