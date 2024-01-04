Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to Tech news
TECH NEWS
Tech
The road.cc Recommends awards 2023/24 are coming soon: All the very best bikes, gear + components plus our overall Bike of the Year will be revealedroadcc recommends awards 2023-24 - v2

The road.cc Recommends awards 2023/24 are coming soon: All the very best bikes, gear + components plus our overall Bike of the Year will be revealed

Starting next week, we’re revealing a year's worth of the best cycling products. From outstanding bikes to game-changing components and accessories, and stylish clothing, join us as we unveil the cream of the crop…
by Mat Brett
UPDATED Thu, Jan 04, 2024 11:04

First Published Jan 4, 2024

0

Get ready for a bike and cycling-product extravaganza kicking off on Monday, 8th January 2024. We’ll be bringing you the road.cc Recommends Awards, presenting the very best bikes, components, accessories, and clothing from everything we’ve reviewed over the past year.

If you haven't explored road.cc Recommends yet (seriously, where have you been?), it’s the ultimate destination for the best products we review. We select the exceptional here. Every product that we feature gets a shot at road.cc Recommends, but only the outstanding ones make the cut.

Now we’ve been back to road.cc Recommends and handpicked the best of the best for our awards, so stay tuned to find out what comes out on top. Whether you’re after a new bike or a backpack, a handlebar or a helmet, a groupset or a gilet, we’ll tell you what’s what.

When it comes to components, accessories and clothing, we’ll showcase our favourites of the past 12 months and give out three different types of awards:

  • Bargain Buy This goes to the product that we feel gives the best value for money.
     
  • Money No Object We take the price out of the equation for this one; it’s all about the performance.
     
  • Editor’s Choice This award is given to the product that offers the best combination of performance and value for money.

With bikes, we’ll count down the best models in various categories. We’ll then take the highest performers from each category and present our overall top 10.

Here’s what you can expect:

Monday, 8th January road.cc Recommends Accessories of the Year 2023/24
Tuesday, 9th January road.cc Recommends Tyres of the Year 2023/24
Wednesday, 10th January road.cc Recommends Wheels of the Year 2023/24
Thursday, 11th January road.cc Recommends Clothing of the Year 2023/24
Friday, 12th January road.cc Recommends Components of the Year 2023/24

Monday, 15th January road.cc Recommends Bargain Buys of the Year 2023/24
Tuesday, 16th January road.cc Recommends Bikes of the Year 2023/24: Electric bikes
Wednesday, 17th January road.cc Recommends Bikes of the Year 2023/24: Folding bikes
Thursday, 18th January road.cc Recommends Bikes of the Year 2023/24: Gravel and adventure bikes
Friday, 19th January road.cc Recommends Bikes of the Year 2023/24: Superbikes

Monday, 22nd January road.cc Recommends Bikes of the Year 2023/24: Road bikes
Tuesday, 23rd January road.cc Recommends Bikes of the Year 2023/24: Best bikes (overall) 

Check in from Monday and all will be revealed.

road.cc Recommends
road.cc Recommends Awards 2023/24
road.cc Bike of the Year
road.cc Bike of the Year 2023/24
Mat Brett

Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. We send him off around the world to get all the news from launches and shows too. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now over 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.

Latest Comments

 