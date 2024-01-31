Deliveroo riders' union in call for city centre cycle lane as part of "much-needed change" to support bicycle journeys

A union for Deliveroo riders has launched a campaign to demand "much-needed change" to improve cycling in York with a new city centre cycle lane.

York Mix first spotted the petition that has been set up by GMB, the union for Deliveroo couriers, with the support of riders. GMB reps and workers have also met with City of York Council's transport lead to communicate their desire to see action taken to make the city more cycling-friendly to support couriers and the wider bicycle-riding community.

The action comes as the council has invited public opinion on policy as part of its 'Big Transport Conversation', a consultation ending next week that is asking for residents' views on transport in the North Yorkshire city.

> "You're just collateral" — Ultra-cycling legend Steve Abraham on Deliveroo and the gig economy discussed on the road.cc podcast

GMB's work has been supported by Deliveroo and couriers, the company's director of operations Andy Batty saying it will work "closely" with the union "to call for a new cycle route through York city centre that would not only make it safer for riders, but drive local business growth and help the council meet its ambitious climate objectives".

According to the petition, which has almost met its initial 500-signature target, the idea for a Blake Street to Parliament Street cycle lane was proposed in 2021 by the York Cycle Campaign, with GMB now backing the plan as a way of "uniting to support this much-needed change" and "improving cycling in the city".

"This is our chance to stand together and show the incoming mayor just how much this critical infrastructure is needed. By joining forces, we will demonstrate just how important this is, not just for cyclists but for boosting our local economy, making the streets safer, and giving residents a better shared experience. Let's come together to steer the city towards this critical upgrade mission," it states.

Listing the reasons why the cycle lane would be important for the local community, GMB suggests it would boost the local economy with businesses benefiting from increased traffic to the area through new cycled journeys, as well as promoting active travel as an alternative to car journeys.

"As a cost-effective and environmentally responsible form of transportation, cycling may improve accessibility. It can more efficiently connect various areas of the city centre, facilitating people's movement around and access to a range of services," the petition states.

National GMB rep for Deliveroo, Cristian Santabarbara, called the need for a city centre cycle route "critical for couriers' working conditions, safety and wellbeing".

"It would improve delivery times and reduce restaurant food wastage and improve our service delivery of food, groceries and medicines to residents in York. It would remove the looming threat of fines for cyclists, and issues associated with late delivery times for couriers, business and residents. We want the city centre to be accessible and sustainable for everyone."

Last year Cycling Scotland urged food delivery companies to provide couriers "effective training around cycling safety" and check the bikes they ride "are legal and road worthy", the comments coming after a Glasgow cyclist says he had been left "terrified" after a collision involving a courier riding the wrong way along a two-way cycle lane, the police admitting that some couriers are riding bikes that are "absolutely" not legal.