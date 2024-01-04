"So who should be giving way to who here?" Cyclist asks for Highway Code answers after near miss with driver turning HGV across cycle lane; A cyclocross race for people who hate their bike; Van Aert laughs at our NCN complaints + more on the live blog

You may be familiar with the 'who was in the right?' tabloid headlines that will often accompany a video published on certain media outlets' websites, usually depicting a situation where a cyclist will be categorically in the right but gets hit by a driver categorically in the wrong, and yet the question is still asked.
Well, we've got a Highway Code-related (thankfully crash free) one of our own for the Thursday live blog, Greg N whose London cycling videos have featured regularly on road.cc in recent times, asking his social media followers for Highway Code answers to the question: "So who should be giving way to who here?"
"So who should be giving way to who here?" he asked. "This truck driver said he saw me as he was already halfway turning across Cycleway 4. It's my understanding from the Highway Code rule H3 that just because you're in a truck it doesn't exempt you from stopping and waiting..."
So, what does the Highway Code say?
Greg refers to the newly introduced sections (which came into effect at the start of 2022) outlining the "hierarchy of road users". Brought in to protect vulnerable road users, the hierarchy is "a concept that places those road users most at risk in the event of a collision at the top of the hierarchy".
As per H1:
It is important that ALL road users are aware of The Highway Code, are considerate to other road users and understand their responsibility for the safety of others.
Everyone suffers when road collisions occur, whether they are physically injured or not. But those in charge of vehicles that can cause the greatest harm in the event of a collision bear the greatest responsibility to take care and reduce the danger they pose to others. This principle applies most strongly to drivers of large goods and passenger vehicles, vans/minibuses, cars/taxis and motorcycles.
Cyclists, horse riders and drivers of horse drawn vehicles likewise have a responsibility to reduce danger to pedestrians.
None of this detracts from the responsibility of ALL road users, including pedestrians, cyclists and horse riders, to have regard for their own and other road users' safety.
And even more to the point, H3:
You should not cut across cyclists, horse riders or horse drawn vehicles going ahead when you are turning into or out of a junction or changing direction or lane, just as you would not turn across the path of another motor vehicle. This applies whether they are using a cycle lane, a cycle track, or riding ahead on the road and you should give way to them.
Do not turn at a junction if to do so would cause the cyclist, horse rider or horse drawn vehicle going straight ahead to stop or swerve.
You should stop and wait for a safe gap in the flow of cyclists if necessary.
"Wait for the cyclist to pass the junction before turning. This also applies if there is a cycle lane or cycle track and if you are turning right or left into the junction," the Highway Code states.
Perhaps it should not be a surprise that the Highway Code changes of 2022 are not as well known by the wider public as we would all like, Cycling UK at the time of their introduction calling for a long-term public awareness campaign to help produce a "mindset shift" on British roads.
> The Highway Code for cyclists — all the rules you need to know for riding on the road explained
"We've seen the public's attitude shift on seat belt use and drink driving. This shows entrenched driving behaviour can change. The new Highway Code requires a similar shift, and it can happen again but not overnight," head of campaigns Duncan Dollimore said as the changes came into effect. "To make our roads safer for everyone, the government must be looking in terms of years not months to communicate and eventually enforce these changes."
And since their introduction repeat surveys have found a significant amount of people are still unaware of changes, research in September suggesting one in four drivers still don't know correct rule on cyclist priority.
The mixed nature of the reactions from road users to Greg's videos suggests we could all benefit from some clarity and widespread education on the matter...
"It's unreasonable to expect the lorry driver to wait for a cyclist that's really quite far away. This is unhelpful, we must all share the road. I’m one to call out bad driving, this in my opinion wasn't."
"It is astounding that you are asking that question. A lorry getting into a tight turn to make a delivery, and you expect it to evaporate? Bizarre."
"You observed him indicating from half a mile back and you accelerated into it, which tells us plenty."
"The road area is separate. He was already on it, you have to slow and give way. Second you saw it a mile off and could have slowed. Why didn't you."
Regardless of what you'd have done in this situation, some more information communicated to the public about the Highway Code changes can't be a bad thing. As ever get in the comments with your thoughts...
The cyclist has right of way but the junction design is very poor - I haven't driven a vehicle that big but navigating the mess of infrastructure with a slow / long vehicle is probably quite challenging.
Re who has priority. I'll take it for granted that we all agree the lorry should give way. The problem is that many, including the lorry driver, don't. In my opinion this is an ideal situation for this to be reported to the police who should issue a warning to the driver, any repeat should be treated more seriously. The problem here is not the fact that the driver failed to give way the problem is that he thinks he is in the right.
It seems to me that most cycle lanes are for cylists who prioritise their own safety over speed of travel. If I want to prioritise speed over safety I will generally use the road. At this point I have two problems. Obviously I am more at risk from drivers who either don't know the highway code or who choose to ignore it. The second is that drivers think I should be in the cycle lane, and some don't take kindly to this, putting me at risk of punishment passes etc.
Drivers need to realise that if they want us in a cyle lane they need to obey the rules of the road and give way where they are supposed to. They can't have it both ways.
I agree with the meaning but pedantically - this isn't a cycle lane - it's a separate cycle path / track.
This actually reinforces your point and makes me lean towards not cutting the driver some slack. Because the cycle track has a different colour surface, is set back from the road, there are give way markings... The driver clearly knew something was there but just didn't fancy stopping for an extra couple of seconds.
Personally I'd probably aim to see these and just accept a measure of "well they've started..." However drivers have been rolling through any space not already occupied by another motor vehicle since my grandmother was a child. So it does need reinforcement - and the government's done as much as they're likely to. So for that read "confrontation" / "bloody entitled / self-righteous cyclists having a go" in the eyes of some, unfortunately.
Also unfortunate that this even has to be a choice! If cycle paths (again) don't provide both excellent safety AND efficient travel they've not been done right*. Note that "speed" in this case as much about "not having to stop" as "velodrome ahoy!". That's the difference between roads (vehicles hit the speed limit ASAP and motor until the next traffic light, then stop and wait a couple of minutes) and good cycle facilities (which allow momentum to be maintained).
* Although even if we suddenly cracked on with it we're probably 50 - 100 years or more behind NL, simply because of the amount of small changes they've made, everywhere.
I laugh at Wout's little splash around. On Tuesday night I was riding home along a lane axle deep in water that was flowing against me. As I couldn't actually see the road I was focussed on staying halfway between the hedges and hoping I didn't drop off the side of the road. There's no photographic evidence; under the circumstances I wasn't about chance taking my phone out of my pocket. It was fun though.
The Highway Code is pretty black and white, driver is in the wrong. HOWEVER, give the driver some slack. Looking at the way that junction and route is built, it's almost round a blind corner, a large truck like that would have committed to the turn well before they would have seen the give way lines. Just give props that the driver did indeed look out for and acknowled the cyclist, whether they in fact they ended up in not a great situation.
I'm gonna disagree with you here.
The LGV is turning right in to the junction.
It will have been clear to the driver that there is a second give way immediately after the initial right turn.
The chicane would have placed the cyclist in the full view of the driver - had they have looked to the right - however the give way would have been in the front blind spot.
At no time before the driver committed to the turn, would the give way lines have been hidden.
The driver either failed to see them, or failed to see the cyclist, or just decided that 'might is right' and feck everyone else.
IMHO the better way to view the interaction is rather than it being a turn across a cycle lane, it is a turn then a crossroad with give way (the cycle lane). And this is why the cycle lane is set back - to allow it to be dealt with separately when vehicles are perpendicular rather than parallel as this gives better visibility. People have referred to rule 221 but IMHO that is far more relevent to traffic on the main road needing to allow for the possibility that the lorry may stop overhanging onto said road so that its driver can check the cycle lane is clear or give way to cyclists (i.e. not just because a cyclist is on said lane...) unlike a car that can get fully clear before the cycle lane.
The big issue with this whole discussion is that the incident was minor. But huge numbers of people are refusing to accept that the lorry is at fault. The rider behaved absolutely correctly, yielding when the driver failed to do so, thereby avoiding the collision...
Ex C+E driver (full ADR and STGO2)...
TLDR: The truck driver is in the wrong.
There is Give Way markings painted on the road at the elevated section as it crosses the cycle path.
The driver should have taken these markings in to account prior to making their turn and established that the way was clear on all junctions that they were to encounter.
This means that the driver should not have started the right turn and stayed on the primary route prior until their exit was clear.
The driver was not concerned about blocking the primary route as evidenced by slowing to an almost stop to shout at the rider.
In the drivers defense: it is likely that the driver mis-judged the forward speed of the cyclists - we've all done it, on foot (and ended up running across a road), on two wheels and on 4 (or more) ... we are, after all human.
However ... what is inexcusable in my not so humble opinion, is the attitude of the driver. He fucked up, and made his fuckup someone else's fault. A human reaction too...
Both parties could and should have done better; it was apparent that the vehicle was making the turn - the rider could have eased off and brought some time. The driver could have owned their mistake and apologised.
Yep, the lorry driver does seem a bit confused about priorities. He says something like "I was on here first" - does he think the cycle lane forms part of the mini-roundabout?
Even disregarding the give-way marking for the lorry driver, rule 140 makes it clear that the lorry driver should have given way...
I agree. I also wonder whether the chicane in the cycle path is more likely to create or prevent these kinds of incidents. Genuinely don't know.
The lorry driver is turning right at a mini-roundabout, they have priority over the oncoming traffic. Then there is a give-way line at the cycle lane for the lorry driver. They absolutely should have given way to the cyclist.
It's not a case of the lorry driver failing to see the cyclist either, they said "you was up there", admitting they'd seen them, but decided to pull out in front of them anyway.
I'm sure if I pulled out in front of that lorry driver and caused them to come to a complete halt, then they would have something to say about it!
I agree that a seasoned cyclist would see this coming a mile off and expect the driver to just cut in front of them, but an inexperienced cyclist might assume they would be given priority and could be put at great risk. It's bad driving. I don't even consider it to be one of those situations where you should give the lorry more roadspace. It was a fail to give way, using the size of their vehicle to bully their way through, rather than waiting for a gap or for a cyclist(s) to cede priority.
Technically the lorry driver is in the wrong, but I think it's reasonable to cut drivers of such vehicles a bit of slack when making maneuvers like that.
I agree and I wonder how long he would have to wait before he could cross without delaying anyone !
But why are such vehicles allowed in a dense area with little restriction ?
I don't understand how people cope in London without giving each other some slack in those situations.
The lorry driver is never going to give way to somebody once they're committed to a maneuver like that, who is the best part of 2-3 truck lengths away at the start.
I think this is what is causing some of the issue here (again, I personally wouldn't have made anything out of this) - the right-turn to leave the main carriageway is a separate manoeuvre to giving-way and crossing the segregated cycle path. The driver indicated and turned right off of the main carriageway and onto that weird little slip-way thing, arriving at a set of give-way lines for the segregated path, at which point he should have stopped again and given-way to the cyclist. Instead, he ignores the lines and pulls out on the cyclist only 8-10m away.
It's like double mini-roundabouts (like this one), where drivers seem to think that if they've given way at the first roundabout, they don't have to give way at the second one. That roundabout used to be the bane of my life because of that.
The lorry literally crosses a give way line on the edge of the cycleway. If he was driving a small car, he could simply turn off the road then give way - but as a lorry, giving way there still has it ass hanging out into the road.
I have some sympathy with the lorry driver, I think he is technically in the wrong, and having started to cross the other carriageway it was incumbent upon him to wait for 5-10s for the cyclist to pass. Ultimately he had a choice - give way to the cyclist and inconvenience the cars coming the other way, or not give way and inconvenience the cyclist. Based on that metric, the decision should, imho to be to give way to the person you have a greater risk of killing if it all goes wrong.
Fortunately the cyclist could see this from a way out and so, in this case there was little harm done to anyone and personally that one would get filed in the, not exactly excellent driving but if that's the worst motorist behaviour I am subjected to on a ride I will call that a win.
TLDR - tricky situation, lorry should have given way to the cyclist and inconvenienced the motorist but this isn't something I would get too upset about.
I suspect that is the crux of it; who does he give most recognition to, the (important) motorists or the (mere) cyclist. The Highway Code has the answer here, but that is not what informs the lorry driver's decision.
The driver of the HGV appears to have broken the law regarding the Give Way line:
Having said that, if I was in the cyclist's position I would have slowed down and let the HGV continue. Using the road requires a certain amount of give and take.
...sure, or I might check behind me, and if there is nothing following I might assume the lorry driver could just as easily pass behind me.
Given the gesticulations that I, as a pedestrian, receive from drivers turning into (more so than turning out of) the sidestreet I am crossing, I'd say the updates to the Highway Code are little known.
There is a heavy assumption by motorists, especially when they have indicated, that the onus falls on the pedestrian "crossing the road" to look out. They all remember the "Jolly Green Giant" ads message that motorists have priority - pedestrians should "wait until the road is clear."
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=1v9kRhroIYs
What does the HC have to do with sweetcorn?
The Jolly Green Giant dressed (weirdly) as Poison Ivy and advertised canned sweetcorn. I think you are thinking of the Green Cross Code Man?
On this occasion I think CBikeLondon nailed it. Lorry was manouvering, bike gives way, a non-issue, everyone gets on with their day.
Yep, the truck was signalling in advance of the cyclist and the rider could've easily slowed down a little just to let the truck go through. Avoiding unnecessary confrontation makes things easier all round.
Agreed, and that's how I would have handled it - but only because I'm used to the fact that people will push their luck a lot more with bikes than they would with cars.
The fact that the truck was indicating doesn't give it priority, he's still obliged to give way across the lane as dictated by lane markings. The driver saw the cyclist approaching at speed ("you was up there!") and still decided to manoeuvre across his path knowing full well that he wouldn't be clear before he arrived, thus forcing the cyclist to stop. That manoeuvre would fail a driving test, and (I suspect) had this been done to a driver who'd then subsequently uploaded it to a daschcam channel, nobody would have any issue with his grievance.
Haven't seen the video due to where it's hosted, but my favourite test is to either replace the bike with a bus or swap the two vehicles. If a lorry pulled out across a bus lane and caused the approaching bus to stop, then that would be poor driving, though I'd expect the bus to slow/stop to avoid a collision. If the two vehicles are swapped, then I'd imagine a very angry lorry driver using their horn as a cyclist slowly crosses in front of them.
The truck driver should have observed the HC and waited until the cycle path was clear before proceeding (and certainly ought to have apologised once called out on it).
OTOH, on this occasion and setting no general precedent for any other occasion, the cyclist could have seen what was occuring, easily slowed down - barely - and the lorry would then have been across the cycle path and out of their way before they even reached it.
And thus it becomes a non-issue, as CBikeLondon and peted76 said.
There's a clear hazard developing and the cyclist takes little to no action, purely relying on some give way markings till the last second.
The HC does remind you to account for others mistakes.
So that's a hazard perception & situational awareness failure on the part of the cyclist as well.
Try that in a driving test and see how far you get with, but the HC said I would have priority instead.
The lorry driver "was manoeuvring", indicating even - that changes the road priorities?! I'll try that next time I'm impatient to enter a busy roundabout.
Same scenario with a car in lieu of the bike and nobody would be arguing about this.
Sure, the cyclist could have read the road and graciously chosen to concede to the lorry driver by slowing up, but that's not what happened.
Moreover, the lorry driver should have read the road and been prepared to give way to the cyclist, but that didn't happen either.
FFS, go and watch the video......He indicated well before the junction, and the cyclist was well behind.......Any cyclist with road sense would observe and make it a non event - but no, he's gone rushing into trouble.
More Road cc readers showing themselves as having no road sense at all.....
Having road sense and the ability to pre-empt and handle other people's mistakes doesn't change the fact that the HGV driver was objectively in the wrong here. Indicating does not give you priority, so how early he was indicating is irrelevant. The cyclist was riding at a consistent speed on a segregated path (so I'm confused as to why the article mentions rule H3) and there are road markings separate from the main road that oblige the HGV driver to give way to the segregated cycle lane - which he ignores and crosses directly into the cyclist's path when he's about 8-10m away.
Would I have made an issue out of it? No.
Would this have failed a driving test? Yes.
If the HGV driver had done this to a car, would anyone be sticking up for him? No.
