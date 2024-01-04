"So who should be giving way to who here?" Cyclist asks for Highway Code answers after near miss with driver turning HGV across cycle lane; A cyclocross race for people who hate their bike; Van Aert laughs at our NCN complaints + more on the live blog

You may be familiar with the 'who was in the right?' tabloid headlines that will often accompany a video published on certain media outlets' websites, usually depicting a situation where a cyclist will be categorically in the right but gets hit by a driver categorically in the wrong, and yet the question is still asked.

Well, we've got a Highway Code-related (thankfully crash free) one of our own for the Thursday live blog, Greg N whose London cycling videos have featured regularly on road.cc in recent times, asking his social media followers for Highway Code answers to the question: "So who should be giving way to who here?"

So who should be giving way to who here? This truck driver said he saw me as he was already halfway turning across #Cycleway4. It's my understanding from the Highway Code rule H3 that just because you're in a truck it doesn't exempt you from stopping and waiting.... pic.twitter.com/LbVzCYWiOO — Greg N (@n00dles71) January 2, 2024

"So who should be giving way to who here?" he asked. "This truck driver said he saw me as he was already halfway turning across Cycleway 4. It's my understanding from the Highway Code rule H3 that just because you're in a truck it doesn't exempt you from stopping and waiting..."

So, what does the Highway Code say?

Greg refers to the newly introduced sections (which came into effect at the start of 2022) outlining the "hierarchy of road users". Brought in to protect vulnerable road users, the hierarchy is "a concept that places those road users most at risk in the event of a collision at the top of the hierarchy".

As per H1:

It is important that ALL road users are aware of The Highway Code, are considerate to other road users and understand their responsibility for the safety of others. Everyone suffers when road collisions occur, whether they are physically injured or not. But those in charge of vehicles that can cause the greatest harm in the event of a collision bear the greatest responsibility to take care and reduce the danger they pose to others. This principle applies most strongly to drivers of large goods and passenger vehicles, vans/minibuses, cars/taxis and motorcycles. Cyclists, horse riders and drivers of horse drawn vehicles likewise have a responsibility to reduce danger to pedestrians. None of this detracts from the responsibility of ALL road users, including pedestrians, cyclists and horse riders, to have regard for their own and other road users' safety.

And even more to the point, H3:

You should not cut across cyclists, horse riders or horse drawn vehicles going ahead when you are turning into or out of a junction or changing direction or lane, just as you would not turn across the path of another motor vehicle. This applies whether they are using a cycle lane, a cycle track, or riding ahead on the road and you should give way to them. Do not turn at a junction if to do so would cause the cyclist, horse rider or horse drawn vehicle going straight ahead to stop or swerve. You should stop and wait for a safe gap in the flow of cyclists if necessary.

"Wait for the cyclist to pass the junction before turning. This also applies if there is a cycle lane or cycle track and if you are turning right or left into the junction," the Highway Code states.

Perhaps it should not be a surprise that the Highway Code changes of 2022 are not as well known by the wider public as we would all like, Cycling UK at the time of their introduction calling for a long-term public awareness campaign to help produce a "mindset shift" on British roads.

"We've seen the public's attitude shift on seat belt use and drink driving. This shows entrenched driving behaviour can change. The new Highway Code requires a similar shift, and it can happen again but not overnight," head of campaigns Duncan Dollimore said as the changes came into effect. "To make our roads safer for everyone, the government must be looking in terms of years not months to communicate and eventually enforce these changes."

And since their introduction repeat surveys have found a significant amount of people are still unaware of changes, research in September suggesting one in four drivers still don't know correct rule on cyclist priority.

The mixed nature of the reactions from road users to Greg's videos suggests we could all benefit from some clarity and widespread education on the matter...

That HWC rule has nothing to do with this situation. The driver could see the cyclist - who had priority. The driver should have waited.

Furthermore, his reaction was totally inappropriate. Having cocked-up… a simple apology could have put things right. — David Glover Roberts (@glover_roberts) January 3, 2024

"It's unreasonable to expect the lorry driver to wait for a cyclist that's really quite far away. This is unhelpful, we must all share the road. I’m one to call out bad driving, this in my opinion wasn't."

"It is astounding that you are asking that question. A lorry getting into a tight turn to make a delivery, and you expect it to evaporate? Bizarre."

"You observed him indicating from half a mile back and you accelerated into it, which tells us plenty."

"The road area is separate. He was already on it, you have to slow and give way. Second you saw it a mile off and could have slowed. Why didn't you."

Regardless of what you'd have done in this situation, some more information communicated to the public about the Highway Code changes can't be a bad thing. As ever get in the comments with your thoughts...