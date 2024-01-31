Cycling can help reduce risk of prostate cancer, new study suggests

Cycling could help men reduce their risk of prostate cancer by more than a third, a new study has suggested.
That is the finding of new research out of the Swedish School of Sport and Health Sciences in Stockholm, and published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, which reports that improving cardiovascular fitness by three per cent in a year was linked to a reduced risk (as much as 35 per cent) of developing prostate cancer, suggesting that activities such as cycling, swimming or running can reduce a man's risk of developing the disease.
> Cycling Health Q&A: Prostate problems – time to talk about men's health
Through analysing data of 57,652 men, including physical activity levels, height and BMI (body mass index), as well as lifestyle factors, perceived health, and results from at least two cardiorespiratory fitness tests, the researchers sorted the men into groups depending on whether their annual cardiorespiratory fitness (determined by the amount of oxygen used while exercising as hard as possible) increased by three per cent, fell by three per cent, or remained stable each year.
Notably, during a seven-year follow-up period, the researchers found that 592 participants were diagnosed with prostate cancer (one per cent) and 46 died (0.08 per cent), with those who had improved their fitness by three per cent annually 35 per cent less likely to develop cancer compared with those whose fitness had declined.
Assistant director of research at Prostate Cancer UK, Simon Grievson, commented: "This is an interesting piece of research that adds to previous studies showing possible links between exercise and a lower likelihood of getting prostate cancer. Regularly keeping fit and eating a balanced diet are good for every man's general health and wellbeing – however, we don't know definitively whether physical activity can lower a man’s risk of getting, or dying from, prostate cancer.
"What we do know is that men over 50, black men over 45, and men with a family history of prostate cancer are all at higher risk of getting the disease. The earlier you catch prostate cancer, the easier it is to treat it."
Matt Lambert, from the World Cancer Research Fund, added: "It is widely known that having a higher level of cardiorespiratory fitness is important for our health and longevity, but it can also be protective against certain diseases. This insightful study adds to the evidence around how risk factors such as fitness may play a role in reducing men’s risk of prostate cancer."
Add new comment
13 comments
Always be suspicious of claims that quote big % numbers like this.
According to the blurb 1.0% of men get prostate cancer, it goes down by 35%, so it becomes 0.65%, going from a small chance to a slightly smaller chance. Probably still worth having in this case.
Politicians do the same trick. Always be suspicious when they use any figures, whether relative or absolute. "We have allocated £X Billion to this good cause". Means it was £X+1 Billion last year
Cynical or what?
That's one way of looking at it and it does sound negligible. Looking at it another way though, a person who gets the requisite exercise lengthens their odds of being one of the unlucky ones from 100/1 to 135/1, which is quite a substantial boost of your chances.
Having said that both of the people to whom I'm close who have had prostate cancer (both now fully recovered, thankfully) are amongst the fittest chaps for their age I know, one of them being a keen runner and the other a keen cyclist, so I guess sometimes that bullet's just got your name on it.
I will try to read the full study when I get a moment, but what strikes me from this report is that it doesn't say good cardiorespiratory fitness reduces the risk of cancer, it says increasing cardiorespiratory fitness reduces the risk of cancer.
And it seems to say increasing it by 3% a year over a 7 year reference period.
I can only imagine getting 3% fitter for every one of the last 7 years...
That sounds like a big benefit to me. I wonder how many news outlets are going to feature this?
There was a pretty strong study on active travel effects in the BMJ 7 years ago that doesn't seem to have got much public traction... Those come out at about 45% reductions.
Conclusions
Cycle commuting was associated with a lower risk of CVD, cancer, and all cause mortality. Walking commuting was associated with a lower risk of CVD independent of major measured confounding factors. Initiatives to encourage and support active commuting could reduce risk of death and the burden of important chronic conditions.
https://www.bmj.com/content/357/bmj.j1456
There was a pretty strong study on active travel effects in the BMJ 7 years ago
But that doesn't cut much ice for a government and police force that thinks motorists have a right to have no excuse to say they believe that it's cyclists who cause delays, traffic jams and pollution
It's a bit like smoking, we know it's bad for you but people still do it.
If a study came out and said sitting in a car for an hour a day increases your risk of prostate cancer, how many people do you think would give up driving and use a bike instead.
I went for a PSA test a couple of years ago and was advised not to cycle for a week before the test as cycling increases the risk of a false positive apparently. It broke my 5.5 year run of daily rides.
Quote - Conclusions
Cycle commuting was associated with a lower risk of CVD, cancer, and all cause mortality.
Cycle commuting is associated with a higher risk of mortality.
If you do the same journey on the bike and in a car (eg a commute) the probability of getting killed or seriously injured is 25-45 times higher (depending on which statistics you believe) on the bike.
Perhaps we need a meta analysis to look at the big picture. You only get the long term benefits if you survive the commute. Maybe there is an optimum length of commute that gives the benefits without too much exposure to risk, thus maximising longevity.
Any one fancy a PhD?
It's probably not the full PhD thesis you would like, but Cycling UK have a useful page that considers both the health benefits and risks from cycling, including references to studies where available:
https://www.cyclinguk.org/briefing/case-cycling-health
I've just been there to check things out before I made my post!
Thanks - It's a useful source of information.
Or an optimum mode of commute. I imagine e.g. commutes on segregated paths don't have massive KSI figures.
Exactly, I try using segregated paths and somehow low motor traffic to keep away from exhaust fumes. When a 20 ton diesel truck starts off a traffic light with its exhaust in your face as you try to catch your breath, isn't very healthy.