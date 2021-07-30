Adidas’ radical-looking 3D CMPT glasses are super-light... and super-pricey

Adidas Eyewear has unveiled its new 3D printed performance sunnies with a one-piece frame that weighs in at a featherlight 20g, so the brand claims.

The new 3D CMPT frame has been manufactured with the newest generation of 3D printers and in partnership with Marcolin Group, “using a flexible nylon structure that is treated with a special coating that creates a rubberised effect across the entire spiralling textured surface”, according to Adidas.

Adidas claims the 3D CMPT enters a new category of eyewear, not just in its aesthetics, but also in functionality.

Lots of glasses we review on road.cc are around the 30g mark. For example, Alba Optics produces some pretty lightweight glasses with its Stratos and Delta models, but they’re 10g heavier than the 20g 3D CMPT glasses. Does a 33% weight saving make a difference when we're talking about such small figures to start with? We'd be interested to find out whether there's any benefit in terms of comfort.

Okay, so it’s not just the weight savings, the 3D open-structure frame is also said to allow for maximum ventilation.

Non-slip contact points on the nose pads and end tips are also promised to give the frame an extremely comfortable fit while ensuring stability and dynamism through training, competition, or all-day wear.

The price? $415. That’s just shy of £300.

The 3D CMPT sunglasses will be available exclusively at adidas.com and during Creative Club Week for Club members week starting 23 August 2021.

Adidas re-entered road cycling footwear after 15 years with its laced Road Shoe in 2020, and then it launched its Velosamba SPD cycling shoes for city cyclists earlier this year. What cycling gear is going to be next from the mainstream sportswear brand?

www.adidas.co.uk