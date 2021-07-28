Support road.cc

Live blog

The 'why cyclists don't use cycle lanes' cycle lane; Sir Dave Brailsford welcomes All Blacks to Ineos empire; Cyclists unconvinced by "empty words" on active travel; Roglic storms to gold; Dutch curse broken; LEJOG record attempt + more on the live blog

Dan Alexander will be watching the Olympic Games TT (oh, and doing Wednesday's live blog updates)...
Wed, Jul 28, 2021 08:54
a12 cycle route - screenshot via Georgina Wilcox on twitter.PNG
15:59
As predicted...You've all been sending us your favourite rubbish cycle routes

I said this would happen. And, to be fair, the rubbish we've had sent in makes the A12 look like an Olympic velodrome...

For starters, this back alley swimming route Sally Smith submitted is something else...

Or how about this hard shoulder-looking 'cycle lane' that is apparently Cheshire's finest...Yeah, I think I'll stay on the road thanks...

And from Yorkshire...It's nice of the authorities to think of those training for cyclo-cross season when picking cycle paths. Just make sure you stick to the right side of that white line...

15:43
I know a guy...

Meanwhile, in the land of Pog...

14:54
Former US senator Mike Enzi killed in cycling crash

Retired Republican politician US Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming has died aged 77 after suffering major injuries in a cycling crash. Police say nobody else was involved in the incident near Gillette, Wyoming. Enzi was airlifted to UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies with a broken neck and ribs after the accident on Friday, but passed on Monday having failed to recover consciousness.

14:32
14:16
Tom Dumoulin: I have decided to continue racing
Tokyo Olympics men's TT podium Roglic, Dumoulin, Dennis (screenshot via Eurosport/GCN)

Moments after returning to the top of the sport, winning his second Olympic medal, Tom Dumoulin confirmed he has decided to make his comeback permanent. The Dutch rider walked away from pro cycling in January, taking a break, but returned with the Games TT as his big goal for the season. Afterwards, Dumoulin told reporters he is keen to continue.

"I will continue cycling. That is what I have decided in recent weeks," the 30-year-old told NOS. "I really like it this way. I still think cycling is a very cool sport. I will continue cycling, I have decided that."

The Jumbo-Visma rider said the World Championships in Belgium will likely be his next big goal. For now, he can bask in the glory of a second silver medal to go with the one he won five years ago in Rio.

"Gosh, proud. I'm happy. What this means?" he continued. "This was my goal, to get a medal today. I didn't know for the past few months if it would be possible. I also tried to wonder as little as possible. I wanted to enjoy the process here. And it actually worked out really well. I've had a few really nice months preparations behind us. To end it like this is fantastic. For me, this is silver with a gold edge."

13:30
The 'why cyclists don't use cycle lanes' cycle lane

Georgina Wilcox's exasperated "really?" on seeing the next stretch of the A12 'cycle lane' in Suffolk sums this one up. Off the road and onto a narrow, overgrown stretch, she decides "it's not too bad", how bad must the previous bit have been?

Then out onto the luxuriously wide surface running right next to the A12, facing oncoming traffic. The cracks in the path add...character? And then the final stretch where the overgrown bushes make it only just wide enough for one rider to squeeze through...At least there's the welcome sight of a petrol station forecourt and all the carbs in the world at the end...

The worst thing about this is probably the incoming comments from you lot up and down the country who have a lane like this or something similar in your area. In fairness, it's probably not that bad if you've got wide tyres, don't need/want to be anywhere in a hurry, like road noise, and don't meet anyone coming the other way...

11:45
Sir Dave Brailsford welcomes New Zealand's All Blacks to the Ineos sporting empire

The historically dominant force in world rugby has joined the 2010s dominant force in F1 and pro cycling as part of the growing Ineos sporting empire. Sir Dave Brailsford welcomed the New Zealand rugby team with a recorded message from the Tour de France in Paris..."A warmest welcome, when asked who are the best in the world, the reference point has got to be the All Blacks. We couldn't be more excited."

The Ineos Grenadiers team boss appeared in the clip with seven-time Formula One World Champion Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes CEO Toto Wolff and other faces from across the group's extensive sporting empire. The Ineos Group already counts Sir Ben Ainslie's America's Cup challengers, French Ligue 1 side OGC Nice and Eliud Kipchoge's sub-two hour marathon record amongst its interests, but this is its first venture into rugby.

At a quick glance you probably wouldn't assume cyclists and rugby players have too much overlap...Perhaps Filippo Ganna could do a job in the pack, or sneaky Richie Carapaz at scrum-half...However, you can be sure Dave B will be off searching for some more marginal gains off the Kiwis to strengthen the team's Tour de France chances in the coming years.

11:42
11:15
New individual pursuit world record...but not at the Olympics: Zoe Backstedt sets new best junior time
Zoe Backstedt junior female individual pursuit world record

The records are falling and the track cycling events at the Olympic Games haven't even started yet. Zoe Backstedt set a new British record and world record this morning at the HSBC National Youth and Junior Championships in Glasgow with a time a full second faster than the old best time set by Ellesse Andrews. Impressive.

10:19
09:38
Christina Mackenzie on the road in pursuit of Land's End to John O'Groats record

Here we go. Christina Mackenzie is off on her LEJOG record attempt. 52 hours and 45 minutes is the time to beat, a record which has stood unbeaten since 2002. At the first checkpoint at Cornwall Services, Christina was nine minutes faster. Only 800+ miles to go. Up, up, up...

09:00
Comment of the week
2021 LoreOne 1
loreone shoes comment.PNG

In reference to the rather unusual LoreOne shoes that will cost you a princely £1,378, we'd expect nothing less from a reader named RoubaixCube. Chapeau! 

07:37
Cyclists unconvinced by "empty words" commitment to active travel as bike lane to be ripped out

Yesterday we brought you the news that Liverpool City Council's cabinet member for climate emergency, transport and environment has announced a protected cycle lane on the city's West Derby Road will be ripped out. The reason? It had been installed without consultation and was apparently causing congestion. Last night, Cllr Daniel Barrington appeared in a short PR-friendly clip on the council's social media accounts to reassure cyclists, "We’re still committed to active travel and cycling".

Said vid was not received well...Jennifer James asked: "How does this square with the public health efforts in Liverpool? Cycle lanes offer the opportunity to be physically active and provokes positive cardiovascular and metabolic effects which are beneficial to health? Confused by this decision."

Others asked why the decision had been taken so suddenly? And suggested a genuine commitment to active travel would have seen the lane kept in place until alternative safe routes were provided...

08:39
"No one can stop Roglic. Not even the finish line"
08:09
Primoz Roglic storms to stunning TT gold winning by more than a minute as Tom Dumoulin takes silver ahead of Rohan Dennis in third
Primoz Roglic on his way to winning Tokyo 2020 ITT (copyright Alex Whitehead, SWpix.com).JPG

Primoz Roglic of Slovenia has put his Tour de France disappointment behind him to take a convincing victory in the men’s individual time trial at Tokyo 2020 today. Behind, there was the tightest of battles for Olympic silver and gold, Tom Dumoulin of the Netherlands runner-up for the second Games in a row and Rohan Dennis of Australia third.

The fastest time from the second of the three groups of riders out on the road came from Colombia’s Rigoberto Uran, beating the previous best time set by Belgium’s Remco Evenepoel by 2.58 seconds, as he came home in a time of 57:18:69.  

By then, the final group containing the main favourites were heading out onto the course, which covered two laps of the Fuji Speedway Circuit, and six riders were within a quarter of a minute of each other after crossing the finishing line for the first time, with the fastest time posted by Roglic.

It was former world champion Dumoulin who set the benchmark time for those aiming for the podium to beat, the Dutch rider going 1 minute 13 second faster than Uran, but that was smashed by more than a minute by Roglic shortly afterwards as the rider, whose Tour de France hopes were wrecked due to an early crash, rode to gold.

The Slovenian put in a storming second lap to take a convincing victory, his time of 55:04.19 just over a minute faster than his closest rider. Team GB’s Geraint Thomas and Tao Geoghegan Hart both finished well down the field, in 12th and 29th place respectively.

08:03
Annemiek van Vleuten wins...cue the memes
07:55
"Dutch curse" lifted as Annemiek van Vleuten wins time trial gold
Annemiek van Vleuten with Tokyo 2020 gold (picture credit Alex Whitehead, SWpix.com).JPG

The so-called "Dutch curse" in cycling at the Tokyo Olympics has been lifted with Annemiek van Vleuten winning the women's individual time trial. Marlen Reusser of Switzerland nearly a minute back in second place and a second rider from the Netherlands, Anna van der Breggen, finishing third. Team GB's Anna Shackley was 18th, four minutes down on the winner. All credit must go to road.cc's news editor Simon for the early start too - the real hero of the morning's action.

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been enjoying life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England.

