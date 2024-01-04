The road.cc Recommends awards 2023/24 are coming soon: All the very best bikes, gear + components plus our overall Bike of the Year will be revealed

Get ready for a bike and cycling-product extravaganza kicking off on Monday, 8th January 2024. We’ll be bringing you the road.cc Recommends Awards, presenting the very best bikes, components, accessories, and clothing from everything we’ve reviewed over the past year.

If you haven't explored road.cc Recommends yet (seriously, where have you been?), it’s the ultimate destination for the best products we review. We select the exceptional here. Every product that we feature gets a shot at road.cc Recommends, but only the outstanding ones make the cut.

Now we’ve been back to road.cc Recommends and handpicked the best of the best for our awards, so stay tuned to find out what comes out on top. Whether you’re after a new bike or a backpack, a handlebar or a helmet, a groupset or a gilet, we’ll tell you what’s what.

When it comes to components, accessories and clothing, we’ll showcase our favourites of the past 12 months and give out three different types of awards:

Bargain Buy This goes to the product that we feel gives the best value for money.



We take the price out of the equation for this one; it’s all about the performance. Editor’s Choice This award is given to the product that offers the best combination of performance and value for money.

With bikes, we’ll count down the best models in various categories. We’ll then take the highest performers from each category and present our overall top 10.

Here’s what you can expect:

Monday, 8th January road.cc Recommends Accessories of the Year 2023/24

Tuesday, 9th January road.cc Recommends Tyres of the Year 2023/24

Wednesday, 10th January road.cc Recommends Wheels of the Year 2023/24

Thursday, 11th January road.cc Recommends Clothing of the Year 2023/24

Friday, 12th January road.cc Recommends Components of the Year 2023/24

Monday, 15th January road.cc Recommends Bargain Buys of the Year 2023/24

Tuesday, 16th January road.cc Recommends Bikes of the Year 2023/24: Electric bikes

Wednesday, 17th January road.cc Recommends Bikes of the Year 2023/24: Folding bikes

Thursday, 18th January road.cc Recommends Bikes of the Year 2023/24: Gravel and adventure bikes

Friday, 19th January road.cc Recommends Bikes of the Year 2023/24: Superbikes

Monday, 22nd January road.cc Recommends Bikes of the Year 2023/24: Road bikes

Tuesday, 23rd January road.cc Recommends Bikes of the Year 2023/24: Best bikes (overall)

Check in from Monday and all will be revealed.