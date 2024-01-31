Cycling can help reduce risk of prostate cancer, new study suggests

Cycling could help men reduce their risk of prostate cancer by more than a third, a new study has suggested.

That is the finding of new research out of the Swedish School of Sport and Health Sciences in Stockholm, and published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, which reports that improving cardiovascular fitness by three per cent in a year was linked to a reduced risk (as much as 35 per cent) of developing prostate cancer, suggesting that activities such as cycling, swimming or running can reduce a man's risk of developing the disease.

> Cycling Health Q&A: Prostate problems – time to talk about men's health

Through analysing data of 57,652 men, including physical activity levels, height and BMI (body mass index), as well as lifestyle factors, perceived health, and results from at least two cardiorespiratory fitness tests, the researchers sorted the men into groups depending on whether their annual cardiorespiratory fitness (determined by the amount of oxygen used while exercising as hard as possible) increased by three per cent, fell by three per cent, or remained stable each year.

Notably, during a seven-year follow-up period, the researchers found that 592 participants were diagnosed with prostate cancer (one per cent) and 46 died (0.08 per cent), with those who had improved their fitness by three per cent annually 35 per cent less likely to develop cancer compared with those whose fitness had declined.

Assistant director of research at Prostate Cancer UK, Simon Grievson, commented: "This is an interesting piece of research that adds to previous studies showing possible links between exercise and a lower likelihood of getting prostate cancer. Regularly keeping fit and eating a balanced diet are good for every man's general health and wellbeing – however, we don't know definitively whether physical activity can lower a man’s risk of getting, or dying from, prostate cancer.

"What we do know is that men over 50, black men over 45, and men with a family history of prostate cancer are all at higher risk of getting the disease. The earlier you catch prostate cancer, the easier it is to treat it."

Matt Lambert, from the World Cancer Research Fund, added: "It is widely known that having a higher level of cardiorespiratory fitness is important for our health and longevity, but it can also be protective against certain diseases. This insightful study adds to the evidence around how risk factors such as fitness may play a role in reducing men’s risk of prostate cancer."