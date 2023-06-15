"Not just a sticky bottle, a whole crate": 24 riders disqualified at Giro Next Gen for holding onto cars and police motorbikes; Tour de France radio to be broadcast live; Discount on Boris bikes + more on the live blog

If you haven't been keeping up, let me do a quick rewind of the last the last four days at Tour de Suisse for you...

Stage two winner: 23-year-old Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty)

Stage three winner: 22-year-old Mattias Skjelmose (Trek-Segafredo)

Stage four winner: 25-year-old Felix Gall (AG2R Citroën)

Stage five winner: 20-year-old Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates)

Seriously this is getting a bit much...

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚 𝐛𝐨𝐰, 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐧 👏 20-year-old Juan Ayuso wins Stage 5 of the Tour of Switzerland! 🇪🇸#tourdesuisse23 pic.twitter.com/mdHegytfmj — Eurosport (@eurosport) June 15, 2023

Jokes aside, a massive perfromance by Ayuso, soloing to his second victory of the season in the final 15km of today's queen stage of the Tour de Suisse and moved up to third in the general classification standings.

Meanwhile, Skjelmose , in an extremely strategic move, regained the yellow jersey after taking some bonus seconds on the finish line, after losing it to Felix Gall yesterday. The Austrian, who won his first pro cycling career stage yesterday, stands second in the GC table, after losing four seconds in the final meters.

Remco Evenepoel's struggles, however, continued, as he slipped down to fourth in the GC, 46 seconds behind Skjelmose.

Respect 🤝 What a stage!? That had us on the edge of our seats but a second place for @skjelmose_ behind Ayuso sees him moves back into yellow 💛#tourdesuisse #tds2023 pic.twitter.com/zyaUJrh04G — Trek-Segafredo (@TrekSegafredo) June 15, 2023

Ayuso, after winning the stage which featured the most difficult climbs, with Furkapass, the highest of the Tour at 2436m, said: "The two races I’ve done have been here [in Switzerland] and I’m happy to be able to win a stage in both races. Now, we are going to focus on the GC, it’s going to be hard but I think it’s possible so we will fight for that."

"Yesterday, I had no legs and I just had to suffer but today I felt much better. It was a very hard stage, very long with lots of climbing and lots at altitude so it was very tough. But, at the end, when the pace started increasing, I felt better and better. I attacked with four or five kilometers to the top of the climb but I was confident that I could hold the gap."

The stage started at Fiesch and finished on a steep descent at La Punt, after the Albulapass climb. With 12 km to go, Ayuso caught up with the leaders and distanced them almost immediately. After around four kilometers of attacking at the top of the final climb, Ayuso had almost a minute on the yellow jersey group, and even more on Evenepoel and Skjelmose.

But he couldn't celebrate just yet. Up ahead of him lay a very technical descent, and Ayuso left no stone unturned, no patch of the tarmac unused, as he used every bit of road to maximise his speed (95+ km/hr), sweeping roads down into the valley to ride onto victory.

Almost like Mohoric on the Poggio, or more like Pidock on Col du Galibier.

Brutal en la subida final, y volando en la bajada. Mattias Skjelmose recupera el liderato. pic.twitter.com/cWXjrJcWNq — David Gómez Hidalgo (@davidesportista) June 15, 2023

Another happy kid today, who gave it all and won it fair and square (wink wink Baby Giro)! Tour de Suisse does seem to be shaping for a strong end, and maybe a massive upset too!