Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

"You can watch these 'tourists' in the Tour of Flanders": Pro women's team mistaken for fans as Van Aert climbs the Koppenberg; Hot Fuzz's Sandford Police look after cyclists (sort of); But cyclists... + more on the live blog

It's Flanders Friday! Just two days to go until the big one, Dan Alexander will be keeping you up-to-date with all the happenings in the cycling world on Friday's live blog...
Fri, Mar 31, 2023 09:05
10
"You can watch these 'tourists' in the Tour of Flanders": Pro women's team mistaken for fans as Van Aert climbs the Koppenberg; Hot Fuzz's Sandford Police look after cyclists (sort of); But cyclists... + more on the live blogHLN coverage of Van Aert recon with 'tourists'
09:08
"You can watch these 'tourists' in the Tour of Flanders": Pro women's team mistaken for fans as Van Aert climbs the Koppenberg

The year is 2023...

HLN coverage of Van Aert recon with 'tourists'

That's a nice photo, I hear you say... Wout van Aert getting some support from his 
CERATIZIT - WNT Pro Cycling counterparts just days before they all take to the Ronde van Vlaanderen course for their respective races. What isn't so nice however is the circled caption on the side, which has seen Het Laatste Nieuws land themselves in hot water online...

As per one translation: 'Toiling but also smiling among the cycling tourists on the Koppenberg.'

One exasperated fan (an actual fan, not a pro rider) wrote on social media: "Meanwhile, at the self-proclaimed Flemish #1 sports newspaper they still know f*** all about women's cycling, even when Kopecky is one of the biggest stars."

The team added: "Well, this is disappointing. The girls were told to 'get out of the way for the pros' by a photographer during their recon yesterday… think we found which one it was… You can watch these 'tourists' in the Ronde Van Vlaanderen this weekend."

Of course, those of you in the UK will probably remember something similar back in 2017 when Cycling Weekly apologised after publishing this caption...

Cycling Weekly caption

Editor Simon Richardson said the incident was an "appalling lack of judgement by an individual" and "not a reflection of the culture in the CW office".

"Unfortunately during the magazine's production process a member of the sub-editing tea decided to write an idiotic caption on a photo of one of the female members of the club," Richardson said. "The caption is neither funny nor representative of the way we feel or approach our work. Sadly in the rush to get the magazine finished it was missed by other members of the team and sent to print."

09:22
More bad news... Women's Tour cancelled for 2023, organisers cite lack of financial backing
Pfeiffer Georgi rides on the front on stage four of the 2022 Women's Tour (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

> Women's Tour cancelled for 2023, organisers cite lack of financial backing

British Cycling said it was "really sorry to hear this news" but "we're looking forward to your return to the calendar next year". More reaction to this one soon...

08:00
Hot Fuzz's Sandford Police look after cyclists (sort of)

A bit of fun to kick off the live blog this Friday...

Of course a few who presumably have never seen Hot Fuzz get caught out by the apparent English police force each time it puts something on social media. The clue is probably the bio (presented in its unedited original form)... "Englands smallest Police Farce, committed to catching crinimals & swans #TheGreaterGood" ... oh, and the "parody/satire" warning.

Anyway, there are always a few...

One reply asked: "You don't think the sign is actually blocking the bike lane and creating a hazard?" 

Others suggested it was the work of Peter Ian Staker (P.I.Staker) to better protect the village's swans (it's just the one swan, actually)... hopefully those reference land and you don't just assume I've lost the plot...

08:15
But cyclists...
Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

Latest Comments

 