Cyclist sentenced for assault on teenagers posting Black Lives Matter signs; Nick Ferrari claims LTNs are an "apartheid"; Three quarters of cyclists victims of road rage; Cut bike locks found outside hospital; Racing is back + more on the live blog

A judge in Washington DC has sentenced a man to three years of probation after he pleaded guilty to assault charges for an incident last June where three teenagers were confronted for posting Black Lives Matter signs. The cyclist, Anthony Brennan III, was accused of assaulting the teenagers on the Capital Crescent Trail after spotting them putting Black Lives Matter flyers along the popular bike route.

In the video, one of the teens can be heard shouting "leave her alone" and "do not touch her" as Brennan tried to take the posters off one of the girls. He then used his bike to charge at the man filming the altercation. The video has been viewed millions of times and featured on several US news channels. If Brennan re-offends during his probation he can be sentenced to up to three years in prison.

WJLA reports the cyclist blamed his actions on alcoholism and frustration and that he spent months in rehab following his arrest.