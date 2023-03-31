"You can watch these 'tourists' in the Tour of Flanders": Pro women's team mistaken for fans as Van Aert climbs the Koppenberg; Hot Fuzz's Sandford Police look after cyclists (sort of); But cyclists... + more on the live blog

The year is 2023...

That's a nice photo, I hear you say... Wout van Aert getting some support from his

CERATIZIT - WNT Pro Cycling counterparts just days before they all take to the Ronde van Vlaanderen course for their respective races. What isn't so nice however is the circled caption on the side, which has seen Het Laatste Nieuws land themselves in hot water online...

As per one translation: 'Toiling but also smiling among the cycling tourists on the Koppenberg.'

One exasperated fan (an actual fan, not a pro rider) wrote on social media: "Meanwhile, at the self-proclaimed Flemish #1 sports newspaper they still know f*** all about women's cycling, even when Kopecky is one of the biggest stars."

The team added: "Well, this is disappointing. The girls were told to 'get out of the way for the pros' by a photographer during their recon yesterday… think we found which one it was… You can watch these 'tourists' in the Ronde Van Vlaanderen this weekend."

Of course, those of you in the UK will probably remember something similar back in 2017 when Cycling Weekly apologised after publishing this caption...

Editor Simon Richardson said the incident was an "appalling lack of judgement by an individual" and "not a reflection of the culture in the CW office".

"Unfortunately during the magazine's production process a member of the sub-editing tea decided to write an idiotic caption on a photo of one of the female members of the club," Richardson said. "The caption is neither funny nor representative of the way we feel or approach our work. Sadly in the rush to get the magazine finished it was missed by other members of the team and sent to print."