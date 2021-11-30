Cyclist shot by hunter who says he mistook him for a rabbit

A cyclist in Spain had to be treated in hospital to have shotgun pellets removed after being shot by a hunter who had mistaken him for a rabbit.

The incident happened on Sunday morning in the area of Orgegia in the province of Alicante, reports La Vanguardia.

The cyclist, named José Manuel Torán, was riding on a footpath on Monte Orgegia on the edge of the Costa Blanca city, a popular beauty spot with people who live there.

The cyclist spotted two hunters as a rode along the path, but moments later was shot by a third, with at least one cartridge discharged from the shotgun, according to police.

The rider was peppered with dozens of pellets, which hit him in the lower back, legs and buttocks.

He dialled 112 to call for help and local police and paramedics responded.

The hunter who had fired the shot was identified, and was found to have the required hunting licence. He said that he had shot the cyclist after confusing him for a rabbit.

Local police have said that the cyclist was taken to hospital where doctors removed some of the pellets, although a decision has yet to be made on whether to extract the more deeply embedded ones.

The rider was reported to be out of danger, and the pellets missed his vital organs.

Officers have drawn up a report which will be sent to magistrates and to national police to determine whether an investigation needs to be started into an alleged case of recklessness.

The rider meanwhile told Cadena SER that he had been surprised to encounter the hunters on the path since he had never seen any there before, and due to the area’s popularity with families at weekends.

While rare, we have reported on several cases over the years in which cyclists have been shot by hunters, including that of a British mountain biker living in the French Alps who in 2018 was killed by a 22 year old taking part in a shoot organised by a local hunting club.

> British mountain biker accidentally shot dead by hunter in French Alps

In 2014, former Austrian national time trial champion Christiane Koschier was shot while preparing for a time trial near Vicenza, Italy.

> Cyclist shot while warming up for time trial - hunter said he was aiming at a hare

Koschier, who spent the night in hospital but luckily suffered no long-term effects from the incident, joked afterwards that her rivals “can only stop me by shooting me.”